The most striking fashion shows of Paris Men's Fashion Week

From Pharrell’s audacious debut as creative director of Louis Vuitton Menswear to Rick Owens’ gothic proposition for joy as a moral obligation, here are the standout collections from Paris Fashion Week Mens Spring/Summer 2024

A riot of colors and subversion, Botters S/S24 Self-proclaimed Caribbean couture collection focused on the centuries-old Haitian religion of Voodoo and the misconceptions surrounding it. On the dark sound of Michael Andrewss Crazy world, designer duo Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh sent models in slash cuts, recycled laminated scoubidou weave suits, semi-sheer floral shirts, puffy Reebok sliders and floaty vests, all complemented by the added nightmarish miniature plastic dolls and tolls hanging from the neck and waist. I think it’s more important than ever to realize that it’s all connected and to eliminate that individualistic mindset from our system, Herrebrugh said backstage. We all need each other.

15Rick Owens Men’s Spring/Summer 2024 Collection

Dispelling the common misconception that goths don’t know how to have fun, the Rick Owens S/S24 show was to regard joy as a moral obligation. Staged under drizzly skies in the open-air courtyard of the Palais de Tokyo, the Californian designer dispatched an army of vampiric models in billowing black ensembles to the rhythm of an earth-shattering industrial score, amid multicolored fireworks . With our world conditions increasingly threatened, jubilation seems like the wrong note, but perhaps it is the only correct moral response? wrote Owens in his show notes. Beyond being kind to one another, isn’t personal joy what we are put on earth to do?

51Dior Homme Summer 2023

Applause erupted as the floors opened to Dior’s menswear show, as a still, silent troupe of models were lifted onto the runway. The French house called it a mechanical garden, as if the models were flowers growing in Dior’s austere gray frame. It was Kim Jones’ fifth anniversary show after all, and if there ever was a time for a gag-worthy showmanship, it’s now. Title New look for the new wave, the collection traversed a wildly eclectic-inspired tapestry, nodding to the London club scene of the 80s, the 60s couture of Yves Saint Laurent and Marc Bohan, to the quilted cannage pattern lifted from the chairs of Dior’s original salons. What was so remarkable, and has been, throughout Jones’ tenure was how these elements of the past, when reinvigorated, could appear thoroughly modern, even avant-garde, Alexander Fury writing in his show review. [But] there was no nostalgia here, instead using the romance of the past to create a brave new future.

15Walter Van Beirendonck Spring/Summer 2024

We are really struggling with reality today, Walter Van Beirendonck told AnOther a few days before the presentation of its new collection. It’s getting harder and harder to figure out what’s real and what’s not. Finding inspiration in something decidedly not real, the S/S24 show’s starting point was an ancient lost city, a hoax, said to be home to tribes of insect-like beings, sun-drenched ruins, and a treasure trove of treasures. ‘gold . Looks came padded, protected, while his usual kaleidoscopic use of color was reduced to just the colors of safety yellows, blacks, reds and whites. I think today we are crash test dummies for all the misery and aggression that is happening all over the world. You are constantly attacked, almost, he said. Closing the show with a parade of models bound in transparent bags on which skeletons are painted, is Van Beirendonck’s optimism for the future dry? Maybe! But faced with an imminent fate, the transportive offer of Belgian designers reflects an uncertain world deeply rooted in the new reality of our time.

52Loewe Spring/Summer 2024 Men’s Fashion

Jonathan Anderson’s latest menswear collection for Loewe really came in all shapes and sizes. Like the XXL paintings by Julien Nguyens at the center of the A/W23 men’s presentation, and the oversized plastic anthurium at the heart of the S/S23 women’s show, this season the models’ parade was eclipsed by the gushing of monumental water fountains by Lynda Benglis. But, never to be overshadowed, the collection competed fiercely for the limelight from the ground up, shoes turned into tights, busts compacted under a high waist and a swarm of crystal embellishments shimmered at the surface of shirts and pants. The creative directors’ quirky Anderson-isms showed up in unexpected tops that looked like giant swathes of fabric filled with one-foot needles and all-in-one leather rompers. A study in perspective, oversized and undersized clothes played tit for tat in Loewes remarkable twists on convention.

