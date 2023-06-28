



PROJECT New York will unite the menswear community at the intersection of fashion and commerce NEW YORK, NY/ACCESSWIRE/June 27, 2023/ PROJECT New York returns to Iron 23 for Informa Markets Fashion’s three-day Advanced Contemporary Wholesale Fashion event. PROJECT New York brings together a unique community of national and international brands and retailers representing individuality, dynamism and creative expression in menswear collections. True to PROJECT’s global reach, PROJECT New York will bring together international brands, retailers and the latest trends from Korea, Italy, Colombia, France, the UK and Canada throughout the event. three days. Attendees will learn about the biggest international clothing and footwear brands, including Asparagus, Frank and Oak, Sesa shoes, Whitman, Paraboot, Max Simons, Johnston of Elgin, And Sundak. Attendees will receive first access to Spring/Summer 2024 and immediate collections from top menswear brands, including Agnes B Man, AEO, MRKNTN, NEW Denim, Dynamo the good company And John Nudie. In addition to menswear brands, shoppers can shop gender-neutral collections from Everton House And Osawa. Registered buyers currently include Bergdorf Goodman, CHCM, Hatchet Supply Co., Blue in Green, Nordstrom, Cueva Shop, bloomingdales, kith, DSM And Beams. Returning to its downtown roots, PROJECT New York offers the menswear community the opportunity to connect with the industry in an intimate location surrounded by the energy of the city. This event provides space for important industry conversations on current trends, opportunities and challenges facing the fashion industry. On Monday, July 17, Nate Brown, Founder and Creative Director of Studio Institute, will meet Edwina Kulego, VP of International and Menswear in a session titled Nat Brown: Tell their story and help you tell yours. Brown brings over 15 years of expertise and experience working with the biggest names in fashion, music, technology and consumer products, including LVMH, Beyonce, Alexander Wang, Nike and Barney’s New York. . “PROJECT New York will continue to provide the menswear community with a platform for fashion, creativity and conversation. We know this part of the industry has unique experiences to share and we want to amplify those messages to through this event and voices like Nate Brown,” says Edwina Kulego, VP of International and Menswear. Participants will receive the PROJECT New York exhibition bag created by Golden age, New York-based casual luxury denim brand. In addition to the exclusive show bag, participants can have their favorite denim repaired free of charge on site in collaboration with Nudie Jeans. John Nudie, an internationally acclaimed denim house, offers lifetime free repairs at all of its physical stores. Only at PROJECT New York can attendees bring in their precious denim to be repaired on-site during show hours. For more information or to register to become an exhibitor, participant or accredited press, please visit www.projectfashionevents.com. Follow@projectshow on Instagram for updates on exhibiting brands and on-site activations. ABOUT THE PROJECT Representing the latest and future in contemporary men’s and women’s apparel, footwear and accessories, PROJECT is where domestic and international shoppers go to be inspired by high-end brands, find relevant midsize brands and connect with a like-minded industry. opinion leaders and fashion insiders. Through an amalgamation of community, education, media and experiences, PROJECT propels key trends for next season, generates global awareness and ultimately drives commerce. For more information, please visit www.projectfashionevents.com. Follow for more event updates and exclusive content at@projectshow. ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS FASHION Informa Markets Fashion, part of Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF) connects and inspires the global fashion community through online experiences, industry insights and… global fashion trade events including MAGIC, COTERIE, PROJECT and SOURCING at MAGIC. From more efficient manufacturing and supply chain opportunities to discovering inspiring collections and the latest trends in apparel, footwear and accessories, Informa Markets Fashion’s diverse portfolio supports the entire ecosystem of fashion, fostering innovation and stimulating creativity throughout the year. For more information on upcoming events, please visit:www.findfashionevents.com. Media Contact Kristine Borland

Public Relations, Fashion Informa Markets

[email protected] SOURCE: IT MARKETS – FASHION

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.accesswire.com/763923/PROJECT-New-York-To-Convene-Menswear-Community-at-Intersection-of-Fashion-and-Commerce The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos