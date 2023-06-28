Padma Lakshmis dress for the Global Citizen concert: photos





When it comes to rocking a head-turning red carpet look, Bravosbest bosssPadma Lakshmi always knocked it out of the park. In April, Padma had a stunning fashion moment at the Time 100 Gala, wearing a strapless periwinkle organza ball gown by Marchesa ($5,995) and pairing the jaw-dropping gown with strappy silver heels by Gianvito Rossi ($950) for the star-studded deal. Honestly? One of the best nights of my life!! padmacaptioned an Instagram postof several photos that featured the dress, which featured a beautiful textured waterfall skirt and a floral sweetheart neckline. I met so many people I look up to and sat at the funniest table, it was an embarrassment to female wealth. More recently, the New York mom took to Instagram again to show off another stunning style she wore for a special occasion. This time, the standout piece had more of a sexy side to it. Padma Lakshmis Semi Sheer Panel Dress On June 22, Padma attended the Power Our Planet Global Citizen Concertin Paris to draw attention to our urgent climate crisis, as Padma explained in aInstagram caption next to a series of photosof the event. For the occasion, Padma wore a black and red dress which featured a high neck, long sleeves and an allover damask print. The dress also had sheer black panels on her arms, around her stomach, and around her hips and legs, giving the gorgeous dress a sexy touch. Padma kept the dress front and center keeping her glam simple, with a low ponytail and soft pink makeup to complete the look. More Padma Lakshmis Sexy Style We last met Padma when she stopped us in our runways with steamy swimsuit looks for theSports Illustratedswimsuit problem. For her spicy cover photo look, the cookbook author posed in a barely-there bikini made up of gold coin-shaped pieces. Padma gave the camera a shy smile as she showed off Toxic Sadie’s skimpy top ($62) and matching thong ($62). The model wore her long brown locks in beach waves for the sultry photoshoot. From the first conversation to the fitting to every interaction I had with [Editor in Chief MJ Day] and everyone, they said it’s about you feeling good and your comfort level, Padmatold the outlet regarding the shooting. I want everyone to see this photoshoot and understand that sometimes a whole new phase that’s even more exciting than anything you’ve experienced before can happen well into your 40s.

