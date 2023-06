Stars at Paris Men’s Fashion Week Spring 2024: Photos

The stars gave We a feast for the eyes during Paris Men’s Fashion Week in France as they bask in the best new trends for Spring/Summer 2024. Kendall Jenner was a staple of the Jacquemus show on Monday, June 26, strutting around in the tiniest mini dress that looked like a floating cloud. Gigi Hadid was also featured in the presentation, dazzling onlookers in a sheer dress over silk lingerie. Victoria Beckham, David Beckham, Eva Longoria, Emily Ratajkowski and other stars sat front row, dressed in their best garden party attire, a fitting choice for the Palace of Versailles venue. Days prior, Loewe staged its Spring/Summer 2024 show, sending talent to the catwalk in sophisticated pants and shimmering knits. It’s always about trying to find contradictions in men and women: how do you blur all that? designate jonathan anderson said vogue Saturday, June 24. I want something very specific in this message, it’s very reduced, very luxurious. Before the show, celebrities including Sex educations Dear friend And The White Lotus Theo James posed for photographers. Gatwa, 30, caught the eye in a sleeveless jumper and cargo pants as James, 38, played it cool in a Canadian suit. Jared Leto was also present, shirtless under a black blazer and matching pants. Pharrell Williams exceeded expectations on June 20 when he unveiled his first collection as artistic director of Louis Vuitton. The Spring/Summer 2024 menswear collection was dynamic, with colorful Speedy bags, tie-dye coats, reinterpreted archive pieces and models from celebrities like Pusha T. Williams, 50, told Vogue last week that her capsule was immersive, adding: “It’s very inspired by the love and support of people here that I’ve just been blessed to be able to live in past 30 years in community integration, air integration and stage integration: you know, where the show will be, where the collection will be seen for the first time Also, I uses this word diversity all the time: it’s diverse, because my world is diverse. Beyonce, Jay Z,Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, ASAP rocky, Zendaya and more applauded Williams’ new vision from the front row. Keep scrolling to see the best moments from Paris Men’s Fashion Week:

