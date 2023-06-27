Martine Rose: I don’t care about Martine Rose. It didn’t do enough to pay the rent





In 2015, after eight years of transplantation, Rose received an email from Balenciagas’ new creative director, Demna Gvasalia. Some would call it a dream. Except that Rose had never even dared to dream of it. He kind of saw what I was doing and wanted me to consult him, she said. This led to increased recognition and my brand started making money. It was like someone flipped a switch and we were suddenly commercial. A Nike collaboration, which saw Rose create backless Shoxes and bulbous Monarchs, followed. Every design sold out on the day of the drop. It allowed me to get into places I had only dreamed of, says Rose. A Napapijri partnership followed. Tommy Hilfiger? He wanted in, enlisting Rose to redo the nose of his classic Americana. In January, she was offered the coveted guest designer slot at Pitti Uomo, where she staged her Fall/Winter 2023 collection, following in the footsteps of Jonathan Anderson and Jil Sander. Martine Rose Fall/Winter 2023 None of this was planned. Instead, Rose attributes her success to her apathetic attitude towards fashion. I didn’t approach the brand with a laser focus like many designers, and I think that helped, she says, explaining that she hung up the bar towel after Demna’s email. I had a life pulling pints in Soho and a life in the studio. I had another take. I’m grateful in a way. I think if you have a certain level of success at the beginning of your career, trying to achieve it every time is quite difficult when you are a young designer. I kind of worked a lot behind the scenes for a long time, making a lot of mistakes, figuring things out. Today, Rose is considered one of London’s top designers. I don’t need much to be happy, but I’m finally here. I think I can say I’m a good designer now. Catch Martine Rose at GQ Heroes in Oxfordshire, July 19-21, in association with BMW UK. For more information and tickets, visit GQHeroes.com

