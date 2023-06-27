ChatGPT made a guest appearance at Marc Jacobs’ three-minute fashion show





When did Marc Jacobs, once a downtown darling turned New York fashion minx, become a philosopher of the modern condition? Maybe around the time he got off the hamster wheel of showmanship and the race for growth and started sticking to his own schedule, unveiling his catwalk collections (which are only sold at Bergdorf Goodman) if and when he wanted it, and in shapes that caught his fancy: reflections on the influence of Vivienne Westwood, the relationship between couture and streetwear. And, on Monday, in a show at the New York Public Library, a three-minute meditation on the shortened attention span generated by our digital lives and the impending future of AI. Three minutes! Thirty seconds for the models 29 of them to walk in one direction. Another 30 seconds for them to reassemble backstage again. Another thirty seconds to go back the other way. And then about a minute at the beginning and end for people to realize what had just happened.

Start scratching your head and start giggling realizing that was it. Do. See you next time. It’s a way to redefine fast fashion. Without forgetting to offer a pointed commentary on how quickly we consume images and ideas now that half our brains are still caught up in endless scrolling. Most of the spectators didn’t even have time to get their phones out before it was all over. (Jokes about who, then?)

To that end, it was perhaps Mr. Jacobs’ most conceptually ambitious show to date. And he’s a designer who once built a train at the Louvre. At a time when collections are increasingly bloated with 80 or more models, with elaborate sets and front row celebrities and live music as if to occupy as much space and time as possible with a live experience in order to justify their continued existence, Mr. Jacobs went in the opposite direction. Its show notes, those often silly descriptive passages that purport to explain the genesis of a collection, were written by ChatGPT.

They talked about the collections’ innovative approach to blending menswear-inspired tailoring with feminine aesthetics. (Uh, sort of, but more like a host of cropped, ruffled ball gowns and striped pantsuits over constructivist lingerie.) The flats (these were little pointy slippers) and black tights ( see-through, with white socks) that emphasized practicality without compromising sophistication. Also, the dominant black and white palette (it’s true, although there’s also emerald and lam) and the way it all celebrated individuality and timeless style. Or, really, the club kids of the 1980s go out for a sweaty night on the town in the last days of prelapse communication. Turns out ChatGPT isn’t much of a fashion critic yet.

But it was hard not to wonder what the AI ​​would have suggested if asked what kind of show would be most successful in our current attention deficit environment. Would he have advised a presentation as short as we could have imagined? Or would he have scanned the available data, seen the prevailing trends, and told Mr. Jacobs to hire an orchestra, invite Kim Kardashian, and make his models walk as slowly as possible? There’s something terribly human about breaking all the rules and doing it in a way that leaves your audience members laughing at their own conditioning. As they walked out, still smiling, they passed a handful of anti-fur protesters marching and shouting energetically outside the library even though there was no fur in the collection. Screaming into the void is also human.

