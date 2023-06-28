Connect with us

Best of Stamford 2023

Looking for everything that sets Stamford apart? You voted, and these local favorites — from restaurants and bars to bookstores and boutiques — came out on top.

FOOD + DRINK

Restaurants

best service
Washington Premier
washingtonprimect.com

Business meals
Capital Grid
thecapitalgrille.com

Creative menu
Wheel
thevillagewheel.com

above: This waterfront eatery is a must-visit for its chic decor, handcrafted cocktails, and versatile menu of farm-to-table fare. – Photography by Jessica Sorentino

Hotel restaurant
Villa Italy
villaitaliastamford.com

Outdoor dining
Table 104
table104stamford.com

above: The patio is always crowded at this Tuscan-inspired osteria. – Photography by Kyle norton

Pickup/delivery option
colony grill
colonygrill.com

Private dining room/Intimate place
Wheel
thevillagewheel.com

Seafood
FISH restaurant
fishstamford.com

Special Occasion/Date Night
Divine
divinastamford.com

Steaks
black stones
blackstonessteakhouse.com

Sushi
kashi
kashijapanese.com

Tapas
Barcelona
barcelonawinebar.com


Regional specialties

American
Wheel
thevillagewheel.com

Asian/Asian Fusion
Mecha noodle bar
mechanoodlebar.com

Chinese
peter chang
peterchangct.com

French
At Your Bistro
chezvousbistro.com

Greek
Kuzina
kouzinataverna.com

Indian
taj
tajstamform.com

Italian
Cafe Silvius
cafesilviumct.com

Japanese
kashi
kashijapanese.com

Mediterranean
Lailas Falafel
laylasfalafel.com

Mexican
bartaco
bartaco.com

Spanish
Barcelona
barcelonawinebar.com

Thai
thai bedford
bedfordthai.com

Casual food

Bagels
Liz Sue Bagel
lizsuebagelsinc.com

Balls
chop
choptsalad.com

Burritos
be a mole
www.olemolestamford.com

frozen yogurt
16 handles
16handles.com

Burgers
Lucky
luckysclassic.com

The hot dogs
Lady Gerris lunch
homeofthesloppy.com

Ice cream/gelato
gofer
gofericecream.com

Pizza
colony grill
colonygrill.com

Ribs/Barbecue
Avellino
avellinofamilybbq.com

Salads
chop
chopt.com

Reception points

Breakfast
Granola bar
legranolabar.com

Brunch
Fortune
fortinapizza.com

Cafe/Bistro
Granola bar
legranolabar.com

Cafe (independent)
Lorca
lorcacoffeebar.com

deli
rye ridge
www.ryeridgedeli.com

dinner
Elm Street Restaurant
elmstreetdiner.com

above: Locals love the burgers, sandwiches, milkshakes, donuts and American classics at this favorite eatery. – Photograph by Garvin Burke

Healthy/organic food
Mike’s Organic
mikesorganic.com

juice bar
The kings of juice
juice-kings.com

lunch place
Table 104
table104stamford.com

Vegetarian/Organic/Healthy
Teff
teffstamford.com


Markets & Restaurants

Bakery
DiMare Patisserie
dimarepastry.com

Butcher’s shop
LaRoccas
lcountrymarket.com

Cakes/Cup Cakes
DiMare Patisserie
dimarepastry.com

caterer
Marcia Selden
marciaselden.com

Desserts/Chocolates
DiMare Patisserie
dimarepastry.com

Gastronomic Grocery
Mike’s Organic
mikesorganic.com

Gourmet to take away
Mike’s Organic
mikesorganic.com

Grocery pickup/delivery option
Mike’s Organic
mikesorganic.com

liquor store
BevMax
bevmax.com

Organic food market
Mike’s Organic
mikesorganic.com

seafood market
New wave
newwaveseafood.com

Wine cellar
Harbor Point Wines and Spirits
harbourpointwineandspirits.com


The bar boasts

Selection of beers
Third place
halffullbrewery.com

Margaritas
bartaco
bartaco.com

Martinis
Divine
divinastamford.com

Microbrewery
half full
halffullbrewery.com

Outdoor bar
Cisco Brewers
thevillagestamford.com

Pub
Tigin
tiginirishpub.com

Bar Restaurant
bartaco
bartaco.com

sports bar
Bobby vs.
bobbyvsrestaurant.com

Wine bar
Barcelona
barcelonawinebar.com

Wine menu
Barcelona
barcelonawinebar.com

SHOPPING + STYLING

Fashion

Accessories
Caprice
whim.com

consignment
Roundabout
roundaboutcouture.com

Big store
macy
macys.com

Designer shop
One step forward
astepaheadfashion.com

event dresses/wedding dresses/bridesmaid dresses
One step forward
astepaheadfashion.com

