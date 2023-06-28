Fashion
Best of Norwalk 2023
Best of Norwalk 2023
Wondering what’s remarkable about Norwalk? You voted, and these local favorites — from restaurants and bars to bookstores and boutiques — came out on top.
FOOD + DRINK
Restaurants
best service
Match
matchessono.com
Business lunch + pick up option
BJ Ryan
bjryans.com
Creative menu
The second
elsegundorestaurants.com
Hotel Restaurant + Private Dining/Intimate Venue + Special Occasion/Date Night
Tavern at GrayBarns
tavernatgraybarns.com
Outdoor dining
The propagation
thespreadsono.com
Seafood
House Bench
bjryansbanchouse.com
Steak
Washington Premier
washingtonprimect.com
Tapas
Barcelona
barcelonawinebar.com
Regional specialties
American
BJ Ryan
bjryans.com
Asian fusion
Mecha
mechanoodlebar.com.com
Chinese
Gourmet Village
villagegourmetnorwalk.com
Greek
Tavern Points
pontostaverna.com
French
Brussels Brewery
203-857-1494
Indian
Vedas
vedaindian.com
Italian
Romans
romanacci.com
Japanese
Oishi
oishisono.com
Mexican
Don Carmelos
soarmeosmexicangrill.com
Spanish
Barcelona wine bar
barcelonawinebar.com
Thai
Thai spice
thaispicenorwalk.com
Casual food
Bagels
Village bagels
villagebagelsct.com
Bowls + Noodle Bar
Mecha
mechanoodlebar.com.com
Burritos
Valencian lunch
valencialuncheria.com
frozen yogurt
Stew Leonard
stewleonards.com
Hamburgers + Ribs/Barbecue + Salads
BJ Ryan
bjryans.com
The hot dogs
Tavern on 7
tavernon7.com
Ice
Mr. Frostys
mrfrostyicecream.com
Pizza
Criminal
rikospizza.com
Reception points
Breakfast + Café/Bistro
social cafe
caffesocial.com
Brunch
The propagation
thespreadsono.com
Coffee
Dolce coffee
caf-dolce.com
deli
Dave and Charlie
dchometowndeli.com
dinner
Dinner after the road
prdfamily.com
Healthy/organic food
Art Space Cafe
thenorwalkartspace.org
juice bar
Mr. Mangoes
91 Wall Street
lunch place
BJ Ryan
bjryans.com
Vegetarian
lime
limerestaurant.com
Markets and more
Bakery + Cakes/Cupcakes
Always Sweet Bakery
eversweetbakery.com
Butcher + Gastronomic Grocery + Gourmet Take Away + Spirits + Organic Market + Cellar
Stew Leonard
stewleonards.com
Desserts
Micheles Pies
michelespies.com
caterer
On the Mark
surthemarcevents.com
seafood market
Copps Island Oysters by Norm Bloom
coppsislandoysters.com
The bar boasts
Selection of beers
court house
yardhouse.com
Margaritas
Rio Norwalk
riomexicacafe.com
Martinis
Washington Premier
washingtonprimect.com
Microbrewery
space cat
spacecatbrewing.com
Outdoor bar
Evaritos
evaritos.com
Pub
ONeills Irish Pub
oneillssono.com
Bar Restaurant
Tavern at GrayBarns
taverbatgraybarns.com
sports bar
The blind rhinoceros
theblindrhino.com
Wine bar + Wine list
Barcelona wine bar
barcelonawinebar.com
STYLING + SHOPPING
Fashion
Accessories + Event Dresses + Lingerie + Luxury Leisure Wear + Men’s Fashion + Men’s Shoes + Swimwear + Women’s Fashion + Women’s Shoes
Northern Storm
nordstorm.com
Department Store + Jeans
bloomingdales
bloomingdales.com
Eyeglasses
Warby Parker
warbyparker.com
Teen Fashion
altar state
www.altardstate.com
Jewelry
Designer Jewelery + High Jewelery
cost
kostajewelers.com
Everyday Jewelry + Watches
Nordström
nordstrom.com
Home
Antiques/Vintage + Deco
Fairfield County Antiques and Design
fairfieldcountyantiquesanddesign.com
Appliances
Aitoro
