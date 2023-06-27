Watch- Paris Hilton performs in a rainbow mini dress at the Pride Festival in New York | Hollywood

As Pride Month is celebrated with much pomp and spectacle around the world, Paris Hilton stood out in a statement of support for the LGBTQ+ community. During her DJ set at Sunday’s Dreamland Pride Festival in New York City, Hilton was dressed in a rainbow mini dress. In particular, the colors of the rainbow symbolize the LGBTQ+ community. Paris Hilton (Instagram)

Hilton paired her mini dress with sparkly pink ankle boots. She also wore pink bracelets and a pink choker. She took to Instagram to share several images from her performance at the event.

“Thank you, NYC! Had an amazing time performing for all of you tonight @DreamlandPride So proud to wrap up the month of #Pride with such an amazing night. Thank you @KimPetras & @Aqua.DK for making it even better iconic thank you everyone for all the love!! #SummerOfSliving,” Hilton posted.

Sharing a video of her incredible performance at the event, Hilton wrote, “So honored to perform at the first-ever #Pride concert in Central Park for @DreamlandPride! Such an iconic night celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community #SummerOfSliving.”

READ ALSO| Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline denies moving to Hawaii to extend child support for their sons

During the concert, Hilton performed Kylie Minogue’s famous hit “Padam Padam” among other songs.

Prior to her concert at Dreamland Pride Festival, Hilton had interacted with People and shared how thrilled she was to have the opportunity to perform there. She also spoke about her support for the LGBTQ+ community.

“I am beyond honored to have the opportunity to perform at New York Pride. I am so excited to celebrate, support and advocate for all who live true to themselves in the same way as the community LGBTQ+ advocated for me and my voice. I will continue to use my platform to speak out and spread love, tolerance, acceptance and support. It’s the summer of Sliving, and I can’t wait. from Sliv with everyone at Dreamland Pride in Central Park!” Hilton said.