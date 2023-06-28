Freelance fashion designer shocked to see her designs at Pharrell Williams LV show

MEGA

Pharrell Williams launched her first collection as artistic director of LVHM. Before the excitement dies down, a freelance designer calls her.

Pharrell Williams new collection

The musician-turned-fashion-icon is being praised for his exciting collection which made its appearance in Paris last week. Not only was it a star-studded event with biggies like Jay-Z and Beyonce, but they’re not going out for nothing!

Zendaya was in the front row. A$AP Rocky and Rihanna made an appearance, even Lenny Kravitz was there. The room was buzzing and in light of the monumental moment for Williams, he also dropped a new song.

The crowd went wild when the hit was played. Music lovers like Beyonce performed on the upbeat pop hit. The song is titled JOY and features the Voices of Fire choir.

But wait, someone else did it first

Amid all her JOY, Williams is now being challenged by Kellie Ford, an independent designer who went viral in 2021. She turned a Louis Vuitton tote into a handbag! The look was so popular that it had over 10 million views.

Ford jumped on it ICT Tac to discuss Williams’ show and recognized his own design on a Paris catwalk. She spoke candidly with her followers mentioning that even celebrities hit me up praising her design.

So she says it was well known enough to happen. She even noted that Dapper Dan called her and congratulated her! Fast forward to 2023, and under Pharrell’s creative direction for Louis Vuitton, they’ve dropped what looks like the bag. Yeah, that’s crazy.

She showed her design and Williams’ design to prove her point. She went to admit she felt hopeless here, what can we do, she told other designers it has happened to.

Pharrell Williams has yet to respond.

The musician/designer is busy basking in the glory of this major life event and no official statement has been released regarding this alleged designer violation. Plus, the Williams show has more than just handbags.

He was showcasing what he called men’s clothing, but said he designs clothes for humans. He showed it by having the likes of Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and Zendaya wear his designs. While some have clowned the Kardashians for looking like a Minecraft character, the look is so her and it’s sure to fly off the shelves.

Not everyone agrees

The freelance designer is pushed back on her claims. Not everyone agrees that she did something profound and even called her version of the handbag completely different. That came first, the chicken or the egg, because it was their shopping bag that she turned into another bag, so they turned it into a bag as well, one follower claims.

Baby they took their bag and made it in leather!!!! You plasticized their bag! Also!!! It’s THEIR BAG! Boldness, another follower reminded him.

It’s so hard, and I’m not trying to diminish your idea, but baby, be it for real, says another. However, not everyone hated her, some thought she deserved some kind of shoutout.

@Pharrell makes this just FOR THE CULTURE, claims one follower. when someone told her that legal action could be taken against SHE. No. They could literally sue you for profiting without permission.

Which side are you on?