Rahi Chadda x Dior Homme SS24

Rahi Chadda takes us behind the scenes and front row of the Dior Mens SS24 collection during Paris Fashion Week and here are some highlights.

Model, influencer, beauty expert and fashion week regular – Rahi Chadda needs no introduction. Between performing in campaigns, sitting front row at shows, and sharing his thoughts on social media, he tells stories through his artistry and captivates audiences around the world. From his relationships with brands to his followers who seek his expertise and knowledge, he has built an engaged community in the industry and beyond.

For the Dior Mens SS24 collection, Rahi took us with him as he ventured backstage and front row. Speaking to guests about what the design house means to them and their thoughts on the collection, he not only gave us a first-hand account of the runway, but also insight into the incredible talent that watches the show. The icing on the cake was Rahis’ engaging conversation with Peter Phillips, Creative and Image Director for Dior Makeup.

Read some thoughts from Rahi himself

How was your stay in Paris?

Paris is my home next door. As always, it’s as if I had never left! It’s really a pleasure to be back in Paris, great to see familiar faces and walk the streets that gave me memories.

When did your relationship with Dior begin and how did it evolve?

You could say my relationship with Dior started when I started modeling, I used to be groomed behind the scenes with the color cosmetics; and in my personal life, I’ve always had a Dior eye cream handy. Now I have such a close relationship with the team, it’s like I’ve come full circle. It’s a wholesome experience!

How was your participation in the Dior Homme fashion show?

Very inspiring, I love Dior fashion shows. There is always a new story, a new narrative but its novelty that seems continues to what we had. I guess my wardrobe feels safe in their hands.

What’s the energy behind the scenes?

Oh my there is a lot of buzz! Everyone is excited to put on the show, there’s a sense of importance within the team, but also in the community.

Is there an out-of-the-ordinary look that you particularly liked?

I love the sweater from the first look actually, the carnage print in neon pink on a gray background. I feel like they have a balanced neon so it can be worn versatile.

You asked the talents what Dior Mens means to them, what does it mean to you?

Dior Homme is an opportunity to be part of this world that celebrates an art of living. What I mean by that is that Christian Dior wanted women to feel and look their best. Dior Mens offers this and opens the doors for men seeking a new perspective on personal style.

You’ve attended a plethora of Fashion Week shows throughout your career. What’s the most exciting part of attending Fashion Week?

Meet the creators and talk behind the scenes of the collection. It’s great to sit and watch the show; but the real magic happens behind the scenes.

In your opinion, how do fashion shows differ from campaigns in terms of showcasing a collection?

A track is a bit theatrical, it’s immersive and showcases real-time looks with a backdrop that hints at a narrative. Whereas a campaign is really a storytelling, setting an overall tone for the collection, from runway to retail.

What themes, styles and/or messages have you excited about this season?

Color balance, this emphasis on neutrals, but the statement shines through a pop of color. Leather accessories are what excites me the most, mint greens paired with pale pinks and beiges; while neon orange, pink and blue subvert the animal print notes.