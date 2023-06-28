Fashion
Best of Stamford 2023
Best of Stamford 2023
Looking for everything that sets Stamford apart? You voted, and these local favorites — from restaurants and bars to bookstores and boutiques — came out on top.
FOOD + DRINK
Restaurants
best service
Washington Premier
washingtonprimect.com
Business meals
Capital Grid
thecapitalgrille.com
Creative menu
Wheel
thevillagewheel.com
Hotel restaurant
Villa Italy
villaitaliastamford.com
Outdoor dining
Table 104
table104stamford.com
Pickup/delivery option
colony grill
colonygrill.com
Private dining room/Intimate place
Wheel
thevillagewheel.com
Seafood
FISH restaurant
fishstamford.com
Special Occasion/Date Night
Divine
divinastamford.com
Steaks
black stones
blackstonessteakhouse.com
Sushi
kashi
kashijapanese.com
Tapas
Barcelona
barcelonawinebar.com
Regional specialties
American
Wheel
thevillagewheel.com
Asian/Asian Fusion
Mecha noodle bar
mechanoodlebar.com
Chinese
peter chang
peterchangct.com
French
At Your Bistro
chezvousbistro.com
Greek
Kuzina
kouzinataverna.com
Indian
taj
tajstamform.com
Italian
Cafe Silvius
cafesilviumct.com
Japanese
kashi
kashijapanese.com
Mediterranean
Lailas Falafel
laylasfalafel.com
Mexican
bartaco
bartaco.com
Spanish
Barcelona
barcelonawinebar.com
Thai
thai bedford
bedfordthai.com
Casual food
Bagels
Liz Sue Bagel
lizsuebagelsinc.com
Balls
chop
choptsalad.com
Burritos
be a mole
www.olemolestamford.com
frozen yogurt
16 handles
16handles.com
Burgers
Lucky
luckysclassic.com
The hot dogs
Lady Gerris lunch
homeofthesloppy.com
Ice cream/gelato
gofer
gofericecream.com
Pizza
colony grill
colonygrill.com
Ribs/Barbecue
Avellino
avellinofamilybbq.com
Salads
chop
chopt.com
Reception points
Breakfast
Granola bar
legranolabar.com
Brunch
Fortune
fortinapizza.com
Cafe/Bistro
Granola bar
legranolabar.com
Cafe (independent)
Lorca
lorcacoffeebar.com
deli
rye ridge
www.ryeridgedeli.com
dinner
Elm Street Restaurant
elmstreetdiner.com
Healthy/organic food
Mike’s Organic
mikesorganic.com
juice bar
The kings of juice
juice-kings.com
lunch place
Table 104
table104stamford.com
Vegetarian/Organic/Healthy
Teff
teffstamford.com
Markets & Restaurants
Bakery
DiMare Patisserie
dimarepastry.com
Butcher’s shop
LaRoccas
lcountrymarket.com
Cakes/Cup Cakes
DiMare Patisserie
dimarepastry.com
caterer
Marcia Selden
marciaselden.com
Desserts/Chocolates
DiMare Patisserie
dimarepastry.com
Gastronomic Grocery
Mike’s Organic
mikesorganic.com
Gourmet to take away
Mike’s Organic
mikesorganic.com
Grocery pickup/delivery option
Mike’s Organic
mikesorganic.com
liquor store
BevMax
bevmax.com
Organic food market
Mike’s Organic
mikesorganic.com
seafood market
New wave
newwaveseafood.com
Wine cellar
Harbor Point Wines and Spirits
harbourpointwineandspirits.com
The bar boasts
Selection of beers
Third place
halffullbrewery.com
Margaritas
bartaco
bartaco.com
Martinis
Divine
divinastamford.com
Microbrewery
half full
halffullbrewery.com
Outdoor bar
Cisco Brewers
thevillagestamford.com
Pub
Tigin
tiginirishpub.com
Bar Restaurant
bartaco
bartaco.com
sports bar
Bobby vs.
