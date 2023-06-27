Saudi Fashion Week announced as Fashion Commission unveils new report on fashion sector opportunities

CHICAGO: Lebanese-American driver Toni Breidinger continues to rise in the highly competitive, male-dominated NASCAR competition as one of the predominant and rare women’s races in the world.

In an interview with Arab News on The Ray Hanania Radio Show on Wednesday, June 21, Breidinger, 24, opened up about the challenges she faces in the racing world, and also as a proud Arab-American in breaking gender and ethnic stereotypes.

Despite the risks she faces almost every week in the super-fast industry, Breidinger said she’s less concerned about potential crashes and more concerned with making sure her car stays usable. She said she was a proud role model for Arab Americans and women.

I feel like I’ve developed a very strong fan base of Arabs who like to come to the races. I saw like last year, for example, a race in Phoenix this little girl and her family came just to watch me race. So it’s been really cool to see me bringing in a bit more of a different fan base, which has been really exciting and really great for me, said Breidinger, who called it important to to be a female, Arab-American pilot.

Yeah, I would say a lot of people don’t really know. Everyone is like are you Italian or Hispanic? No one ever really knows. I would say it comes back a bit but, yeah, it’s been exciting to come in and bring a whole new fan base to NASCAR.

She added that it was not so common to have female drivers. There are really not many of us.

Breidinger said she started racing in the first of a multi-level competition starting with the ARCA or Automobile Racing Club of America series and then moving to the Truck series en route to her main goal, the best competition. of the NASCAR Cup.

His most significant run to date was his acclaimed debut in May in the Truck Series.

In May, on my Truck Series debut, I finished 15th, which made history as the highest ranked woman on her debut. It was kind of exciting… It was kind of like a big moment and not really like a breakthrough kind of moment, but I was on this big stage of people watching it go to the next level and everybody’s trying to see how she’s going to do it,” Breidinger said.

I feel like it helped me. It was a positive direction in which I went, and I hope to continue to progress. I would say my five-year plan is to kind of make it to the cup series, so I still have a ways to go, but I feel like I’ve made some good progress.

She looks beyond male dominance in the racing industry: When I’m in the seat, I see everyone as a driver. And I don’t identify people by who they are. They’re just the driver in front of me and I’m just trying to beat them. So I don’t see people as friends. I really don’t think, is this driver going to see me differently? But I feel like some do, that’s for sure.

Still, Breidingers’ unique role as a female driver attracted numerous sponsors, including bringing in Victorias Secret, an international women’s clothing retailer, as part of the first NASCAR sponsorship. Breidinger said she was a model for Victorias Secret.

When asked if running was scary, she said she didn’t think about the risks.

I’m never scared when I’m sitting in the seat and driving myself. If I get into a wreck, I care more about my car than myself because I just want to come back and race, Breidinger said.

Usually, if you’re shipwrecked, you’re not going to get out. You are kind of like bound to the race. The speeds you go at if you hit a wall, you know, the odds are stacked against you. But I would definitely say, this year, I had a pretty hard hit that, when it happened, it kinda rocks you in the moment, but it never deterred me from pursuing it.

