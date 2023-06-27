



VERSAILLES CASTLE You can’t just rent Versailles, you start a relationship, said Simon Porte Jacquemus, who joined the rarefied club of fashion designers today for presenting a collection on the grounds of the storied French palace. Titled Le Chouchou, the outing was the result of a year-long negotiation to realize Jacquemus’ dream script: Guests watched a parade of fall looks from a flotilla of cream-and-white rowboats all straight out of a pictorial masterpiece. The effect was bucolic, a far cry from the Trianon-wigged coquetry that Karl Lagerfeld, Jacquemus’ favorite designer, performed when he paraded Chanel’s Cruise 2012 collection around the nearby fountains. With King Louis XIV’s gilded castle as a mere detail in the background (and not even visible in Jacquemus parade images), today’s parade was a very different vision of Versailles: seen through the lens of a young stranger, the collection was an ode not to the castle’s most infamous inhabitant, Marie Let Them Eat Cake Antoinette, but to a princess of the peoples across the Channel, the late Diana. As the designer explained after the show, the scrunchie has several meanings. It can mean a favorite pet or student, translate to darling, or denote the humble darling. He had the latter in mind when creating a collection full of references to Diana’s wardrobe choices, from puffball taffeta cocktail dresses to pearl necklaces and her white lace wedding dress. Add a nod to Jacques Demys’ absurd 1970 take on the 17th-century fairy tale Peau d’Ane, replete with Catherine Deneuve in a giant lamb sleeve, and you can begin to decipher the layered references that led to this predominantly evening wear collection. Jacquemus Fall 2023 “Le Chouchou” Versailles Collection (Filippo Fior/Jacquemus) From padded lace knickerbockers and satchel skirts to ruched peplums on men and women so far, Simons’ scrunchies’ approach has therefore been to strip heavy period references to their underpinnings before mixing them with high-cut tops. hardly there and formal couture touches, signatures of the brands are pushing towards higher formal wear lately. The backless blazer the designer wore at this year’s Met Gala celebrating Karl Lagerfeld appeared with a vermilion peplum over black dress pants, an effect the designer attempted with varying degrees of exaggeration, sometimes appearing like boxer shorts shaped like a parachute pushing from the pants underneath. Bubble volumes continued into more extreme silhouettes too, from a shapely trio of portrait-collar coats to a strapless sphere of floral silver sequins that risked stealing thunder from a finale of tulle confections. blue, white and red. In the graphic polka dots and stripes that fostered the attitude of the 80s collections, there were whiffs of Emanuel Ungaro and Yves Saint Laurent designers who both marked the history of the palace during the famous fashion show of fashion from the Battle of Versailles in 1973. At the time, the new American avant-garde was opposed to the French establishment. Today, Simon Porte Jacquemus’s only real opponent is the immensity of his imagination. Where else could Diana’s designers wear her Jacquemus finery if not dancing the night away in Versailles?