bobbyvsrestaurant.com
Wine bar
Barcelona
barcelonawinebar.com
Wine menu
Barcelona
barcelonawinebar.com
SHOPPING + STYLING
Fashion
Accessories
Caprice
whim.com
consignment
Roundabout
roundaboutcouture.com
Big store
macy
macys.com
Designer shop
One step forward
astepaheadfashion.com
event dresses/wedding dresses/bridesmaid dresses
One step forward
astepaheadfashion.com
Eyeglasses
Cohen
cohensfahionoptical.com
jeans
John Havana
shophavanajeans.com
Lingerie
Victoria’s Secret
victoriasecret.com
Luxury leisure wear
House of the humble
houseofhumbled.com
men’s fashion
House of the humble
houseofhumbled.com
Men’s shoes
Hawley Lane Shoes
hawleylaneshoes.com
New shop
Daisy Bella
daisy-bella.com
Swimwear
macy
macys.com
Teen Fashion
Caprice
whim.com
women’s fashion
House of the humble
houseofhumbled.com
Women’s shoes
House of the humble
houseofhumbled.com
Jewelry
Designer jewelry
Russ Hollander
ringart.com
Estate Jewels
Russ Hollander
ringart.com
everyday jewelry
Nagi
nagijewelers.com
Jewelry
Russ Hollander
ringart.com
Selection of local designers
Nagi
nagijewelers.com
Jewelery for special occasions
Russ Hollander
ringart.com
Watches
Pierre Suchy
petersuchyjewelers.com
Wedding/engagement rings
Russ Hollander
ringart.com
Home
Antiques/Vintage
remix market
remixmarket.com
Appliances
County TV and Appliances
countytv.com
Closet/Organization
matt bayer
mattbaier.com
Decor
Collective
thecollectivect.com
Furniture
remix market
remixmarket.com
Garden center
Drawings by Lee
designsbylee.com
Material
rockies
rockys.com
Kitchen + Bath
Plimpton and Hills
plimptonhills.com
Lighting
The accessories store
stamford-shades.myshopify.com
Household linen
Home items
homegoods.com
Garden furniture
DWR
dwr.com
To paint
End of the rings
ringend.com
swimming pool design
Littoral
shorelinepools.com
Carpet
Redi Cut
redicarpets.com
Calculation
connecticut stone
connecticutstone.com
Windows/Doors
Windorama
windowrama.com
be pampered
Blow / Updo
Noelle
noelle.com
Color
Noelle
noelle.com
Cosmetic Spa
Nichols Skin Lab
nicholsmdskinlab.com
A spa day
Noelle
noelle.com
Eyebrow/Eyelash European Wax Center facial treatment
Maria Nicole Aesthetics
marianicoleesthetics.com
Makeup shop
macy
macys.com
Mani Pedi
Coco nail
cocospa.com
Massage
Noelle
noelle.com
Styling/Men’s Salon
Living room 1026
salon1026stamford.com
Spray tan
palm beach
palmbeachtan.com
Depilation/Depilation
European Wax
waxcenter.com
Styling/Women’s Salon
Reveal Hair Salon
Revealhairsalon.com
SERVICES + TASKS
Aptitude
Sportswear/running shoes
Rhone
rhone.com
Rod
Chelsea Piers CT
www.chelseapiersct.com
Bicycle shop
Danny’s Cycles
dannyscycles.com
CrossFit
Carozza-Fitness
carozzafitness.com
dance fitness
Reinforced aerial fitness
empoweredaerialfitness.com
fitness studio
The U
morethanjustagym.com
golf equipment
Sterling
sterlingfarmsgc.com
Gym
Carozza-Fitness
carozzafitness.com
indoor cycling
Life cycle
lifecyclect.com
Pilates
Chelsea Piers CT
www.chelseapiersct.com
Private physical training
The U
morethanjustagym.com
Virtual fitness
The U
morethanjustagym.com
Yoga
Connecticut Power Yoga
www.ctpoweryoga.com
Family life
art lessons
The best time of my life
thebestimeever.com
Decoration for children/babies
honey pie
honeypiewestport.com
Kids clothing
honey pie
honeypiewestport.com
Fitness for children/youth
Coaching
www.chelseapierwsct.com
Music lessons for children
Mary Ann Halls Music for Children
musicforchildren.net
Children’s parties
Chelsea Piers CT
www.chelseapiersct.com
College preparation courses
Tutor Me SOS
tutormesos.com
Family restaurant
honey joes
honeyjoescoffee.com
Nanny/babysitting services
Wee Care nanny
weecarenanny.com
Toy store
Awesome Toys and Gifts
supertoys.com
Daily Essentials
auto repair shop
Pray Body Shop
praybodyshop.com
Library
Barnes & Nobles
barnesandnoble.com
car wash
Splash
splashcarwashes.com
CBD Store
Good mood
finefettle.com
Dry cleaning
Go green
gogreendrycleaners.net
Event space
Third place
halffullbrewery.com
Event Space/Wedding Reception Venue
The village
thevillagestamford.com
Florist
Stamford Florist
stamfordflorist.com
Souvenir shop
House of the humble
houseofhumbled.com
Livery service
Rudys Limousine
rudylimo.com
local hotel
The Lloyd
thelloydstamford.com
Pet Groomer/Spa
Spot on
spotonvet.com
Pet Supplies/Clothing
Familiar of choice
animalchoice.com
Shoe repair
Izets Leather
izetsleather.com
Storage
Hotel
westy.com
Tailor
mario the tailor203-324-5177
Veterinary
Spot on
spotonvet.com
|
Sources
2/ https://mofflylifestylemedia.com/the-best-of-stamford-2023/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Live recap of day 1 prelims
- The Lisa Vanderpump PUMP restaurant is closing in West Hollywood next week
- Connor McDavid calls NHL’s decision to ban themed jerseys ‘disappointing’
- Best of Stamford 2023
- Why Russia Can’t Beat Ukraine
- Human remains found on Mount Baldy identified as actor Julian Sands – NBC Los Angeles
- Create a community that attracts people and businesses under a new workplace model
- Here’s how to stop mosquito bites
- Human Rights Reparations – Editorial
- Motorsport UK Academy 2023 Young Driver of the Year Finalists Announced
- Filmywap 2023 Bollywood Movies Download, Latest Hindi HD Movies, Hollywood Hindi Dubbed Movies, South Indian Hindi Dubbed Movies Free Download
- Rafael Nadal visits the Majorca championships as a fan | ATP tour