Taakk Men Spring 2024 – WWD

Ask Takuya Morikawa of Taakk what inspires him and he’ll tell you that nature is a particular subject of fascination.

In particular, “the fact that large-scale nature is consistent with very small details put together that become a big whole,” he said through a translator.

Beyond that, or rather in light of that line of thought, he continued to delve into the textile manipulations and innovations that put him on the map.

In particular, there have been other iterations on rank weaves that help transform an MA-1 jacket into a cotton shirt or tease the transparencies of a figurative jacquard pattern. It also worked well for splicing fuzzy stripes into relaxed jeans that might look relaxed or elevated, depending on what you pair them with.

Elsewhere, her designs play on the idea of ​​fractals, mathematical patterns that repeat endlessly until they create intricate structures, however executed in 3D embroidery, jacquard weaves or even prints.

These dressy pants have a flowy, too-easy fit and shorts that can be worn in or out. The jackets ended up looking slightly formal, while the bursts of fabric made the lightweight bomber jackets look substantial enough for the January 2024 delivery the brand mentioned in its collection notes.

Up close, every element, from the texture of a weave to how a ribbon embroidery looked like both a flurry of leaves and the silhouette of a bird, was mesmerizing. Overall, the result is as poetic as it is refined.