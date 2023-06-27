Princess Leia’s Star Wars New Hope dress could fetch up to $2 million at auction





Princess Leia’s dress from the final scene of Star Wars: A New Hope Episode 4 is up for auction and is expected to sell for up to $2 million. As reported by The New York TimesThe dress was recently discovered in an attic in London after being considered lost for over 40 years and spent eight months being restored to its on-screen condition. While Leia, played by the late Carrie Fisher, wore a myriad of iconic outfits in the original film, she was worn at the Royal Awards ceremony where she presented medals to Luke Skywalker and Han Solo for their efforts in the destruction of the Death Star. “It’s incredibly important because it’s literally the last thing you see in the original Star Wars movie,” said Accessories auctions COO Brandon Alinger. “I think if you’re a Star Wars fan, you watch it and it gels for you.” The dress was originally thought to have been thrown away after A New Hope was filmed, as “there wasn’t a lot of attention to saving this material when that first film was made,” Alinger added. . “When we first saw him, he was kind of in bad shape.” After months of “painstaking work” by textile restorers, who removed dust and dirt and sewed up open seams, the dress now looks like it did in 1977. The dress currently sits at 750 $000 with an auction due to end on June 28. Fisher died in December 2016 between filming Star Wars Episode 8: The Last Jedi and Star Wars Episode 9: The Rise of Skywalker, although unused footage was used to create scenes for the latter. Ryan Dinsdale is a freelance journalist with IGN. He’ll be talking about The Witcher all day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ign.com/articles/princess-leias-star-wars-a-new-hope-dress-could-bring-in-as-much-as-2-million-at-auction The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos