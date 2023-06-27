Hailey Bieber’s white wedding guest dress broke all protocol





Weddings, like most ritual gatherings, usually have an established etiquette that most people follow. One of those cardinal rules is that you simply don’t wear white in order to avoid offending or distracting the bride’s attention. In a Hollywood storyline this week, however, Hailey Bieber eschewed tradition by wearing a white wedding guest dress to her friend Stephanie Shepherd and Larry Jacksons nuptials in Beverly Hills. (For a little game of whos who: Shepherd worked for Kim Kardashian while Jackson is Apple Music’s global creative director, so the party was full of celebrity sightings, including Naomi Campbell and Kris Jenner.) For the elaborate affair, Bieber opted for a cut-out long-sleeved turtleneck from Vietnamese brand Fanci Club. The dress is still available in black and red on the website, but not white, so it looks like Bieber custom-made it for her. A Bottega Veneta Jodie bag in blue shearling and coordinating eyeshadow served as the finishing touch to the model. You probably have a lot of questions after seeing her outfit: Did she ask Stephanie for permission to wear white? Maybe she’s a cool bride and doesn’t care? Maybe frivolous marriage rules don’t apply to celebrities? After all, stars and their guests have a history of breaking fashion traditions, whether it’s the bride getting caught in a jumpsuit or the attendee donning a cutout dress that leaves little to the imagination like Kendall’s look. Jenners Mnot from 2021, which caused a stir online with fans. All this to say that a Hollywood wedding might be more lax than you think. On social media, it looks like the Biebers team fully supported her wedding guest outfit when they posted the dress on their IG. Vanessa Hudgens wrote Obbbbbsessed in the comments section while Kylie Jenner said oh. Based on her friends’ endorsements, it seems like celebrities are indeed a lot cooler when it comes to following (or abandoning) marriage protocols. If you want to follow in the fashion footsteps of Biebers, you can shop similar backless designs below to wear to your friends’ wedding, just be sure to make your choice with the bride first. If white is a solid no-no for guests, don’t worry because you can still get the sultry Biebers vibe by opting for her Fanci Club dress in red or black. (keep up to date) Become a style insider Join Zoe Reports’ exclusive mailing list for the latest trends, buying guides, celebrity style and more. Subscribe to our newsletter >