36Kiko Kostadinov Men’s Spring/Summer 2024 Collection

When it comes to Paris venues, Kiko Kostadinov gets full marks for his recurring male venue; on the top floor of the Lyce Henri-IV, a prestigious high school in the Latin Quarter, under an 18th-century fresco amid shelves of books locked behind metal grilles, guests were seated at old-fashioned school desks to watch the action unfold. This season, Bulgarian designer references included Pier Paolo Pasolini1962 short film Ricotta and the concept work of American artist Tom Burr, with models wearing exquisite lace skullcaps (the effect was like lingerie tied to the head, bra straps fluttering), solid vest jumpsuits, roomy tunics, shimmering tops and striped scarves in cobalt blue, lilac and cadmium yellow.

71Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2024 Men’s Fashion

As the most anticipated debut of the season, Pharrell Williams had to pull out all the stops for his first show as men’s creative director at Louis Vuitton. And with catchy musical performances by Virginia Voice of Fire Choir, Jay-Z and Pharrell, and a front row filled with celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Tyler, the Creator, Beyonc and Skepta, Pharrell boldly ushered in a brave new era of luxury fashion, where LVMH exploits people for their creativity and influence rather than their design resumes (a change sparked by Williams’ predecessor, Virgil Abloh). When I was given this job to govern, I accepted it, knowing I was going to be a lifelong student, Pharrell said of his appointment. Obviously the sun is shining on me and everyone on my team.

60Dries Van Noten Spring/Summer 2024 Men’s Collection

The expression of disturbed elegance opened the runway notes for Dries Van Notens’ S/S24 collection. At this point in his career, elegance is both intrinsic and expected of the Belgian designer’s break-up, less. The disturbing element made itself known discreetly. In elongated silhouettes, defined waists and long billowing trenches, the collection swept the desolate place and opted for a departure from the iconic vibrant prints. Instead, the prints were silent suggestions, as if worn down by years of wear and tear and leaving only a shadow of her patterns. There was a lightness to the textiles that flowed down their enveloping length, with sheer chiffon and wispy technical fabrics appearing to float over the body, revealing the bare skin beneath. By removing the noise, Van Noten proved that in soft elegance there is an animated and desirable force.

35Comme des Garçons Homme Plus Spring/Summer 2024

In order to find a new world, we must go beyond reality, wrote Rei Kawakubo of her latest Like Boys Men More to show. As usual, an enigmatic quote from the legendary Japanese designer served as the perfect starting point to interpret the collection and, indeed, there were plenty of surreal aspects at play in the show. Courtesy of set designer and artist Gary Card, the models in dramatic gray wigs had miniature sculptures nestled in cutlery, wine glasses, whales, fish and sharks while many garments were printed with elements in trompe-l’oeil, such as tropical forest landscapes, red theater curtains, leather chesterfield armchairs and majestic frescoes. Adding to the dreamlike vibe were black leather Oxfords, oddly paired toes.

48Givenchy Spring/Summer 2024 Men’s Fashion

Since the arrival of Matthew M Williams at Givenchy in 2020, the American designer has steadily climbed the ranks as a requisitioner on the global streetwear scene. Her new collection, presented in the main courtyard of the Hôtel National des Invalides, which houses the tomb of Napoleon Bonaparte, traversed a plethora of formal fashion archetypes that infiltrated and merged into one: the Fluid tailoring flowed into school uniforms, military attire into precise black-tie tuxedos. Less of the kitchen sink method of design (although the oversized eyelets on his shirt are vaguely reminiscent of drain holes), Williams’ streetwear prowess made a name for itself in utilitarian accessories, replete with signature buckles and utility belts. Through Williams delving into the classic gentleman’s chest of drawers and the new culture of menswear, he unearths a wardrobe for all ages, bringing an unexpected twist to Parisian savoir-faire.

