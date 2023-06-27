Pharrell and Jay-Z Perform at Louis Vuitton Men’s Fashion Show: Watch – Billboard

In a career filled with iconic moments, Pharrell Williams added another achievement to his long list of accomplishments. This time he brought his friend, collaborator and 24-time Grammy winner Jay Z to help celebrate with a performance at his recent Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2024 menswear show, where he debuted his first collection for the fashion house’s acclaimed menswear line.

To celebrate Pharrell’s new collection, Jay-Z joined the “Happy” singer on stage for a performance on the Pont Neuf in Paris. In addition to performing some of his own tracks – including RIAA Diamond-certified “N—-s In Paris” and “F–kwithmeyouknowigotit” – Jay-Z and Pharrell delivered a medley of two of their greatest collaborations: “I Just Wanna Love You (Give It 2 ​​Me)” and “Frontin. (In 2003, “Frontin” peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. Three years prior, “I Just Wanna Love You (Give It 2 ​​Me)” peaked at No. 11.)

“Ladies and gentlemen, the creative director of LV in this building!” Jay-Z proclaims as he introduces Pharrell in the video Louis Vuitton shared on its YouTube page on Sunday, June 25.

In February, Louis Vuitton announced that Pharrell would succeed Virgil Abloh as the fashion house’s new menswear creative director following the beloved designer’s passing in 2021. On June 20, the multi-hyphen-nominated Oscars has officially launched its stunning new collection. Pharrell’s debut at Louis Vuitton attracted some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Beyoncé, Zendaya, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and Jay-Z. Rihanna has also modeled the line in a series of campaign photos.

Pharrell has won four Hot 100 charts during his career, including “Money Maker” with Ludacris, and the 12-week leader “Blurred Lines” with Robin Thicke & TI His two solo studio albums – 2006 In my mind (#3) and 2014 DAUGHTER (#2) – reached the top five on the Billboard 200. Although Jay-Z hasn’t released a solo studio album since topping the charts in 2017 4:44he rapped over a Pharrell production last year thanks to his star turn on Pusha T’s “Neck & Wrist.”

Watch Louis Vuitton’s video of Pharrell and Jay-Z’s performance above.