Fashion
Dress for the environment that moves you
What does it mean to be in the zone while running? nobody really knows how we get there, but we all know what it does. One thing is certain, however: having the right attire for your surroundings can make entering this sacred space much easier. There is specific high-performance gear designed for different types of weather and terrain, to protect your body and mind from the benefits of running. Discover these options from Ontailored specifically to the different environments that move you.
For mountain running…
The mountain trails and their bumpy terrain are notoriously difficult for trainers. Enter the Cloudvista, whose Swiss-engineered Superfoam provides cushioning against rocks and uneven surfaces. Made from over 70% recycled polyester, these lightweight kicks promote flexibility And protection, so you can focus on your state of mind rather than your sore feet.
Nothing breaks up a furrow like a cold front, and rising mountains mean temperatures can drop without warning, even on sunny days. The Ons zip-up hoodie adapts to the weather. Unzip it (or wear it around your waist) during the heat of the day. When the wind chill sets in, zip up and keep running.
Running in the mountains can be an extremely meditative experience, but it is important to protect each part of your body to achieve maximum euphoria. The Lumos neck warmer features a lightweight brushed fleece lining to keep your neck warm. And you can easily stretch the soft fabric to cover your mouth and prevent chapped lips.
To run on the beach…
Leave the world behind and let your mind wander with the waves. Ons sprinter shorts are form-fitting and breathable, so you can glide through coastal breezes without trapping the heat of the sun. Five pockets (plus a key clip) provide ample storage space.
Don’t let the sweat weigh you down as you float through the high runners. The mesh back of this ultralight t-shirt helps your body breathe, while taped seams prevent chafing. Store the energy gel packs in the small pocket on the back.
Any beachgoer worth his salt (or his sand) knows how vulnerable an exposed scalp is to the sun. This visor covers the shade, while the breathable fabric prevents your head from overheating. The flexible design adapts to all head shapes.
For the race in the forest…
A rainy run through the woods is as peaceful as it gets, but you don’t want to get soaked. Windproof and water resistant, this jacket offers protection against whatever weather the forest throws at you. Ventilated armpits and lightweight fabric wick away sweat. The best part? It is made from 100% recycled materials.
These two-in-one shorts are the very definition of flexible, with a form-fitting base layer outlining a loose, quick-drying outer layer. Wear them separately or together; hidden pockets provide excess storage.
Made from a moisture-wicking material, these tights have an adjustable waist to perfectly fit your body. Two pockets, one on the side for your phone and another on the back, provide ample storage so your mind isn’t distracted by worrying questions such as Where did I leave my phone?…
To run in town…
For urban running, you need a shoe that absorbs the impact of concrete streets. This is where the Cloudsurfer delivers. Its cushioned footbed makes jogging on the sidewalk feel like you’re surfing the clouds. This shoe is made from 30% recycled materials.
The On Performance Bra features performance-optimized material to quickly wick away moisture. The raised neckline provides extra coverage and the mesh lining keeps you from overheating in the concrete jungle.
Channeling a peaceful state of mind in the city can be difficult, and ill-fitting clothes don’t help. These lightweight shorts feature an adjustable waist so you don’t have to worry about them fitting too tight or worse, too loose around the torso. There is also a key loop added.
For wherever you run…
Peace of mind is hard to find. No matter the environment, you can mentally prepare for your race by downloading the Open_n x On breathing series. It contains breathing exercises and soundscapes to promote a smooth transition to the right headspace before hitting the pavement or trails. The first 30 days are free.
