Skin show is the latest men’s trend





The recently concluded Paris Fashion Week was full of casual and comfortable clothes, with plunging necklines and very short shorts

Paris was literally burning last week. During the Dior show during the fashion week which has just ended in the French capital, the heat wave forced some guests to remove their tops. Blogger Bryan Boy even tweeted a photo of the sweat marks on the lounge seats. Editors, bloggers, high-profile celebrities and social media stars, some dressed by the brands featuring their menswear shows, have all complained about the heat. Perhaps that’s why many of the menswear showcases on Paris Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 24 show included tank tops, tank tops, halter tops and shorts of varying lengths. From the Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring-Summer 2024 show on June 20

(AFP) Here are some key trends that have emerged: Jerseys galore Longshoremen made their presence felt like never before. Many presentations have shown that you don’t need layers of polo shirts and blazers when you can breathe easy in well-tailored singlets made from summer-friendly fabrics like mesh. Labels like Lazoschmidl, Dries Van Noten, Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Egon Lab and Etro have seen many worn as pants or micro shorts. Summer knitwear It’s raining light preppy cardigans and sweaters. Louis Vuitton’s Pharrell Williams sent some cardigans paired with schoolboy shorts, slightly evoking Chanel (the design house he was officially associated with). At the Dior Homme show, which marked Kim Jones’ fifth birthday, the designer presented textured tweed cardigans and textured double-breasted car coats with the house’s Cannage motif. Dior tweed sweaters worn with the matching tweed cropped shorts, meanwhile, evoked instant desirability. There was a lot of knitwear at Ami, Amiri, Givenchy, Loewe, Herms and Paul Smith too. The skin is in Sheer fabrics in menswear have been popular for a few seasons now and this edition of Paris Fashion Week also saw designers like Wooyoungmee, Egon Lab, LGN, Dries, Marine Serre, Ludovic experimenting with sheer textiles and technical knits. Skin is definitely in fashion. Varsity Jackets The Ivy League aesthetic shows no signs of going away, with designers sending out plenty of varsity jackets this season. Bomber jackets have been around for a while now and given their variations at Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, Wales Bonner, Herms, Sacai and Alyx, they’ll be everywhere in Spring-Summer too. Shorts and more shorts Microshorts, which made the news at Milan Men’s Fashion Week, also made their presence felt on the Paris catwalk. Brands like Paul Smith, Dries Van Noten, Dior Men and Herms showed off their versions. It was also interesting to see the pleated and fitted knee-length shorts, especially those from Givenchy and Ami. From the Dior show on June 23

(AFP) summer bling While there was a distinct air of utilitarian minimalism across the brands, some brands ventured into the zone of maximalist glitz. Ami showcased an array of sequined shirts, Dries Van Noten offset her brightly colored separates with sequined shirts and shorts. Kim Jones’ Dior Men cardigans were embellished with cabochons (polished jewels) while Loewe sent in head-to-toe shimmering ensembles. Williams’ debut at LV also saw shimmering pearls, encasing the house’s Damier pattern in ready-to-wear pieces, bags and shoes. Cross stitching Most designers this season presented double-breasted blazers, some worn with matching shorts and others with voluminous trousers with elongated hems. Ami, Givenchy, Wales Bonner, Dior Men and Egon Lab showcased some of the signature looks, embodying the double-breasted suit.

