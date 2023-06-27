28+ Best Mother of the Bride Dresses to Wear in 2023

Outside of your own wedding dress, finding The One among all the mother of the bride dresses can be a daunting task. You’ll likely be shopping with your daughter or future daughter-in-law, so she’ll likely have a say in aesthetics and color. You’ll want to feel like yourself, so finding an outfit that echoes your personal style is key. But you’ll still want to nod to the formality of the event. It’s your daughter – or son – wedding after all.

So, all things considered, finding the best mother of bride dresses could get overwhelming, but don’t panic. Start your search early and TO DO Browse our definitive list of the best places to shop if you’re looking for mother of the bride dresses or mother of the groom dresses. We’re here to take one thing off your to-do list.

The best places to buy mother of the bride dresses, at a glance

First, find out what the bridesmaids are wearing, so you can go tone-on-tone if you like (or avoid the exact shade of sage green they might be wearing) and consider comfort as well as styling. It’s a dress you’ll probably wear from breakfast until midnight. You will need to be able to sit, eat and dance easily. The ideal would be to completely forget what you are wearing and have fun!

If you’re on a designer budget and want to spend something high end for the wedding, there will be tons of choices to choose from. Net to wear but you will also find a wide variety of brands on john lewis, Also. Wherever you’re shopping, we’ve got a few tips to make sure your search doesn’t become overwhelming. Our best advice? To use all the filters. Choose the length (knee length, midi or maxi is the most appropriate for the wedding, but you do) and the type of sleeve you want, whether you fancy something sleeveless, short sleeve or you wanted full coverage on your arms.

Toggle categories to look at the colors that work best for you – or wedding-appropriate – and narrow your price search (staying on budget will leave more money for your accessories.) We’ve picked our favorite styles that tick SO many different requirements, all you have to do is give it a try! PSA: Don’t forget a hat – it’ll be the perfect finishing touch for the big day

Ahead, the best mother of the bride dresses to order online in 2023 (including mother of the groom dresses).

The main street titan is our go-to for tough picnic bits, classics with a twist of Autograph range and brilliant weekend bohemian styles from For a – but did you know they also stock a huge range of other brands, from Finery London, Jaeger and Hobbs to Gina Bacconi (which is ideal for classically elegant mother of the bride dresses).

Finery London Collared Midi Dress Gina Bacconi – Midi shift dress in floral lace

Almost like a multi-brand, Ralph Lauren offers a brilliant selection of lines on its site. The Polo Ralph Lauren collection is pretty and classically chic while the Lauren label rings in at a lower price (but still a designate label – here for that.) There’s also the Ralph Lauren collection, which is what you’ll see on the catwalk, if you’re on a bigger budget.

Polo Ralph Lauren Belted Floral Cotton Tiered Dress Lauren floral-surplice jersey dress

For the more bohemian-minded mother of the bride or mother of the groom, Monsoon is an affordable step for all things beaded, embroidered and downright beautiful. They’re special pieces you’ll treasure for years to come – and the brand is also moving towards more sustainable materials, including using recycled polyester in some styles.

Yennefer Embroidered Midi Dress Karen Embroidered Dress In Recycled Polyester

Shopping in a department store certainly gives you the greatest choice – but it can be a bit overwhelming. We found two brands that were definitely outside of our usual must-have shopping labels – but that we absolutely to like for elegant mother of the bride dresses. This year john lewis introduced rentwhich is a great way to find a special occasion outfit that you’ll probably only wear once.

Helen McAlinden Michelle Lace Dress, Oyster Adrianna Papell Metallic Embroidery Sheath Dress, Blush

Ted Baker is definitely experiencing a style resurgence. They’re priced higher than some other high-street brands, but quality matters and the silhouettes directional. There’s not a huge variety of styles online, but we love the edit, which is great if you’re looking for something edgier than a regular mother of the bride ensemble.

Puff Sleeve Fitted Bodice Midi Dress Cross-knit midi bodysuit

Home to some of the dreamiest dresses we’ve ever seen, Rixo is a go-to for bridesmaid dresses and wedding guest dresses, but it’s also great if you’re looking for a beautiful mother of the bride dress. . We love their extensive size ranges and you can also find dresses with longer lengths, sleeves and more modest coverage.

Evelyn silk-blend midi dress Zadie Poppy Print Dress

An absolute go-to for more formal events and occasion wear, LK Bennett manages to hit the sweet spot of smart without ever looking stuffy. Dresses made from silk or recycled polyester are ideal for summer weddings, but there are also tons of ideas for you looking for a fall or winter mother of the bride dress. You can also browse the LKBborrowed selection of dresses for rent.

Tallis green and cream polka dot recycled polyester shirt dress Marcellin blue and cream striped silk dress

Be sure to check out Phase Eight as well as classic styles and elegant dress and jacket sets, they also have brilliant options for evening weddings and one of the most inclusive size ranges we’ve seen in the main street (ranging from 6 to 26. )

Yasmina long pleated dress Jacinta sequined jersey maxi dress

A British-born brand that carries formal wear, Hobbs should definitely be on your must-visit list for mother of the bride dresses (and mother of the groom dresses). The fabrics are all luxurious which is great for dressing up. for such a special day.

Orelia Fit and Flare Dress

Sleek and chic, Karen Millen is one of our forever favorites Dresses (and some of the best leather pieces on the high street.) Their mother of the bride edition manages to look classic yet contemporary – you won’t find anything clunky here – and we love their selection of trendy hats and fascinators to finish your look.

Dress and jacket set in Italian structured satin Drama satin crepe long dress

A long-time favorite for couture and smart business suits, Reiss dresses for formal events that are absolutely perfect. Ideal if you’re heading to a wedding in town, rather than a rustic country church, the cape-effect midi dress has all the drama of a much more expensive style.

Pleated Fitted Midi Dress

Of all the brands in our selection, Coast is probably the brand most associated with formal wear. It is fancy, however you interpret the dress code. Whether you want beading and embellishments, graphic details, combinations Or combinationsas well as Dresses, Hats And shoesyou will be sorted in a very classy style.

Midi pencil dress with twist front and long sleeves High-end sheath dress embellished with bare shoulders

Everyone will find a dream dress at Net-A-Porter, if your budget stretches. Search by occasion and filter by color, length and sleeve details to make your search a little smoother. There are super classic styles as well as brilliant ideas if you’re heading to a destination wedding or a ceremony on a tropical beach.

Self-Portrait Belted Sequin Pleated Chiffon and Boucl-Tweed Midi Dress La Double J floral-print stretch-crepe long dress

Matchesfashion.com is a gem if you are a fashion loving mother of the bride, who doesn’t want to give up her personal style because of traditional expectations. as well as the most desirable dress editlook through them jewelry for a fantastic range of finishes too and don’t forget that accessories are always a great way to bring personality to simpler dresses.

The Vampires Wife The Toto Gypsy Floral-print cotton midi dress Saloni Jamie Crystal-Bow Floral Print Silk Dress

