The 101(!) Biggest Cuts From The Most Starred Men’s Fashion Week In History

Paris Fashion Week Men is finished, capping off the most celebrity-centric menswear month this side of the Atlantic has ever seen. (That said, stay tuned for the couture shows kicking off next week. Sheesh!) Never before have so many famous guys paraded the streets of Florence, Milan and Paris with such enthusiasm.

The past few weeks have been unprecedented for several reasons, including the genuine debut of Pharrells Louis Vuitton, which continued the legacy of its late predecessor Virgil Ablohs by rallying the world’s most famous people (including Beyonc and Jay-Z, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, as well as Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, Lewis Hamilton and more) for his Paris Seine stop show last week.

Elsewhere, the HBO Fashion Week gauntlet worked: Successions Jeremy Strong and Alexander Skarsgrd made appearances in Milan (including at QGs Loro Piana garden party), while the salon’s alpha and beta residents, Brian Cox and Nicholas Braun, met at the Loewe salon in Paris. A few places down at Loewe, The White Lotus creator Mike White sat alongside his seasons 1 and 2 cast members Murray Bartlett and Theo James; in the meantime, The idol co-stars Troye Sivan and Moses Sumney were fashion plates on the town.

(And if you’re curious how Skarsgrds tech overlord Lukas Matsson might feel about attending Fashion Week, the actor says QG: I think he would be really excited about it for several reasons. He’s so hyperactive and he has a bit of attention deficit disorder, so I think that would really speak to him. [This] would be an exciting evening for Lukas.)

Scroll to see this month’s many major style moments in Paris, Milan and Florence.