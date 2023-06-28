Noah Cyrus announces engagement to fashion designer Pinkus

Noah Cyrus announced on Monday that she has been engaged to fashion designer Pinkus for a month.

The 23-year-old singer-songwriter revealed her engagement to a Instagram postshowing photos with her beau as well as a photo of her engagement ring.

The greatest moment of my entire life was saying yes to spending the rest of ours together, she wrote in the post. [T]his last month of being your fiancé and being in our own little world of the two of us has been so perfect and i wish i could never leave this time.

In the Instagram post, she called her future groom the least judgmental mental human being I’ve ever met. the most talented, loyal, kind person and said she had never felt so loved or in love.

I’m so grateful for you, she continued. I don’t know how I got so lucky that I would say yes to you every day for the rest of my life. I love you Pinks. I love you I love you I love you.

Little is known about the mysterious designer, but his public adoration for the Make Me (Cry) singer is evident on his social media.

On Sunday, Pinkus said he was the proudest fiancé of a Instagram post showing Cyrus walking through the Marine Serre fashion show in Paris while wearing her engagement ring.

After Cyrus posted on Monday, Pinkus posted another photo carousel with photos of her on a bridge over the Seine. She commented, for eternity allllll and we we we we we we we we we.

Some light detective work on Instagram shows a budding romance between the two as early as January, with Instagram comments becoming increasingly romantic, from heart emojis to I miss you and I love you.

The couple went Instagram official in February, posting their first photos with Cyrus wearing a round black tiered puff dress and accompanying headphones of its brand. Cyrus previously posted a photo of herself wearing her designs on Jan. 30, to which the designer responded with a blue heart emoji.

And they went TikTok official in April when she posted a video of them snuggling in the car with her latest heartfelt duet with Vance Joy, Everybody Needs Somebody, played on it. The text on the video read, for once.. my happiness seeps into my music.. thank you punctuated with an arrow emoji going through the heart.

Cyrus, a former Disney star, is the younger brother of singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus and the youngest daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus. Noah Cyrus has previously been linked to rapper Lil Xan, DJ Diablo, rapper Smokepurpp and social media personality Tana Mongeau.

She previously opened up in an interview with Rolling Stone about her past toxic relationships, which she says led to drug addiction, and her work to overcome it.

In her 2022 album, The Hardest Part, she discusses her recovery and her feelings around her parents’ divorce last year.

I’m not trying to be, like, a spokesperson for recovery or anything like that, she says. Myself, I’m just going through it and figuring it out. …I wake up in the morning and I’m able to look at myself in a mirror and go about my day without hating myself. Im able to comfort myself and nourish myself.