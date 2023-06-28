Comparing Jennifer Lawrence and Miley Cyrus’ gold dresses that sparked Liam Hemsworth cheating rumors





Coincidence or serious dress nuance? During Monday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Jennifer Lawrence shut down the “total rumor” that she and “Hunger Games” co-star Liam Hemsworth had an affair with speculation that his ex-wife, Miley Cyrus, called him using a certain gold dress. In January, fans had a blast on social media when Cyrus, whose on-and-off relationship with Hemsworth spanned more than a decade, wore a vintage lam Yves Saint Laurent dress in her “Flowers” music video that looked a bit like the golden dress Prabal Gurung. Lawrence wore to the premiere of “Hunger Games” in 2012. “I just guess it was, like, a coincidence,” Lawrence told Cohen. Cyrus’ dress was a vintage Yves Saint Laurent design from the house’s Fall 1991 collection. mileycyrus/instagram Lawrence’s Prabal Gurung premiere look featured cutouts that looked similar at first glance. WireImage Lawrence’s look incorporated an open back and a dramatic train. MovieMagic Cyrus’ dress, although bolder in front, was relatively covered in the back. mileycyrus/instagram While the two Midas-worthy maxis share a lot in common, particularly their color, cutouts and high shine, there are key differences between the two models. While Cyrus’ archival style showed off her full abs, Lawrence’s look was much more conservative up front but showed off her obliques and back as she posed on the red carpet. Both dresses were fitted with thigh-high slits, but only the singer’s YSL number included a face-framing hood. And while Cyrus’ shiny lam moment was softly draped from head to toe, Lawrence’s gown had an eye-catching cracked texture. The archival design by Yves Saint Laurent also had a form-fitting hood. mileycyrus/instagram Both dresses included thigh-high slits, though we don’t see Cyrus’s in the video. WireImage In a viral TikTok from January, Cyrus, 30, was hailed as the “Queen of Shadows” for selecting the golden garment for her “Flowers” video. Many were quick to associate her dress with Lawrence’s, as the song’s lyrics seemed to offer insight into Cyrus and Hemsworth’s failed marriage; the two wed in December 2018 but separated less than a year later, and their divorce was finalized in January 2020. We were good / We were golden / Some kind of dream that can’t be sold, sings Cyrus. We were right / Until we weren’t / We built a house and watched it burn. While the actress admitted to kissing her co-star “once”, she said it happened “years” after her breakup with Cyrus. WireImage Cyrus and Hemsworth dated from 2009 until their 2018 wedding, but split less than a year later. WireImage Her golden dress wasn’t the only “Flowers” outfit fans were scrutinizing for clues; some too suspected that Cyrus was wearing one of Hemsworth’s old suits in another scene, though the look was eventually confirmed to be a new Saint Laurent design. For more Page Six style… ‘Wrecking Ball’ hitmaker denied ‘Flowers’ is about her relationship with Hemsworth in a recent British Vogue interviewsaying, “I never need to be a master at deceiving an audience.” And with Hemsworth having moved on with model Gabriella Brooks, Cyrus dating Maxx Morando and Lawrence married to Cooke Maroney, hopefully all parties involved have since moved on.

