Fashion
ShopZetu raises pre-seed funds to fuel growth of its fashion market beyond Kenya
Kenyan fashion e-commerce start-up ShopZetu is set to add beauty and home décor categories to its portfolio, in response to the growth needs of young, style-conscious women in Africa. Indeed, it is currently scaling regionally over the next few months while striving to attract international fashion brands and more than tripling the number of sellers on its platform to 1,000.
The startup plans to test regional delivery services in Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda beyond Kenya, where it launched in 2021, with $1 million in pre-seed funding it just closed.
The goal is for ShopZetu to become the leading lifestyle platform. We seek to expand our beauty, skincare, hairstyling and interior design offerings, all of which are expressions of who we are. We want to become a one-stop shop, said Marvin KiraguCEO of ShopZetu, who co-founded the startup with Wandia Gichurualso co-founder of the famous Kenyan fashion brand Long live.
The pre-seed round was led by Chui Ventures, with participation from Launch Africa, Roselake Ventures and Logos Ventures. Angel investors who participated in the round include Kendall Tang, CEO of RT Knits; Ben Munoz, co-founder and CEO of Nadine West; Sumit Bhasin of Estee Lauder Inc; Patricia Ithau, CEO of WPP Scangroup, and Peter Njonjo, co-founder and CEO of Twiga Foods.
Kiragu told TechCrunch that ShopZetu was born out of the need for a multi-brand marketplace to fill a highly fragmented industry that has hundreds of thousands of sellers offline and online, including on Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp. This, he noted, makes the buying process cumbersome, lacking price visibility and customer confidence.
He added that the infinite number of possible storage units makes it nearly impossible for a player to store the available assortment under a single physical location.
ShopZetu seeks to solve this problem by consolidating the available supply of fashion and lifestyle products under one roof, he said.
ShopZetu’s more than 300 sellers, mainly made up of large and small local manufacturers and merchants of imported fashion products, currently have more than 20,000 products listed on the ShopZetu marketplace. Onboarding vendors is free, however, they pay a commission for sales generated on the platform and for other additional services including delivery.
We also offer suppliers a variety of services such as content, digital marketing, warehousing, last mile delivery and returns management. These services are offered at a cost but are heavily subsidized to ensure the success of online providers, Kiragu said.
Our goal is to lower the barrier for anyone to start and grow a fashion brand by leveraging ShopZetus’ reach and resources. We have good case studies of brands incubated and launched on ShopZetu, then we expand online and establish physical stores, he said.
The startup requires vendors selling in the marketplace to be, among other conditions, well-stocked, have high-quality products, and inclusive sizes.
The startup claims to have served more than 30,000 customers over the past two years and sold more than 100,000 products, while achieving a more than 400% increase in monthly orders since January 2021.
ShopZetu says it is eyeing the growth of the fashion industry in sub-Saharan Africa, which is currently dominated by second-hand clothes. However, startups like ShopZetu are banking their growth on new, affordable clothing options and Africa’s increasingly fashion- and tech-savvy population.
We think the fashion market is huge because clothing is a basic human need. While a large percentage of this is currently served by second-hand clothing, we are seeing a gradual shift to new clothing as more affordable options are introduced to the market, Kiragu said.
We believe online fashion retail will overtake formal retail and become the largest e-commerce category in Africa.
|
Sources
2/ https://techcrunch.com/2023/06/27/shopzetu-raises-pre-seed-funding-to-fuel-growth-of-its-fashion-marketplace-beyond-kenya/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ShopZetu raises pre-seed funds to fuel growth of its fashion market beyond Kenya
- Stock & Stock Market News, Economic & Financial News, Sensex, Nifty, Global Markets, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Old Quake – Houston Public Information
- New Zealand PM Hipkins prepares for ‘diplomatic’ meeting with Xi
- Looking at Madhya Pradesh polls, PM reports 5 Vande Bharat trains in Bhopal
- UK risks becoming dependent on overseas caregivers, warns report | Social Welfare
- CGO Iriga, the table tennis club of Iriga organizes a regional table tennis tournament
- Stock market today: Mixed Asia after Wall St drop after surge
- nclat: Tech giant Google challenges NCLAT order in Supreme Court
- Biden: We haven’t given Putin an excuse to blame the West or NATO for this
- President Jokowi demands heavy sentences for drug traffickers
- An Italian Getaway with Loro Piana Men’s Spring Summer 2023 Collection