At Paris men’s fashion week, clothes that make you think
Should the spectacle in fashion come from the garment or from the parade? It’s a question that emerged from the Parisian Spring/Summer 2024 menswear week, where the weather was generally good and the season generally excellent. I say that not because of the flashy big shows but because of the sobering abundance of clothing.
Still, great shows matter. It is impossible for me to look at them without thinking of the pageantry surrounding the coronation of Charles III, confirming the institution of the monarchy by pomp and circumstance. Paris has been staging them since the 1980s, to reiterate that the city is the center of fashion and does it better than anyone. And also, today, to emphasize the weight of individual brands, the power of money. That was the message behind Louis Vuitton commandeering a bridge in central Paris, gilding it and parading creative director Pharrell Williams’ debut menswear collection in the middle.
The best of the best managed to combine remarkable show sets with fantastic clothing such as Dior, where Kim Jones erected an aluminum silo outside the Military School and played jack-in-the-box by making get its models out of the ground in military synchronization. . It was spectacular even Bernard Arnault raised his phone to record the theater but it was also an ode to Christian Dior, who nicknamed his women flower women. These were the male equivalents, dressed in neon colors, jeweled embroidery and specially woven bouclé tweed (which emerged in Paris as an odd trend for men). Much of the show was criss-crossed by the brand’s caning in its best-selling Lady Dior handbags, inspired by the caned backs of Dior salon chairs. It was a wedding of today and yesterday that Jones is adept at producing, marking his five years at home.
Rick Owens set off brightly colored smoke bombs during his show, raining charcoal down on his long-suffering but still loyal audience, who have been smothered in fog and doused in water in the past. We keep coming back because Owens makes some truly amazing clothes. This collection, executed entirely in drama queen black (her words), was silhouettes toned down against cobalt blue and pigment red highlights, high waisted, flared through the leg, with a flowing T-shirt, tightly bundled tank top or an inflated hood. Owens takes on a sandal with chunky padded leather chunks that looked like walking casts may be reserved for her die-hard followers, but her figure had legs (no pun intended). There was a bit of 70s Bowie, a touch of the 30s. It also says a lot that the clothes were powerful enough to draw your attention away from the literal fireworks above your head.
This silhouette was reiterated a few days later by Jonathan Anderson at Loewe, who pushed the belt even higher and, at times, sewed the hems of his pants into the shoes as if the hem was definitely caught underfoot, that danger usual with flares. He installed fountains by American sculptor Lynda Benglis, tinkling as models emerged in everyday clothes completely dazzled by Swarovski crystals, as if soaked in water and glistening in the sun. Everything here felt weighed, overdone, amplified, a few models emerged wearing brocade swatches, blown BFG chunky and affixed with a one-foot seamstress pin. It was funny but, despite the extreme silhouette, there was a sense of reality here. Raise the belt a little lower and it, again, looked like the future. He also illustrated how, during his tenure, Anderson anchored Loewe in a tradition of craftsmanship, artistry and madness that gave this oft-nascent LVMH brand a discernible identity. It’s a remarkable success story on how to relaunch a brand, outside the usual perimeters of archival investigation.
Junya Watanabe presented the best collection of menswear of his career in a concrete shell of a building of the Comme des Garons brands, in the stable of which his company is located, don’t really do big sets, don’t play not at this fashion game. Here, nothing distracting. Watanabe is big on collaborations, we get a screed detailing them each season, usually with specialist companies such as Levis, Mackintosh or New Balance. This season though, Watanabe said he wanted to collaborate with himself, namely his own womenswear line, and brought that worn-out fashion trope to life.
If Watanabes’ male wardrobe often turns to American workwear, easy cuts, jeans and sneakers, his female wardrobe is often sculptural, extreme. Translating that into menswear was amazing and invigorating. He has a taste for patchwork and DIY, so he’s put together dozens of trench coat belts into a sleeveless trench, bits of biker jackets into a mid-calf overcoat, shards of pinstripes into a waistcoat. elongate. It doesn’t take much description, but it took work, and the results were stunning and appropriate in a season when menswear seemed determined to command attention.
Then there is Herms. Vronique Nichanian doesn’t seem interested in grabbing anything, except maybe his men grab armfuls of his clothes. His collections are resolutely calm, confident, beautiful as menswear rarely is. It was full of grays and beiges next to nile water, large slingback leather belts, double-turned trousers, layers of tracing-paper-thin fabric, much crumpled and see-through. It was easy to look at, easy to wear, and way too easy to get bombarded with to look like that. This is the great and the lesser point of a fashion show.
