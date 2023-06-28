Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez leave Sardinia in the most epic and wealthy fashion





Jeff Bezos And lauren sanchez left their Sardinia vacation the way James Bond might leave a villain’s island after a successful mission – full throttle and completely badass. The Amazon founder and his fiancée pulled away from the Italian island on Monday after spending several days there… soaking up the sun and enjoying the open sea. As a getaway vehicle, they opted for what appears to be a very expensive speedboat. JB and LS swung their goggles and chattered as the ship roared above the water and approached an even bigger boat – a massive support boat waiting for them both. It’s not Bezos superyacht … it seems to be the tender that takes them from the yacht to the shore, and even HE is awesome … there’s a spooky helipad above, which Jeff and Lauren used. Indeed…they ended up leaving the area entirely in the sky. A helicopter flew them — so they went from land to sea… and finally to the air. We guess we’d expect nothing less from a multi-billionaire – they tend to travel in style, especially on vacation.



As we reported…Jeff and Lauren began their honeymoon earlier this summer. They were travel all over Europe for a month – and wherever they go, they seem to be riding solo and enjoying each other’s company…almost exclusively. If everything happens before the real wedding, you have to wonder where they will go once they say “yes”. The options are, of course, endless.

