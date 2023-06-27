Fashion
Dani DMC again defends fast fashion brand Shein and its sponsored trip
- Influencer Dani Carbonari reflects on her defense of fast-fashion brand Shein after a sponsored trip to China.
- Carbonari was accused of spreading “propaganda” and ignoring his history of labor abuse.
- “I’m so much more aware of what’s going on behind the scenes than any of you ever could,” she told critics.
A style influencer and self-proclaimed “trust activist” who received backlash after defending the working practices of fast fashion brand Shein, has doubled down on her defense of the brand. In his speech on the controversy, Dani Carbonari also admitted that the motive for the trip was to debunk “rumors” about the brand.
“I’m so much more aware of what’s going on behind the scenes than any of you ever could,” Carbonari, better known as Dani DMC, said in a since-deleted TikTok. she posted this weekend. Carbonari’s TikTok was re-uploaded to Twitter by the writer and TV actress Francesca Ramsey.
Francesca Ramsey (@chescaleigh) June 25, 2023
Faced with critics who called her rave review of the company and one of its installations “propaganda”, the influencer claims to know more than them.
“I’ve seen stuff with my own eyes. If you think it’s propaganda, that’s cool,” she said. “Again, you’ve never been to China and you’ve never seen what’s going on there.”
Carbonari, along with five other influencers, were flown to Guangzhou, China earlier this month to visit one of Shein’s factories and tour its “Innovation Center”. She posted a Instagram Video about the June 20 trip that went viral, with people criticizing it for offering an overly positive view of the fast fashion retailer despite its documented history of abuse of work and poor working conditions.
The Los Angeles-based designer, who has nearly 500,000 followers on the platform, said the Shein managers who guided her on the trip allowed her to interview a woman working at the center who responded “honestly” on the “rumors” surrounding his working conditions at Shein.
Although Carbonari did not specify which rumors the woman was referring to, the brand has been widely and publicly scrutinized for its poor labor practices and lack of transparency over the years.
Shein scored just 2.2% (out of 100) on the Fashion Transparency Index, which measures fashion brands on a variety of metrics, including sustainability, labor practices and social impact.
Because much of Shein’s production is done by contractors across Around 6,000 factories in China“It’s easier for manufacturers to ignore their responsibilities and it’s easier to obscure the voice of workers,” Huang Yan, a professor at South China University of Technology in Guangzhou, told the media site. based in Shanghai. sixth tone in a 2021 report.
A 2022 Channel 4 investigation report found that Shein employees endured 17- and 18-hour workdays, often working in hazardous environments where emergency exits were blocked. In some cases, workers were reportedly paid as little as $20 a day for their work and have sometimes been fined up to two-thirds of their daily wages for making mistakes.
Shein told Insider reporter Sarah Jackson at the time that he was “extremely concerned” about the material presented in the investigation and that he was violating “the code of conduct accepted by all of Shein’s suppliers.”
Carbonari has offered conflicting information about his financial arrangement with Shein
Yet despite this information, Carbonari told her followers that she “felt more confident than ever” in her partnership with the company.
“I could never, never be a betrayal of my life. I haven’t been paid for any trips or to say anything,” she said.
But in another deleted screen-recorded video uploaded by Ramsey to Twitter, Carbonari explained how she had signed a deal with Shein and was ‘in preparation’ so she ‘could bring information from the brand to the consumer’ , including “debunking a lot of these rumours.”
She said they “came properly” and “definitely not underpaid and took great care of me.”
Francesca Ramsey (@chescaleigh) June 25, 2023
Ramsey told Insider that she thinks Carbonari is missing major red flags in her partnership with Shein.
“For most people, if you were asked to do a brand trip and they said, ‘We want you to dispel the rumors about our brand’, you’d think, ‘Why are there rumors about your mark ? ” “
“I think that should set off alarm bells when a company says they want you to use that specific language,” she said.
In the first video Carbonari posted to respond to the criticism, the influencer said others would have “done the exact same thing” if the trip had been offered to them. However, many users quickly and vehemently disapproved.
Brett Staniland, sustainability advocate and former “Love Island” contestant, spoke in particular about the bad precedent this sets for online creators.
“I believe creators have a responsibility to their audience to be honest so people leave your page educated and empowered, and it’s the exact opposite of that,” he said. “Knowingly and deliberately misleading your followers is terrible. You dishonor the people who are mostly women of color who are exploited every day by the Shein factories.”
Ramsey, for his part, believes Carbonari and his fellow influencers have been taken advantage of by the fast-fashion company.
“Some of the things she said in that follow-up video that I stitched up really rocked my senses, like, ‘I’ve never done a marquee trip before,'” she said. “The excitement of being invited somewhere and not really stepping back and thinking, ‘Is this the right decision? Why are they asking me? What’s the point here of having a group of influencers Who is involved in this trip ?'”
Carbonari did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment. Insider also reached out to Shein for comment.
