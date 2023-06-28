Best of Norwalk 2023

Connect with us

Wondering what’s remarkable about Norwalk? You voted, and these local favorites — from restaurants and bars to bookstores and boutiques — came out on top.

FOOD + DRINK

Restaurants

best service
Match
matchessono.com

Business lunch + pick up option
BJ Ryan
bjryans.com

Creative menu
The second
elsegundorestaurants.com

Hotel Restaurant + Private Dining/Intimate Venue + Special Occasion/Date Night
Tavern at GrayBarns
tavernatgraybarns.com

Outdoor dining
The propagation
thespreadsono.com

Seafood
House Bench
bjryansbanchouse.com

Steak
Washington Premier
washingtonprimect.com

Tapas
Barcelona
barcelonawinebar.com


Regional specialties

American
BJ Ryan
bjryans.com

Asian fusion
Mecha
mechanoodlebar.com.com

Chinese
Gourmet Village
villagegourmetnorwalk.com

Greek
Tavern Points
pontostaverna.com

French
Brussels Brewery

203-857-1494

Indian
Vedas
vedaindian.com

Italian
Romans
romanacci.com

Japanese
Oishi
oishisono.com

Mexican
Don Carmelos
soarmeosmexicangrill.com

Spanish
Barcelona wine bar
barcelonawinebar.com

Thai
Thai spice
thaispicenorwalk.com


Casual food

Bagels
Village bagels
villagebagelsct.com

Bowls + Noodle Bar
Mecha
mechanoodlebar.com.com

Burritos
Valencian lunch
valencialuncheria.com

frozen yogurt
Stew Leonard
stewleonards.com

Hamburgers + Ribs/Barbecue + Salads
BJ Ryan
bjryans.com

The hot dogs
Tavern on 7
tavernon7.com

Ice
Mr. Frostys
mrfrostyicecream.com

Pizza
Criminal
rikospizza.com


Reception points

Breakfast + Café/Bistro
social cafe
caffesocial.com

Brunch
The propagation
thespreadsono.com

Coffee
Dolce coffee
caf-dolce.com

deli
Dave and Charlie
dchometowndeli.com

dinner
Dinner after the road
prdfamily.com

Healthy/organic food
Art Space Cafe
thenorwalkartspace.org

juice bar
Mr. Mangoes
91 Wall Street

lunch place
BJ Ryan
bjryans.com

Vegetarian
lime
limerestaurant.com


Markets and more

Bakery + Cakes/Cupcakes
Always Sweet Bakery
eversweetbakery.com

Butcher + Gastronomic Grocery + Gourmet Take Away + Spirits + Organic Market + Cellar
Stew Leonard
stewleonards.com

Desserts
Micheles Pies
michelespies.com

caterer
On the Mark
surthemarcevents.com

seafood market
Copps Island Oysters by Norm Bloom
coppsislandoysters.com


The bar boasts

Selection of beers
court house
yardhouse.com

Margaritas
Rio Norwalk
riomexicacafe.com

Martinis
Washington Premier
washingtonprimect.com

Microbrewery
space cat
spacecatbrewing.com

Outdoor bar
Evaritos
evaritos.com

Pub
ONeills Irish Pub
oneillssono.com

Bar Restaurant
Tavern at GrayBarns
taverbatgraybarns.com

sports bar
The blind rhinoceros
theblindrhino.com

Wine bar + Wine list
Barcelona wine bar
barcelonawinebar.com

STYLING + SHOPPING


Fashion

Accessories + Event Dresses + Lingerie + Luxury Leisure Wear + Men’s Fashion + Men’s Shoes + Swimwear + Women’s Fashion + Women’s Shoes
Northern Storm
nordstorm.com

Department Store + Jeans
bloomingdales
bloomingdales.com

Eyeglasses
Warby Parker
warbyparker.com

Teen Fashion
altar state
www.altardstate.com


Jewelry

Designer Jewelery + High Jewelery
cost
kostajewelers.com

Everyday Jewelry + Watches
Nordström
nordstrom.com


Home

Antiques/Vintage + Deco
Fairfield County Antiques and Design
fairfieldcountyantiquesanddesign.com

Appliances
Aitoro
store.aitoro.com

Closet
California closets
californiaclosets.com

Furniture
Modern auctions
moderndayauctions.com

Garden center + Hardware
Garden center at Home Depot
homedepot.com

Kitchen + Bath
Bender
benderplumbing.com

Lighting
Chloe Winston
chloewinstonlighting.com

Household linen
bloomingdales
bloomingdales.com

Garden furniture
knock on wood
knockonwoodagain.com

To paint
Sherwin-Williams Paint Store
sherwin-williams.com

swimming pool design
Rave Pools
ravepools.com

Carpet
Home items
homegoods.com

Windows/Doors
Studio READY
klarstudio.com


SERVICES + TASKS TO DO

be pampered

Blow Out/Updo + Men’s Style
The salon of the hairdressing laboratory
thehairlabsalon.com

Color + Style Woman/Salon
living room to be
salonetre.com

Cosmetic Spa
Pure medical aesthetics
puremedicalesthetics.com

Eyebrows/Eyelashes + Waxing/Depilation Services
European Wax
waxcenter.com

Mani Pedi
Erikas color bar
115 New Canaan Ave.

Massage
Want a massage
massageenvy.com


Fitness + equipment

Sportswear/running shoes
lululemon
shop.lululemon.com

CrossFit
CrossFit Norwalk
crossfitnorwalk.com

dance fitness
Norwalk Dance Academy
norwalkdance.com

Fitness room + gym
Fit Body Boot Camp
fitbodybootcamp.com

golf equipment
Gulf Galaxy
stores.golfgalaxy.com

Gym
Equinox
equinox.com

Indoor Cycling + Pilates
fitness edge
theedgefitnessclubs.com

Private physical training
Gold Coast Strength and Conditioning
gcforceandconditioning.com

Yoga
Saraswatis Yoga Association
syjyoga.com


Family life

art lessons
The Norwalk Art Space
thenorwalkartspace.org

Decor for children/babies
Casings
rentals.carters.com

Kids clothing
Old Navy
oldnavy.gap.com

Children’s parties
Springboards
www.steepstonesmuseum.org

Family restaurant
BJ Ryan
bjryans.com

Nanny/babysitting services
Anna and Jacks Treehouse
thetreehouse.org


Daily Essentials

auto repair shop
Hank Mays
hankmays.com

car wash
Splash car wash
splashcarwashes.com

Dry cleaning + Tailor
Fabricare Cleaners
fabricarecleaners.net

Event space
St. Anne’s Club
stannclub.org

Wedding event/reception venue
The propagation
thespreadsono.com

fine arts gallery
The Norwalk Art Space
thenorwalkartspace.org

local hotel
Tavern at GrayBarns
tavernatgraybarns.com

pet groomer
neon dog
theneondog.com

Pet supplies
petco
stores.petco.com

Shoe repair
Norwalk shoe repair
norwalkshoerepair.com

Storage facility
Westy Self Storage
westy.com

Veterinary
Norwalk Veterinary Hospital
norwalkanimalhospital.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

