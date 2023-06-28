PROJECT New York will unite the menswear community at the intersection of fashion and commerce
NEW YORK, NY/ACCESSWIRE/June 27, 2023/ PROJECT New York returns to Iron 23 for Informa Markets Fashion’s three-day Advanced Contemporary Wholesale Fashion event. PROJECT New York brings together a unique community of national and international brands and retailers representing individuality, dynamism and creative expression in menswear collections.
True to PROJECT’s global reach, PROJECT New York will bring together international brands, retailers and the latest trends from Korea, Italy, Colombia, France, the UK and Canada throughout the event. three days. Attendees will learn about the biggest international clothing and footwear brands, including Asparagus, Frank and Oak, Sesa shoes, Whitman, Paraboot, Max Simons, Johnston of Elgin, And Sundak.
Attendees will receive first access to Spring/Summer 2024 and immediate collections from top menswear brands, including Agnes B Man, AEO, MRKNTN, NEW Denim, Dynamo the good company And John Nudie. In addition to menswear brands, shoppers can shop gender-neutral collections from Everton House And Osawa.
Registered buyers currently include Bergdorf Goodman, CHCM, Hatchet Supply Co., Blue in Green, Nordstrom, Cueva Shop, bloomingdales, kith, DSM And Beams.
Returning to its downtown roots, PROJECT New York offers the menswear community the opportunity to connect with the industry in an intimate location surrounded by the energy of the city. This event provides space for important industry conversations on current trends, opportunities and challenges facing the fashion industry.
On Monday, July 17, Nate Brown, Founder and Creative Director of Studio Institute, will meet Edwina Kulego, VP of International and Menswear in a session titled Nat Brown: Tell their story and help you tell yours. Brown brings over 15 years of expertise and experience working with the biggest names in fashion, music, technology and consumer products, including LVMH, Beyonce, Alexander Wang, Nike and Barney’s New York. .
“PROJECT New York will continue to provide the menswear community with a platform for fashion, creativity and conversation. We know this part of the industry has unique experiences to share and we want to amplify those messages to through this event and voices like Nate Brown,” says Edwina Kulego, VP of International and Menswear.
Participants will receive the PROJECT New York exhibition bag created by Golden age, New York-based casual luxury denim brand. In addition to the exclusive show bag, participants can have their favorite denim repaired free of charge on site in collaboration with Nudie Jeans. John Nudie, an internationally acclaimed denim house, offers lifetime free repairs at all of its physical stores. Only at PROJECT New York can attendees bring in their precious denim to be repaired on-site during show hours.
For more information or to register to become an exhibitor, participant or accredited press, please visit www.projectfashionevents.com.
Follow@projectshow on Instagram for updates on exhibiting brands and on-site activations.
ABOUT THE PROJECT
Representing the latest and future in contemporary men’s and women’s apparel, footwear and accessories, PROJECT is where domestic and international shoppers go to be inspired by high-end brands, find relevant midsize brands and connect with a like-minded industry. opinion leaders and fashion insiders. Through an amalgamation of community, education, media and experiences, PROJECT propels key trends for next season, generates global awareness and ultimately drives commerce. For more information, please visit www.projectfashionevents.com.
Follow for more event updates and exclusive content at@projectshow.
ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS FASHION
Informa Markets Fashion, part of Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF) connects and inspires the global fashion community through online experiences, industry insights and… global fashion trade events including MAGIC, COTERIE, PROJECT and SOURCING at MAGIC. From more efficient manufacturing and supply chain opportunities to discovering inspiring collections and the latest trends in apparel, footwear and accessories, Informa Markets Fashion’s diverse portfolio supports the entire ecosystem of fashion, fostering innovation and stimulating creativity throughout the year. For more information on upcoming events, please visit:www.findfashionevents.com.
Media Contact
Kristine Borland
Public Relations, Fashion Informa Markets
[email protected]
SOURCE: IT MARKETS – FASHION