Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Courtesy of Marc Jacobs

For a long time, the eyes fixed on fashion shows is that they last only seven minutes. Weeks of work, tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars, countless carbon emissions and shipping miles, the hustle and bustle of the creative process, and the shows don’t even last as long as a siesta.

Part of this, no doubt, comes down to the constraints of contemporary protocol. Modern Fashion Week, with shows on the hour (sometimes more than one), in venues that may be across town and at peak times from each other, for weeks (5 days , 7 days, 10 days, the definition is flexible) of back-to-back movement, reduced the shows to their current form. Step back 30 or 40 years, and the salons of Yves Saint Laurent and couturiers like him could go on for days, by comparison. The current fashion show is the product of our workaholic attention and optimization.

Marc Jacobs, as he usually does, twisted the knife on entire concepts. He no longer shows at New York Fashion Week although he was the generally undisputed highlight when he did, he has no one to compete with. For the third consecutive June, it is exhibited alone, both in company and in programming, at the New York Public Library on Fifth Avenue. But even with space to lounge, Jacobs picked up the pace. His show last night was recorded, by my watch, at three minutes: a full procession of models out, a full procession of models back, and it’s done. Three minutes include the lights going out and the music rising, the pause between the two revolutions, Jacob’s silent bow. From the first pattern to the last in one full rotation, it took 32 seconds. There was nervous, incredulous laughter in the audience when it became clear that the end really was the end. The revolution had been optimized.

For what? Jacobs always draws crowds. Everyone in fashion wants to know what they are going to do, even for these collections of today, which have become a must-have in stores (they are available in one store and only one store, Bergdorf Goodman, since this one will be at the end of october). He deserved our attention. Why throw it away?

The answer, it must be inferred that Jacobs refused to talk after the show, is that it’s simply the speed at which we run now. I ran into Michael Ariano, Jacobs’ press chief and de facto body man, who said only that the word chaotic had been used a lot. That’s how fast everyone scrolls Fashion Show anyway, he said. (I’m sure I’m not supposed to quote it, sorry, Michael.) Complaints about the pace of fashion and the industry’s relentless expectations have been commonplace for years, and the rest of the world seems to have caught up with its delay. (When the TikTok account manager was given too much power, that’s one Twitter commenter’s assessment.) It didn’t read like a bratty expression of spades from Jacobs, exactly, but it does also not let you feel the euphoria an amazing but fleeting experience can. Humanity had been emptied of it. Jacobs asked ChatGPT to write down the long and boring show notes left on each seat as if to emphasize the point. (The Marc Jacobs fashion show captivated audiences with its innovative approach to blending menswear-inspired tailoring with feminine aesthetics.)

The advantage of this approach is a knock. The downside is that you start talking about everything except clothes. (Here they are, 566 words.) It’s a shame, because Jacobs was exploiting an era he knows and loves, the 1980s, to good effect. The ample volumes of its recent collections had been reduced; in their place were cropped bustier tops and dresses and boxy jackets and suits (her innovative approach to blending menswear-inspired tailoring with a feminine aesthetic), most shown with black tights, ballet flats and ankle socks. frilly. Some have seen blade runners Caught in ironed, curly hair; I thought more about Madonna and Desperately looking for Susan, though there’s a black and white striped costume that Beetlejuice would have loved. If they were hard to see on the track, nothing encourages a run like a flat they are all available online. You can scroll as fast or as slow as you want.

But has the show landed? The clothes, despite their energetic and deflated energy, seemed far from the main thing. Moreover, setting a record is not always an achievement. Give Jacobs credit for that, at least: More than many of his peers, he’s moving forward, for better or for worse. We left the library. Anti-fur protesters were still on the steps with their megaphones, despite the Jacobss company not using fur since 2017. (In fairness to them, Jacobs collaborated with fur house Fendi last September.) The overriding feeling was the dizziness of being able to be home by dinnertime. And there in front of us all a tip of the hat to Washington Jobs Rachel Tashjian, who spotted it was Jacobs, in a bottle green Lamborghini Huracn, pulling out and speeding away.