Eyeglasses
Cohen
cohensfahionoptical.com

jeans
John Havana
shophavanajeans.com

Lingerie
Victoria’s Secret
victoriasecret.com

Luxury leisure wear
House of the humble
houseofhumbled.com

men’s fashion
House of the humble
houseofhumbled.com

Men’s shoes
Hawley Lane Shoes
hawleylaneshoes.com

New shop
Daisy Bella
daisy-bella.com

Swimwear
macy
macys.com

Teen Fashion
Caprice
whim.com

women’s fashion
House of the humble
houseofhumbled.com

Women’s shoes
House of the humble
houseofhumbled.com


Jewelry

Designer jewelry
Russ Hollander
ringart.com

Estate Jewels
Russ Hollander
ringart.com

above: 4.64 ct cushion cut Burmese sapphire and six natural E color diamonds bezel set in an 18 ct green gold grained Scythian band. – Photography: contribution

everyday jewelry
Nagi
nagijewelers.com

Jewelry
Russ Hollander
ringart.com

Selection of local designers
Nagi
nagijewelers.com

Jewelery for special occasions
Russ Hollander
ringart.com

Watches
Pierre Suchy
petersuchyjewelers.com

Wedding/engagement rings
Russ Hollander
ringart.com


Home

Antiques/Vintage
remix market
remixmarket.com

Appliances
County TV and Appliances
countytv.com

Closet/Organization
matt bayer
mattbaier.com

Decor
Collective
thecollectivect.com

above: With a mix of modern and vintage finds, this 20,000 square foot showroom features handpicked pieces by Pamela Frisoli of Trovare Home. – Photograph by Garvin Burke

Furniture
remix market
remixmarket.com

Garden center
Drawings by Lee
designsbylee.com

Material
rockies
rockys.com

Kitchen + Bath
Plimpton and Hills
plimptonhills.com

Lighting
The accessories store
stamford-shades.myshopify.com

Household linen
Home items
homegoods.com

Garden furniture
DWR
dwr.com

To paint
End of the rings
ringend.com

above: In this home improvement center, you will find the best selection of paints for interior and exterior projects. – Ink Drop Photography – stock.adobe.com

swimming pool design
Littoral
shorelinepools.com

Carpet
Redi Cut
redicarpets.com

Calculation
connecticut stone
connecticutstone.com

Windows/Doors
Windorama
windowrama.com


be pampered

Blow / Updo
Noelle
noelle.com

Color
Noelle
noelle.com

Cosmetic Spa
Nichols Skin Lab
nicholsmdskinlab.com

A spa day
Noelle
noelle.com

Eyebrow/Eyelash European Wax Center facial treatment
Maria Nicole Aesthetics
marianicoleesthetics.com

Makeup shop
macy
macys.com

Mani Pedi
Coco nail
cocospa.com

Massage
Noelle
noelle.com

Styling/Men’s Salon
Living room 1026
salon1026stamford.com

Spray tan
palm beach
palmbeachtan.com

Depilation/Depilation
European Wax
waxcenter.com

Styling/Women’s Salon
Reveal Hair Salon
Revealhairsalon.com

SERVICES + TASKS

Aptitude

Sportswear/running shoes
Rhone
rhone.com

above: Rhone’s pros help athletes, weekend warriors, and everyone in between find the perfect fit in activewear. – Photography by the instagram account of the Rhône

Rod
Chelsea Piers CT
www.chelseapiersct.com

Bicycle shop
Danny’s Cycles
dannyscycles.com

CrossFit
Carozza-Fitness
carozzafitness.com

dance fitness
Reinforced aerial fitness
empoweredaerialfitness.com

fitness studio
The U
morethanjustagym.com

golf equipment
Sterling
sterlingfarmsgc.com

Gym
Carozza-Fitness
carozzafitness.com

indoor cycling
Life cycle
lifecyclect.com

Pilates
Chelsea Piers CT
www.chelseapiersct.com

Private physical training
The U
morethanjustagym.com

Virtual fitness
The U
morethanjustagym.com

Yoga
Connecticut Power Yoga
www.ctpoweryoga.com


Family life

art lessons
The best time of my life
thebestimeever.com

Decoration for children/babies
honey pie
honeypiewestport.com

Kids clothing
honey pie
honeypiewestport.com

Fitness for children/youth
Coaching
www.chelseapierwsct.com

Music lessons for children
Mary Ann Halls Music for Children
musicforchildren.net

Children’s parties
Chelsea Piers CT
www.chelseapiersct.com

College preparation courses
Tutor Me SOS
tutormesos.com

Family restaurant
honey joes
honeyjoescoffee.com

Nanny/babysitting services
Wee Care nanny
weecarenanny.com

Toy store
Awesome Toys and Gifts
supertoys.com


Daily Essentials

auto repair shop
Pray Body Shop
praybodyshop.com

Library
Barnes & Nobles
barnesandnoble.com

car wash
Splash
splashcarwashes.com

above: A multi-year winner, Splash Car Wash takes a hands-on approach and leaves your vehicle sparkling clean, inside and out. – Photograph by Garvin Burke

CBD Store
Good mood
finefettle.com

Dry cleaning
Go green
gogreendrycleaners.net

Event space
Third place
halffullbrewery.com

Event Space/Wedding Reception Venue
The village
thevillagestamford.com

Florist
Stamford Florist
stamfordflorist.com

Souvenir shop
House of the humble
houseofhumbled.com

Livery service
Rudys Limousine
rudylimo.com

local hotel
The Lloyd
thelloydstamford.com

above: A boutique hotel with a cool, contemporary vibe, The Lloyd is close to Mill River Park and within walking distance of everything downtown. – Photographs: contribution

Pet Groomer/Spa
Spot on
spotonvet.com

Pet Supplies/Clothing
Familiar of choice
animalchoice.com

Shoe repair
Izets Leather
izetsleather.com

Storage
Hotel
westy.com

Tailor
mario the tailor203-324-5177

Veterinary
Spot on
spotonvet.com

