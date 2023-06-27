In 1987, killer whales were fashionable to wear a dead salmon as a hat





Killer whales are the unlikely subject of memes right now after a number of attacks on boats in Europe led experts to believe they were teaching calves how to target the rudder and stop ships. Memes mostly focused on the “orcanize” pun, the idea that orcas stand against humans and killer whales are communists. <span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span> IFLScience is not responsible for content shared from external sites. <span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span> IFLScience is not responsible for content shared from external sites. Orcas themselves are not immune to memes and cultural trends, as shown (among many others things) the dead salmon hat trend of 1987. In the Puget Sound region of the northeast Pacific, a female killer whale from to-sub started carrying a dead salmon on his nose. Over the next 5-6 weeks, the behavior spread, and eventually killer whales in his own pod and two other pods were wearing dead salmon hats. Then all of a sudden, fashion was over. Bar a few times the the following summer latecomers, like humans who just now decide to wear Uggs, the trend has never been seen again. <span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span> IFLScience is not responsible for content shared from external sites. Orca playing with dead salmon, rather than using them as a hat. Less lovable cultural behaviors (well, from a non-salmon perspective) seen in Salish Sea killer whales include porpoise harassment and sometimes killing. They don’t eat the porpoise,” said Deborah Giles, director of science and research at Wild Orca. Dark Atlas“they just play with them to death.” Just off the west coast of the United States, juvenile killer whales have been seen playing with fishing tackle, moving crab and shrimp pots and coiling in lines, possibly as a game. Killer whales have fads that come and go, and they are often more prevalent among certain sex and age classes of the population. Then, over time, they tend to fade away, said Bay Cetology director Jared Towers. Discover. I sure hope that’s what’s going on with this behavior. But it’s been going on for a few years now. So, we’re not sure what to expect. Some of these cultural behaviors that prove useful can be passed on from generation to generation, while others like salmon hats fade and are forgotten. [H/T: Atlas Obscura]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.iflscience.com/in-1987-orcas-had-a-fashion-of-wearing-a-dead-salmon-as-a-hat-69542 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos