Kendall Jenner wears a yellow sequined midi dress for a Parisian evening





Kendall Jenner may be in Paris, but she seems to have embraced the spirit of When in Rome, Do as the Romans do for her current trip. Since arriving in the capital just days ago, she’s swapped her more risque looks for, it seems, her take on French girl style. Well, the models latest look continued their dress streak with the ultimate take on the party silhouette. Heading out for a night out with Gigi Hadid, the model chose an eye-catching yellow number from Bottega Veneta. The sequined piece features a plunging neckline that transitions into two straps. It cinched her waist then twisted into a flowing skirt that seemed to catch the light every time she moved. The model also kept the yellow theme throughout the rest of her look. She paired the dress with a similarly colored mini bag that slung casually over her shoulder and topped it all off with a pair of strappy white heels. Jenner also appeared to be in the mood for Bottega twice a day, as it was the second ensemble she wore from the Italian brand on Monday. Earlier today, she wore a gray layered dress with a keyhole cutout at the bodice while strolling around town. She paired the piece (from their Pre-Fall 2023 collection) with black loafers, square sunglasses and an oversized clutch. Jenner also seems to have packed a lot of Bottega for this trip. In addition to these two looks, on Sunday she stepped out wearing the brand’s khaki mini body-con. Her sister Kylie, similarly, picked out a few Bottega pieces in Paris last month. It’s been a busy weekend for Kendall who, in addition to serving up a handful of street style looks, walked the Jacquemus Spring/Summer 2024 show in Versailles. She wore probably her most daring look yet in her ultra-mini French travel beanbag dresses when she paraded past attendees like Victoria and David Beckham, Emily Ratajkowski, among others. Yes, Jenners’ recent style has included sheer one-shoulder tops and nipple dresses. But it looks like she’s made room (as has fellow it-girls Hailey Bieber, Sofia Richie and her sister Kylie) for simpler, stealthier wealth packages. And while she can resort to her usual choices once back in Los Angeles, for now, it’s really When in Paris, do as the Parisians do. Shop Kendall’s look

