Watch Paris Men’s Wear Week: Fun Fashion!Fashion should be fun | Fashion Week | Men’s fashion week in Paris | Spring/Summer_Sina Fashion_Sina.com

Watch Paris Men's Wear Week: Fun Fashion!Fashion should be fun
Reprinted from: WWD International Fashion News
WWD Live|Live on Paris Mens Wear Week: Fun Fashion!Fashion is supposed to be fun
The perfect look for a 70s party just might be in the latest season of the brilliant Loewes wardrobe. But before you start choosing, make sure you’re already a Heidi Slimane customer. These models, like Jonathan’s presentation, are almost all slim and elongated.
Jonathan Anderson sprinkled tiny crystals on jeans, shirts, knit suits and even embellished the round toes of Chelsea boots and the square toes of ballet flats. There are also high-waisted wide-leg pants, warm solid-colored sweaters, figure-hugging argyle knits and cropped trench coats with puffy waists and fun bag tops with pin closures. Looking forward to the coming spring and summer, the wonderful performances of revelers from all walks of life.
In the Herms 2024 spring and summer men’s clothing show, the knitted short-sleeved hollow inner layer design adds light texture to the clothes, showing exquisite craftsmanship; the ingenious use of double-layered belts makes the clothes more layered and more stylish; The layered shape is the brand’s classic collocation; the hollow bag and the printed canvas bag add interest to the overall shape; the boat-shaped swing collar and Roman sandals, which are increasingly chosen by men, bring a relaxed summer vibe. Overall, pastel pinks and icy blues add a touch of spring and summer freshness to the palette beyond the neutrals.
The key word belonging to sacai is pleats.
In the show, you can see a large number of short skirts that appear patchwork due to the folding of the fabric. The neat waist pleats give the mesh top a natural curve, and the space behind the shirt is more dynamic and fluid thanks to the pleats. The same version of sewing is interpreted with different feelings due to the difference in the choice of fabrics.
In addition to the classic splicing, such as striped denim, khaki trench coat with a black suit, the print with the word sacai and large single flowers is also the highlight of this version in fact, most of the Men’s clothing brands during this season’s fashion week have floral elements, prints, accessories, collages, etc., deduce this unanimously chosen theme in its own flavor.
In addition, all kinds of platform shoes will continue their popularity, and many coats and shorts with outdoor fabric texture bring endless daydreaming about nature.
Feng Chen Wang once described his aesthetic as modern futuristic, authentic and multi-dimensional. At the scene of the latest fashion show, Feng Chen Wang invited Mia Kong, an avant-garde blogger, to parade for the brand. All presented as sheer shirts, mesh knits, hollowed-out straw hats and neon lines.
Feng Chen Wang’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection is inspired by the brand’s creative director Wang Fengchen’s childhood memories of his grandmother. She lived with her grandmother in her hometown of Fujian when she was a child, and they often took walks in the nearby mountains and rivers. These precious memories linger in her heart, like a deep imprint, which always makes her feel strong love and longing.
This season, Feng Chen Wang hopes to reproduce those memories through an ancient and special plant dyeing technique. She chose plants her grandmother cherished, such as onion skins, eucalyptus leaves and apple leaves, and worked with local Chinese artisans to dye the plants onto traditional Chinese silk fabrics. . The color, shape and veins of each plant are clearly and permanently retained on the fabric.
Arriving at the Sankuanz show, I found that the guests who participated in multiple outings on the same day were shaking the fans of Feng Chen Wang received an hour ago to dissipate the heat, which became a unique scenery in the show from Sankuanz. But it’s not against harmony at all, two exceptional Chinese designers find themselves at the top of the international scene, facing the scorching heat of Paris, one even has the impression that designers are helping each other.
Sankuanz’s show features a ritual sense of delicate metal hollow masks combined with long thin skirts, as well as small delicate prints on jackets, denim suits and asymmetrical skirts, showing the creativity and diversity of designers. WWD
