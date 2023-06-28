



Best of Stamford 2023 Looking for everything that sets Stamford apart? You voted, and these local favorites — from restaurants and bars to bookstores and boutiques — came out on top. FOOD + DRINK Restaurants best service

Washington Premier

washingtonprimect.com Business meals

Capital Grid

thecapitalgrille.com Creative menu

Wheel

thevillagewheel.com Hotel restaurant

Villa Italy

villaitaliastamford.com Outdoor dining

Table 104

table104stamford.com Pickup/delivery option

colony grill

colonygrill.com Private dining room/Intimate place

Wheel

thevillagewheel.com Seafood

FISH restaurant

fishstamford.com Special Occasion/Date Night

Divine

divinastamford.com Steaks

black stones

blackstonessteakhouse.com Sushi

kashi

kashijapanese.com Tapas

Barcelona

barcelonawinebar.com

Regional specialties American

Wheel

thevillagewheel.com Asian/Asian Fusion

Mecha noodle bar

mechanoodlebar.com Chinese

peter chang

peterchangct.com French

At Your Bistro

chezvousbistro.com Greek

Kuzina

kouzinataverna.com Indian

taj

tajstamform.com Italian

Cafe Silvius

cafesilviumct.com Japanese

kashi

kashijapanese.com Mediterranean

Lailas Falafel

laylasfalafel.com Mexican

bartaco

bartaco.com Spanish

Barcelona

barcelonawinebar.com Thai

thai bedford

bedfordthai.com Casual food Bagels

Liz Sue Bagel

lizsuebagelsinc.com Balls

chop

choptsalad.com Burritos

be a mole

www.olemolestamford.com frozen yogurt

16 handles

16handles.com Burgers

Lucky

luckysclassic.com The hot dogs

Lady Gerris lunch

homeofthesloppy.com Ice cream/gelato

gofer

gofericecream.com Pizza

colony grill

colonygrill.com Ribs/Barbecue

Avellino

avellinofamilybbq.com Salads

chop

chopt.com Reception points Breakfast

Granola bar

legranolabar.com Brunch

Fortune

fortinapizza.com Cafe/Bistro

Granola bar

legranolabar.com Cafe (independent)

Lorca

lorcacoffeebar.com deli

rye ridge

www.ryeridgedeli.com dinner

Elm Street Restaurant

elmstreetdiner.com Healthy/organic food

Mike’s Organic

mikesorganic.com juice bar

The kings of juice

juice-kings.com lunch place

Table 104

table104stamford.com Vegetarian/Organic/Healthy

Teff

teffstamford.com

Markets & Restaurants Bakery

DiMare Patisserie

dimarepastry.com Butcher’s shop

LaRoccas

lcountrymarket.com Cakes/Cup Cakes

DiMare Patisserie

dimarepastry.com caterer

Marcia Selden

marciaselden.com Desserts/Chocolates

DiMare Patisserie

dimarepastry.com Gastronomic Grocery

Mike’s Organic

mikesorganic.com Gourmet to take away

Mike’s Organic

mikesorganic.com Grocery pickup/delivery option

Mike’s Organic

mikesorganic.com liquor store

BevMax

bevmax.com Organic food market

Mike’s Organic

mikesorganic.com seafood market

New wave

newwaveseafood.com Wine cellar

Harbor Point Wines and Spirits

harbourpointwineandspirits.com

The bar boasts Selection of beers

Third place

halffullbrewery.com Margaritas

bartaco

bartaco.com Martinis

Divine

divinastamford.com Microbrewery

half full

halffullbrewery.com Outdoor bar

Cisco Brewers

thevillagestamford.com Pub

Tigin

tiginirishpub.com Bar Restaurant

bartaco

bartaco.com sports bar

Bobby vs.

