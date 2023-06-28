Fashion
WGSN and Fashion Snoops Tackle Future Trends at Outdoor Retailer |
The profile of tomorrow’s consumers could be very similar to that of today when it comes to topics related to sustainability, technology and well-being.
As shoppers and brands had store assortments for the current consumer in their brains last week at Outdoor Retailer Summer, researchers at WGSN and Fashion Snoops sought to offer forward-looking insights.
To truly understand the future consumer in order to understand this next generation of commerce and consumption, we need to understand consumer sentiments, said Quentin Humphrey, head of customer engagement and creative strategist at WGSN Insight, during a conference at GOLD.
Humphrey outlined four key consumer profiles likely to emerge in the future, according to WGSN’s Future Consumer study.
Those feelings, those ideas, really determine how consumers in 2025 will respond, he said.
Future consumer
The New Nihilists are a profile described by WGSN, rooted in how people are affected by inflation, climate change, and the current political landscape.
This cohort is really looking for ways to reinvent themselves, Humphrey said of how brands could try to make themselves relevant to this segment.
The Reductionists is a second consumer profile presented by Humphrey, which describes a group that promotes real-life experiences, supports local businesses, and is willing to spend on amenities, including on-demand delivery.
Humphrey said that in the case of the local store movement, the trend offers small businesses a window to evolve and expand their footprint.
Beyond that, for the big brands, it’s up to them to determine how you partner with these local communities? How are you rethinking your business? he said.
The other two profiles that complement Humphrey’s speech include The Time Keepers, a group that values work-life balance and well-being, and The Pioneers. This latter group includes many of those who had moved away from urban settings during the pandemic in favor of green spaces, while also embracing digital experiences, like the Metaverse.
They’re looking for new places and spaces to really get involved in, Humphrey said. And it also brings to life what was called the Great Migration. In New York during the pandemic, so many people have left town. They wanted space. They wanted to cut the grass. They wanted to go on a hike. They left town, and they didn’t really come back. It’s not just in New York. It takes place in Tokyo. It’s happening all over Europe. It’s happening in Mexico City.
The future of assets
As WGSN outlined what consumers might look like in a few years, Fashion Snoops presented a list of 10 trends at Outdoor Retailer that it believes will dominate the activewear space.
The trend forecasting agency’s clients include Vans, ONeill, Dicks Sporting Goods, Timberland and Foot Locker.
Some of the trends described overlapped. However, key themes emerged, including the focus on sustainability and ethical sourcing, and the role of technologies in what consumers wear.
In the case of sustainability and low impact, in particular, Fashion Snoops Materials Director Nia Silva called it a big topic impacting the future of materials.
It is also responsible for much of the change that continues to occur in design industries, she said. A new threshold for sustainable materials engineering expands to target the need for transparency, traceability, and lower carbon emissions as a collective.
What’s happening in digital and technology can help with traceability, as Fashion Snoops active strategist Valentina Lorek pointed out when mentioning Web3, or the next generation blockchain-based internet.
the metaverse will redefine how brands build loyalty, Lorek said. Thus, with consumers wanting brands to take a more personalized approach, loyalty programs become one of the most important metrics outdoor organizations must provide as a platform for consumers to influence products and to create a community. Web3 enables brands to create interactive communities for consumers to participate in brand design, exclusive events and product launches.
Kari Hamanaka can be contacted at [email protected].
- California tourists’ video of a man defacing the Colosseum in Rome is international news