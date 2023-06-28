Men’s Fashion Month: The 10 Best Dressed Attendees





GETTY PICTURES MEN’S FASHION MONTH has just ended, with major shows having taken place in Paris and Milan in recent weeks. And, as always, plenty of A-list names were in attendance. From Euphoria’From Jacob Elordi rocking unexpected shorts at Valentino to Alexander Skarsgrd keeping things cool and classic at Fendi and Theo James embracing head-to-toe denim at Loewe, there was plenty of fashion to enjoy front row. We also saw plenty of celebrities supporting Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton debut, including Jay-Z, who looked suave in a three-piece suit as he arrived at the show, while model Fai Khadra embraced serious prints. at Dior. Below, we round up the best fashion from the front rows and crown our 10 best dressed men. Related: The Evolution of the Leading Man: Hollywood’s Most Handsome Men

The Best Celebrity Style of Men’s Fashion Week JACOPO M. RAULE / GETTY IMAGES 1 Alexander Skarsgrd in Fendi Alexander Skarsgrd kept things simple and clean for his Fendi show appearance. He chose a striped shirt with black chinos and loafers. PASCAL LE SEGRETAIN / GETTY IMAGES 2 Brian Cox in Loewe Her Succession co-star Brian Cox also made an appearance on the male shows. He chose a bright blue shirt, black pants and sneakers for the Loewe show, where he posed alongside wife Nicole Ansari-Cox, who looked chic in a neutral. JACOPO M. RAULE / GETTY IMAGES 3 Jacob Elordi in Valentino Pushing the boundaries of fashion, Jacob Elordi arrived at the Valentino show wearing a black leather blazer with tailored shorts and ankle boots. STÉPHANE CARDINALE – CORBIS / GETTY IMAGES 4 Jay-Z in Louis Vuitton Jay-Z was there to support his friend Pharrell at his first Louis Vuitton show, where he is now creative director of menswear. For the occasion, the rapper wore a charcoal gray three-piece suit by the brand, while his wife Beyonc opted for a silky ensemble in a bold yellow hue. PASCAL LE SEGRETAIN / GETTY IMAGES 5 Theo James in Loewe The White Lotus‘ Theo James made the case for head-to-toe denim as he sat front row at the Loewe show. JACOPO RAULE / GETTY IMAGES 6 Mads Mikkelsen in Zegna Mads Mikkelsen looked timeless in an all-black ensemble, featuring a boxy jacket with statement pockets, for her appearance at the Zegna show in Milan. JACOPO RAULE / GETTY IMAGES 7 John Boyega in Giorgio Armani John Boyega chose a lightweight double-breasted suit by Giorgio Armani, which he paired with silver sneakers, for the house’s men’s show. STÉPHANE CARDINALE – CORBIS / GETTY IMAGES 8 Make Khadra at Dior Model Fai Khadra adopted a pastel print for the Dior show in a two-piece trouser suit from the house. JEREMY MOELLER / GETTY IMAGES 9 Pharrel in Louis Vuitton Prior to his Louis Vuitton debut, Pharrell was spotted at the Dior menswear show wearing a denim Louis Vuitton ensemble, complete with matching hat, statement sunglasses and a logo bag. JACOPO RAULE / GETTY IMAGES ten Reg-Jean Page in Giorgio Armani Reg-Jean Page looked stylish and summery in a printed Giorgio Armani shirt, which he paired with navy pants and fresh white sneakers.

This article originally appeared on Harper’s BAZAAR UK.

