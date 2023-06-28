Fashion
Freelance fashion designer shocked to see her designs at Pharrell Williams LV show
Pharrell Williams launched her first collection as artistic director of LVHM. Before the excitement dies down, a freelance designer calls her.
Pharrell Williams new collection
The musician-turned-fashion-icon is being praised for his exciting collection which made its appearance in Paris last week. Not only was it a star-studded event with biggies like Jay-Z and Beyonce, but they’re not going out for nothing!
Tendency :
Jesse James is a dad again: welcome baby Bishop!
Colleen Hoover Admits Blake Lively Mistake in It Ends With Us Film Adaptation
Freelance fashion designer shocked to see her designs at Pharrell Williams LV show
Jessica Simpsons makes a second attempt to turn her memoir into a TV series
Hollywood Security Bill Caused By Alec Baldwin Rust Shooting Hits Deadline
Zendaya was in the front row. A$AP Rocky and Rihanna made an appearance, even Lenny Kravitz was there. The room was buzzing and in light of the monumental moment for Williams, he also dropped a new song.
The crowd went wild when the hit was played. Music lovers like Beyonce performed on the upbeat pop hit. The song is titled JOY and features the Voices of Fire choir.
But wait, someone else did it first
Amid all her JOY, Williams is now being challenged by Kellie Ford, an independent designer who went viral in 2021. She turned a Louis Vuitton tote into a handbag! The look was so popular that it had over 10 million views.
Ford jumped on it ICT Tac to discuss Williams’ show and recognized his own design on a Paris catwalk. She spoke candidly with her followers mentioning that even celebrities hit me up praising her design.
So she says it was well known enough to happen. She even noted that Dapper Dan called her and congratulated her! Fast forward to 2023, and under Pharrell’s creative direction for Louis Vuitton, they’ve dropped what looks like the bag. Yeah, that’s crazy.
She showed her design and Williams’ design to prove her point. She went to admit she felt hopeless here, what can we do, she told other designers it has happened to.
Pharrell Williams has yet to respond.
The musician/designer is busy basking in the glory of this major life event and no official statement has been released regarding this alleged designer violation. Plus, the Williams show has more than just handbags.
He was showcasing what he called men’s clothing, but said he designs clothes for humans. He showed it by having the likes of Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and Zendaya wear his designs. While some have clowned the Kardashians for looking like a Minecraft character, the look is so her and it’s sure to fly off the shelves.
Not everyone agrees
The freelance designer is pushed back on her claims. Not everyone agrees that she did something profound and even called her version of the handbag completely different. That came first, the chicken or the egg, because it was their shopping bag that she turned into another bag, so they turned it into a bag as well, one follower claims.
Baby they took their bag and made it in leather!!!! You plasticized their bag! Also!!! It’s THEIR BAG! Boldness, another follower reminded him.
It’s so hard, and I’m not trying to diminish your idea, but baby, be it for real, says another. However, not everyone hated her, some thought she deserved some kind of shoutout.
@Pharrell makes this just FOR THE CULTURE, claims one follower. when someone told her that legal action could be taken against SHE. No. They could literally sue you for profiting without permission.
Which side are you on?
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/indie-fashion-designer-shocked-see-190017295.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hundreds of historic Hollywood props and costumes up for auction
- Is LSU or Clemson play more important in 2023?
- Freelance fashion designer shocked to see her designs at Pharrell Williams LV show
- Billions in foreign investment create thousands of new jobs across the UK
- The far-right Alternative Party expands its political influence – DW – 06/26/2023
- Kevin Spacey allegations: why will the actor be tried?
- Observation Brain Challenge: If you have eagle eyes, find the word cricket in 12 seconds
- The Strongman We Know | Harry Clynch
- DC unveils new Superman and Lois Lane | Entertainment
- Here are some reasons why you should get tested for HIV
- Manipur Guv Anusuiya Uikey briefs Prime Minister Modi, SM Shah and Def Min Rajnath Singh on the situation in Manipur
- The Path to a WR1 Fantasy Football Season: Hollywood Brown