bobbyvsrestaurant.com Wine bar

Barcelona

barcelonawinebar.com Wine menu

Barcelona

barcelonawinebar.com SHOPPING + STYLING Fashion Accessories

Caprice

whim.com consignment

Roundabout

roundaboutcouture.com Big store

macy

macys.com Designer shop

One step forward

astepaheadfashion.com event dresses/wedding dresses/bridesmaid dresses

One step forward

astepaheadfashion.com Eyeglasses

Cohen

cohensfahionoptical.com jeans

John Havana

shophavanajeans.com Lingerie

Victoria’s Secret

victoriasecret.com Luxury leisure wear

House of the humble

houseofhumbled.com men’s fashion

House of the humble

houseofhumbled.com Men’s shoes

Hawley Lane Shoes

hawleylaneshoes.com New shop

Daisy Bella

daisy-bella.com Swimwear

macy

macys.com Teen Fashion

Caprice

whim.com women’s fashion

House of the humble

houseofhumbled.com Women’s shoes

House of the humble

houseofhumbled.com

Jewelry Designer jewelry

Russ Hollander

ringart.com Estate Jewels

Russ Hollander

ringart.com everyday jewelry

Nagi

nagijewelers.com Jewelry

Russ Hollander

ringart.com Selection of local designers

Nagi

nagijewelers.com Jewelery for special occasions

Russ Hollander

ringart.com Watches

Pierre Suchy

petersuchyjewelers.com Wedding/engagement rings

Russ Hollander

ringart.com

Home Antiques/Vintage

remix market

remixmarket.com Appliances

County TV and Appliances

countytv.com Closet/Organization

matt bayer

mattbaier.com Decor

Collective

thecollectivect.com Furniture

remix market

remixmarket.com Garden center

Drawings by Lee

designsbylee.com Material

rockies

rockys.com Kitchen + Bath

Plimpton and Hills

plimptonhills.com Lighting

The accessories store

stamford-shades.myshopify.com Household linen

Home items

homegoods.com Garden furniture

DWR

dwr.com To paint

End of the rings

ringend.com swimming pool design

Littoral

shorelinepools.com Carpet

Redi Cut

redicarpets.com Calculation

connecticut stone

connecticutstone.com Windows/Doors

Windorama

windowrama.com

be pampered Blow / Updo

Noelle

noelle.com Color

Noelle

noelle.com Cosmetic Spa

Nichols Skin Lab

nicholsmdskinlab.com A spa day

Noelle

noelle.com Eyebrow/Eyelash European Wax Center facial treatment

Maria Nicole Aesthetics

marianicoleesthetics.com Makeup shop

macy

macys.com Mani Pedi

Coco nail

cocospa.com Massage

Noelle

noelle.com Styling/Men’s Salon

Living room 1026

salon1026stamford.com Spray tan

palm beach

palmbeachtan.com Depilation/Depilation

European Wax

waxcenter.com Styling/Women’s Salon

Reveal Hair Salon

Revealhairsalon.com SERVICES + TASKS Aptitude Sportswear/running shoes

Rhone

rhone.com Rod

Chelsea Piers CT

www.chelseapiersct.com Bicycle shop

Danny’s Cycles

dannyscycles.com CrossFit

Carozza-Fitness

carozzafitness.com dance fitness

Reinforced aerial fitness

empoweredaerialfitness.com fitness studio

The U

morethanjustagym.com golf equipment

Sterling

sterlingfarmsgc.com Gym

Carozza-Fitness

carozzafitness.com indoor cycling

Life cycle

lifecyclect.com Pilates

Chelsea Piers CT

www.chelseapiersct.com Private physical training

The U

morethanjustagym.com Virtual fitness

The U

morethanjustagym.com Yoga

Connecticut Power Yoga

www.ctpoweryoga.com

Family life art lessons

The best time of my life

thebestimeever.com Decoration for children/babies

honey pie

honeypiewestport.com Kids clothing

honey pie

honeypiewestport.com Fitness for children/youth

Coaching

www.chelseapierwsct.com Music lessons for children

Mary Ann Halls Music for Children

musicforchildren.net Children’s parties

Chelsea Piers CT

www.chelseapiersct.com College preparation courses

Tutor Me SOS

tutormesos.com Family restaurant

honey joes

honeyjoescoffee.com Nanny/babysitting services

Wee Care nanny

weecarenanny.com Toy store

Awesome Toys and Gifts

supertoys.com

Daily Essentials auto repair shop

Pray Body Shop

praybodyshop.com Library

Barnes & Nobles

barnesandnoble.com car wash

Splash

splashcarwashes.com CBD Store

Good mood

finefettle.com Dry cleaning

Go green

gogreendrycleaners.net Event space

Third place

halffullbrewery.com Event Space/Wedding Reception Venue

The village

thevillagestamford.com Florist

Stamford Florist

stamfordflorist.com Souvenir shop

House of the humble

houseofhumbled.com Livery service

Rudys Limousine

rudylimo.com local hotel

The Lloyd

thelloydstamford.com Pet Groomer/Spa

Spot on

spotonvet.com Pet Supplies/Clothing

Familiar of choice

animalchoice.com Shoe repair

Izets Leather

izetsleather.com Storage

Hotel

westy.com Tailor

mario the tailor203-324-5177 Veterinary

Spot on

spotonvet.com

