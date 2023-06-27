U.S. Supreme Court dismisses case over mandatory charter school skirts for girls

[1/2] The sun sets over the U.S. Supreme Court building after a stormy day in Washington, U.S., November 11, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

June 26 (Reuters) – The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear a North Carolina public charter school’s defense of its blocked requirement that girls wear skirts – a student uniform policy which, according to its founder, aims to treat women as “fragile vessels”.

Rejecting an appeal by Charter Day School Inc, judges left in place a lower court’s ruling that the dress code discriminated against students based on their gender, in violation of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment promise to equal protection before the law.

Charter schools in North Carolina are free, open to all, and receive state funding for each student. They are run by private, nonprofit corporations rather than a public school district.

At issue in the case was whether Charter Day School in the southeastern North Carolina town of Leland, which provides a “traditional values-based education” to students in kindergarten through 8th grade, was subject to the equal protection provision of the Constitution when enforcing the skirt policy.

The school said its uniform policy was designed to promote classroom discipline and “mutual respect between boys and girls”. School founder Baker Mitchell told parents the policy was intended to preserve chivalry, with women “considered a fragile vessel that men are expected to care for and honor,” according to court documents.

The plaintiffs alleged that the skirt requirement was rooted in gender stereotypes, violating the 14th Amendment.

According to school policy, boys can wear pants or shorts.

Ria Tabacco Mar, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union, which represented the three students and their parents or guardians who sued the school, welcomed the court’s action.

“Girls in public charter schools have the same constitutional rights as their peers in other public schools – including the freedom to wear pants. We will continue to fight for all girls to learn in safe and equal schools,” said she declared.

Mitchell expressed disappointment with Monday’s decision. He warned of the ripple effects for charter schools, “threatening their autonomy, subjecting them to the same rules, regulations and political machinations that have crippled government-run school systems, and worst of all, leaving many low-income parents and students with no options other than low-performing district schools.”

The plaintiffs sued under a federal law known as Section 1983 that allows individuals to sue state officials for alleged violations of their constitutional or statutory rights. The school defended itself against the lawsuit by saying it is not a state actor and therefore cannot be sued under Section 1983.

The United States Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit, based in Richmond, Virginia, ruled in 2022 that charter schools in North Carolina are state actors because they are publicly funded. , that their employees are considered public school employees and that the state has delegated to them the duty of educating students. The 4th Circuit then found Charter Day School’s dress code unconstitutional.

The skirt requirement telegraphs to children that female students are fragile and deserve different treatment than males – “stereotypes with potentially devastating consequences for young girls,” the 4th Circuit ruling said.

In its appeal, the school said the 4th Circuit’s ruling undermines charter schools by treating “private operators as the constitutional equivalent of public schools, stifling innovation and restricting parental choice.”

Asked by the Supreme Court to weigh in on whether or not to hear the case, President Joe Biden’s administration filed a brief urging the justices to dismiss the school’s appeal.

Reporting by Andrew Chung in New York; Editing by Will Dunham

