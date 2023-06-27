Man arrested after recording people in Fashion Square toilets





Jonathan Roy Jackson was arrested on Sunday after police were called to the Scottsdale Mall.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. A man has been arrested after allegedly checking in on people in the restrooms of the Fashion Square mall in Scottsdale, court documents show. Jonathan Roy Jackson, 23, was arrested on Sunday after police were called to the mall. Court documents obtained by 12News on Monday reveal the victim believed he was taped after noticing a bag on the bathroom floor next to him. The transparent bag contained a black object inside which was pointed at the victim. The victim also noticed the shoes worn by the individual in the stall, black Crocs with a colorful design. The bag remained on the floor for about two minutes. Believing to be recorded, the victim got up. The occupant with the bag then left the toilet. The victim returned to the restroom approximately 45 minutes later and saw the same bag and shoes in a different stall from the restroom. Moments later, the individual wearing Crocs walked to the front of the cabin the victim entered and the bag was again placed in the cabin door with the black object pointed in the direction of the victim. The victim confronted the individual, now identified as Jackson, who apologized. To stop Jackson from leaving, the victim punched him and contacted the police department. During a police interview, Jackson allegedly told investigators he had a “problem” and recorded men in the restroom, according to court records. Jackson faces one count of unlawful videotaping. Up to speed Keep up to date with the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries Silent witness: Arizona’s Silent Witness program allows people to send tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities. The program shares information about unsolved crime cases in several ways, including television, radio and social media. Anyone with information about a crime or recognizing a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the online program website or download the Silent Witness app to give advice. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous. Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and tips submitted are accepted at any time. The advice submitted is then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case. People who submit tips leading to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000. Do you have any advice? Submit it on the Silent Witness advice form here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.12news.com/article/news/crime/man-arrested-after-recording-people-in-restroom-in-fashion-square/75-974aff7f-5b74-4b19-b2e1-c6efb24d1de3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos