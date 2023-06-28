Bloomberg cuts staff as fashion magazine Grazia Shutters US Edition, reports say

Gracethe Italian fashion magazine will close its US publication, according to Puck, adding to layoffs at Bloomberg, The Hollywood Reporter and Cheddar News this month, as a brutal series of closures and job losses rock the media industry in 2023.

The Italian fashion magazine Grace closed its American publication, according in Puck, after CEO Dylan Howard decided not to renew his publishing license with Pantheon Media.

At least three people have been fired The Hollywood Reporter, according at TheWrap.

Bloomberg cut around 10 people from its national information office, radio and television staff, according to Insider. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Cheddar Newsfounded by former BuzzFeed president Jon Steinberg in 2016, laid off about 12 employees, according to Insider, including longtime presenters Chloe Aiello and Baker Machado, after the company said it, like many other media companies, was suffering from a difficult advertising environment.

Discovery of Warner Bros. lays off around 100 employees from its Discovery and Turner cable networks, according For Varietylike the business faces financial pressures amid a transition from cable to streaming and a heavy debt burden from last year’s merger between Discovery and AT&T-owned Warner Media.

Bell Canada Enterprises announced that it would cut 1,300 jobs, or about 3% of its workforce and close or sell nine radio stations, according to The Canadian Press after Executive Vice President Robert Malcolmson said the company could not afford its media brands to operate independently of each other.

Southern California Public Radio announcement it would cut 21 of the company’s 175 positions, which CEO Herb Scannell attributed to a decline in studio advertising.

Point.LAa company that covers Los Angeles-based startups, briefed employees in a memo it would cut all seven members of its editorial team in a bid to shift to creating a newsletter focused on profiling and showcasing Los Angeles tech companies.

Athleticismwhich one to New York Times acquired last year for $550 million, employees informed in a memo that the US sports news giant plans to cut 20 positions (about 4% of its workforce), while another 20 journalists will be moved on to new rhythms.

Morning consultationa polling and data-reporting company, announced it would close its newsroom while cutting seven of its editorial staff, according to a company spokesperson, as the company moves forward with unifying and bringing across our team of analysts.

THE Los Angeles Times announcement it would cut 74 positions in its newsroom, including editors on its news and copy desks in addition to full-time and temporary workers, due to the economic climate and the unique challenges of our industry.

Bustle Digital Group laid off 21 employees, around 5% of its workforce, after the company which owns lifestyle brands Nylon, Bustle and Inverse among others struggled with advertising, according at Adweek.

Spotify Vice President Sahar Elhabashi announcement the company would cut 200 employees from 2% of its workforce as it moves forward with plans to merge podcast units Gimlet Media and Parcast, following about 600 layoffs reported earlier this year.

FoxNews disbanded its investigative unit as part of an effort to cut costs following the networks’ $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems, network employees said rolling stone (although a network source denied a connection between the layoffs and the settlement) and the New York Daily News reported three staff members were dismissed, while four others were transferred to other positions.

MTV News was closed as Paramount Media Networks, a division of Paramount Global, announced it would cut 25% of its staff due to pressure from broader headwinds like many of our peers, according to a memo obtained by Variety.

vice media will lay off more than 100 of its roughly 1,500 employees and shut down its Vice World News brand, people familiar with the matter said. the wall street journalfollowing years of financial difficulties for the once ascendant media company.

ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro announced in a memo that the sports news network would begin laying off an undetermined number of employees, although the layoffs will primarily affect management positions, according At Sports Business Journalincluding Vice President of Communications Mike Soltys And Russell Wolffwho oversaw the ESPN+ streaming platform.

Buzzfeed CEO Jonah Peretti said News staff, the online publication would be closed, according to a note obtained by the New York Timesas the company moves toward concentrating its news efforts on HuffPost, an outlet the company says is profitable.

Insider Inc.formerly known as Business Insider has announced that it will begin cutting approximately 10% of its workforce in an effort to keep our business healthy and competitive, an Insider spokesperson said. Forbes.

Disney Broadcast News Division announcement he put 50 people to ABC Newsfollowing an earlier announcement from CEO Bob Iger that the company continue a series of ongoing layoffs.

Salem Media Groupa Texas-based Christian broadcaster, announced that it would lay off approximately 3% of its 1,436 employees, according at RadioInsight.

THE Texas Observers 17 employees, who allegedly heard about the impending layoffs of journalists at the Texas Grandstandasked the Texas Democracy Foundations board to reconsider the decision to shut down the newspaper and create an emergency GoFundMe page in a last-ditch effort to find funding (fundraising effort reversed severance plan For now).

NPR canceled four podcastsInvisibilia, stronger than a riot, Coarse translation And Everybody and their momand bean laying off 100 employees as part of a campaign to reduce a reported budget shortfall of $30 million.

NPR Affiliate New England Public Media announced it would lay off 17 employees20% of its staff by March 31 after facing serious financial headwinds over the past three years, New England Public Media management recount Boston Public Radio.

Sea coast media and Gannett, a media conglomerate with hundreds of newspapers and the parent company of Sea Coast Medias, fired 34 people and closed a printing plant in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, as part of Gannets’ efforts to reduce the number of presses in operation and prioritize digital platforms.

Three Alabama NewspapersThe Birmingham News, The Huntsville Times and the Press-Registerlaid off 100 people following a prolonged decline in print circulation, Alabama Media Group Chairman Tom Bates said NPR.

New York Public Radio WNYC canceled radio show Takeaway meals after 15 years on air after the show would have became too expensive to produce amid declining viewership, say 12, including host Melissa Harris-Perry, will lose their jobs.

press companywho owns the the wall street journal and publishers HarperCollins, among others, plan to lay off 1,250 people across all businesses by the end of 2023, chief executive Robert Thomson said would have told investors following cumulative earnings declines.

THE Washington Post stop publishing its video games and children’s sections, laying off 20 people Just over a month after publisher Fred Ryan announced layoffs in 2023, editor Sally Buzbee reportedly told employees the layoffs were aimed at remain competitive and no more are planned.

The Marketing Trade Publication Advertising week laid off 14 people, according For employees.

Vox mediawhich owns The Verge, SB Nation and New York Magazine, has laid off 1337% of media conglomerate staff in anticipation of a shrinking economy, chief executive Jim Bankoff says would have tell the staff.

Entertainment company and fan platform Fandom licensed less than 50 people at affiliated GameSpot, Giant Bomb, Metacritic and TV Guide, Variety reportsjust a few months after Fandom acquired the four outlets, among others, for $55 million.

Based in Medford, Oregon Mail Tribune closed their digital publication after hiring difficulties and a drop in advertising sales, according to publisher and general manager Steven Saslowan, an undisclosed number of people have been terminated and severance packages are contingent on signing a nondisclosure agreement, the oregonian reports.

BNC News And MSNBC fired 75 employees as part of a broader corporate reorganization.

Gannet farm a print shop in Greece, New York, as part of an increased focus on online journalism, leading to the layoff of 108 people.