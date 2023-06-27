Congolese fashion show hopes to inspire peace and creativity in conflict-affected region





GOMA, Congo — As she puts the finishing touches on her latest collection, a Congolese fashion designer considers pinning, sewing and ironing as a way to send a message to the world. Through art, all the colors that we are going to express, through our clothes, it will be full of emotions, trying to explain what we live in our country”, says Flore Mfuanani Nsukula in her studio in Goma. The conflict in eastern Congo has dragged on for decades as a myriad of armed groups battle for control of precious mineral resources. Mass killings are frequent and the violence has triggered an exodus of refugees. On Saturday, organizers staged the ninth edition of the Liputa Fashion Show, which they say is an opportunity to inspire peace and peaceful coexistence across Africa. Africans must be one, be united. It is true that we have a very great cultural diversity, but this diversity must bring us together, said Cameroonian fashion designer Dlia Ndougou. She presented a collection inspired by her country’s flag. We really wanted to convey joy in clothes, peace in clothes, very cheerful styles, a matter of making the world smile, added Chadrac Lumumba, a creative stylist from Kinshasa. The Goma show featured designers, models and artists from Cameroon, Senegal, Burundi, France, the United States and more. We think we’ve sent a message to say that all these people who have come from elsewhere means that the situation is already improving, Nsukula said after debuting her new collection on the catwalk. We had people come from the Central African Republic, Cameroon, the USA, France, to come and present their collections. It means that there is hope, security, with time, it will improve. As well as spotlighting the Congolese fashion industry, the show also aims to promote a more positive view of the continent. We presented these collections, not only to sell the visions of these creators, but to show that in Africa, in (Congo), the areas that are considered red, you can do things there that you see in d other countries that have peace, says organizer David Ngulu. I think every creator has contributed to love, peace and living together,” he said.