store.aitoro.com
Closet
California closets
californiaclosets.com
Furniture
Modern auctions
moderndayauctions.com
Garden center + Hardware
Garden center at Home Depot
homedepot.com
Kitchen + Bath
Bender
benderplumbing.com
Lighting
Chloe Winston
chloewinstonlighting.com
Household linen
bloomingdales
bloomingdales.com
Garden furniture
knock on wood
knockonwoodagain.com
To paint
Sherwin-Williams Paint Store
sherwin-williams.com
swimming pool design
Rave Pools
ravepools.com
Carpet
Home items
homegoods.com
Windows/Doors
Studio READY
klarstudio.com
SERVICES + TASKS TO DO
be pampered
Blow Out/Updo + Men’s Style
The salon of the hairdressing laboratory
thehairlabsalon.com
Color + Style Woman/Salon
living room to be
salonetre.com
Cosmetic Spa
Pure medical aesthetics
puremedicalesthetics.com
Eyebrows/Eyelashes + Waxing/Depilation Services
European Wax
waxcenter.com
Mani Pedi
Erikas color bar
115 New Canaan Ave.
Massage
Want a massage
massageenvy.com
Fitness + equipment
Sportswear/running shoes
lululemon
shop.lululemon.com
CrossFit
CrossFit Norwalk
crossfitnorwalk.com
dance fitness
Norwalk Dance Academy
norwalkdance.com
Fitness room + gym
Fit Body Boot Camp
fitbodybootcamp.com
golf equipment
Gulf Galaxy
stores.golfgalaxy.com
Gym
Equinox
equinox.com
Indoor Cycling + Pilates
fitness edge
theedgefitnessclubs.com
Private physical training
Gold Coast Strength and Conditioning
gcforceandconditioning.com
Yoga
Saraswatis Yoga Association
syjyoga.com
Family life
art lessons
The Norwalk Art Space
thenorwalkartspace.org
Decor for children/babies
Casings
rentals.carters.com
Kids clothing
Old Navy
oldnavy.gap.com
Children’s parties
Springboards
www.steepstonesmuseum.org
Family restaurant
BJ Ryan
bjryans.com
Nanny/babysitting services
Anna and Jacks Treehouse
thetreehouse.org
Daily Essentials
auto repair shop
Hank Mays
hankmays.com
car wash
Splash car wash
splashcarwashes.com
Dry cleaning + Tailor
Fabricare Cleaners
fabricarecleaners.net
Event space
St. Anne’s Club
stannclub.org
Wedding event/reception venue
The propagation
thespreadsono.com
fine arts gallery
The Norwalk Art Space
thenorwalkartspace.org
local hotel
Tavern at GrayBarns
tavernatgraybarns.com
pet groomer
neon dog
theneondog.com
Pet supplies
petco
stores.petco.com
Shoe repair
Norwalk shoe repair
norwalkshoerepair.com
Storage facility
Westy Self Storage
westy.com
Veterinary
Norwalk Veterinary Hospital
norwalkanimalhospital.com
|
Sources
2/ https://mofflylifestylemedia.com/the-best-of-norwalk-2023/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Sharks Reveal 2023-24 Schedule | San Jose Hockey Now
- Best of Norwalk 2023
- Johnson’s clear rule-breaking shows urgent need for reform watchdog
- Grace Kelly’s granddaughter Camille Gottlieb channels old-school Hollywood glamor in Monte Carlo | Tatler
- South Koreans will be a year YOUNGER today
- Remains found on Mount Baldy are those of actor Julian Sands
- Tennis: Kyrgios praises the arrival of Saudi Arabia in tennis: they are going to pay us what we earn
- Padma Lakshmis dress for the Global Citizen concert: photos
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- China, New Zealand should promote trade, investment (Xi)
- Ryan Seacrest Lands Wheel of Fortune Job | Entertainment
- UK weather: ‘heat dome’ set to be blown up by 40C ‘in weeks’ by Britons