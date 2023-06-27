French fashion and music merge with recent creative collaborations





PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – Pharrell Williams walks the track during the Louis … [+] Vuitton Men’s Spring/Summer 2024 show in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images) Getty Images Fashion and music have gone hand in hand for a long time. Over the past decade, this has been especially true for rap and hip hop, with artists such as Rihanna, Pharrell Williams, Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, Lil Nas and the controversial Kanye West joining forces to bring their cool urban aesthetic to chic luxury brands. Two major French luxury houses, Lanvin and Louis Vuitton, have taken the mash-up further by naming musical artists to the top design spots, signaling that these musicians will not only influence upcoming collections, but also design them. The latest news is Lanvin’s announcement with rapper Future to lead its new creative exercise, the Lab Collection. It comes at an interesting time for Shanghai-based conglomerate Lanvin (stable brands include Lanvin, St. John, Sergio Rossi, Woolford and Caruso), which went public in December 2022. Creative director Bruno Sialelli who took on the role in 2019, left the brand in April this year. So far, no successor has been named. MILAN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 22: Rapper Future and Naomi Campbell pose walking on the Boss track … [+] Fashion show during Milan Fashion Week on September 22, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images) Getty Images < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> According to a company statement, the Lanvin Lab was born out of its founder, Jeanne Lanvin’s love for the arts. As the cultural arbiter of her time, she surrounded herself with writers, musicians, theater directors and architects, creating a hub for these creative types. So today’s Lab Lanvin aims to do the same as a complement to its seasonal collections, which are currently designed by an in-house team. The first theme of the reborn concept will be music focus, a tribute to Marguerite, the daughter of Jeanne Lanvin, accomplished musician and muse of the house. According to a statement, the Grammy-winning artist Future was chosen as “a visionary whose artistic influence extends far beyond music and entertainment and resonates across wide swathes of contemporary culture in Today”. The capsule collection is slated for release in fall 2023 and will include ready-to-wear and accessories for women and men. Lanvin’s announcement follows the highly anticipated debut of Pharrell Williams’ first Louis Vuitton men’s collection, which took place earlier in the week in Paris. The show’s entertainment factor did not disappoint, with fellow musicians and friends including Jay-Z, Beyonc, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Megan Thee Stallion, Maluma, J Balvin, A$AP Ferg and Busta Rhymes, among other things showing to both support and entertain Williams’ fashion debut. The show, which took place on the Pont Neuf near Vuitton’s headquarters, was painted in gold tones in the house’s famous Damier print. The 70-plus-year-old look show was set to live music by a 40-piece orchestra with pianist Lang Lang. The 70-person Voices of Fire gospel choir, led by Pharrell’s uncle, Bishop Ezekiel Williams, joined in the finale. At the after-show party, Jay Z and Williams entertained guests at the foot of the LVMH-owned Cheval Blanc, proving you get more for your money with a multi-hyphen in charge. Some reviewers were less impressed with the collection which, although intended to be a commercial success, lacked a deep or nuanced level of creativity. Williams then caused a stir in The City of Lights when he appeared on other shows later that week, such as Dior Homme and Kenzo. This week, Williams unveiled an ad campaign featuring Rihanna for her Spring Summer 2024 debut collection to further the connection. While the aforementioned contemporaries have all teamed up with Rihanna’s Fenty line, Williams Billionaire Boys Club, Travis Scott Dior Homme, A$AP Rocky Calvin Klein; Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson’s House of L, R&C to put musicians at the forefront of design begs the question of where that leaves traditionally trained creatives. For those who follow today’s luxury climate, hype often seems to follow design, not the other way around.

