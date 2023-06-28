UNEP and UN Climate Change provide fashion communicators with a practical guide to contributing to lasting change

Copenhagen, June 28 The United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and the United Nations Fashion Charter on Climate Change today launched the Sustainable Fashion Communication Playbook, a guide for industry consumer-facing communicators. fashion world to align their efforts with sustainability goals, integrating both environmental and social aspects. factors.

The Sustainable Fashion Communication Playbook highlights the importance of changing fashion communication to enable a sustainable and circular fashion industry, drawing attention to the role of marketers, brand managers, image makers , storytellers, media, influencers and beyond. Jointly published by UNEP and UN Climate Change, it shows communicators how to act by 1) countering misinformation, 2) reducing messages perpetuating overconsumption, 3) redirecting aspiration towards more sustainable lifestyles and 4) empower consumers to demand greater action from companies and policy makers. Ultimately, it aims to help communicators explore how to help decouple value creation from resource extraction and volume growth, while improving well-being.

Unsustainable consumption and production patterns contribute directly and significantly to the triple planetary crisis, not to mention social injustices around the world. The fashion industry is believed to be responsible for, for example, 2-8% of global greenhouse gas emissions as well as significant impacts on pollution, water extraction and biodiversity, including 9% of annual losses of microplastics in the oceanswhile consuming 215 trillion liters of water per year.

While addressing production impacts is key, changing patterns of excess consumption in key markets is also a priority, which means confronting the dominant linear economic model and its narrative of novelty, immediacy and disposable that accompanies it.

The Sustainable Fashion Communication Playbook recognizes the power of the fashion marketing engine and the important role it plays in shaping desire, aspiration and consumption levels. It presents the need to direct these efforts towards sustainable and circular solutions as a creative opportunity. It provides an indispensable framework as policies on how to communicate environmental claims increasingly come into effect. By leveraging their skills, communicators can be part of the solution rather than contributors to the problem, and in doing so help move towards the end. Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Paris Agreement on climate change.

Balancing the science of sustainability and reimagining the fashion narrative is where communicators can excel. There is so much power in the stories that fashion tells. If the fashion industry wants to achieve its sustainability goals, we need its huge marketing engine to redirect its efforts towards sustainable consumption. But there is a notable void for participation in this change on the part of communication actors. The Sustainable Fashion Communication Playbook provides the necessary practical guide. Importantly, there is a lot of room for creativity in imagining and realizing the world we want to live in, said Daniel Cooney, UNEP’s communications director.

Ina Parvanova, Director of Communications and Engagement, UN Climate Change, said the fashion industry recognizes that the changes it needs to implement are systemic. Changing consumer behaviors and confronting the role that marketing and storytelling play in this context are crucial. The Sustainable Fashion Communication Playbook was developed in consultation with fashion stakeholders seeking to effect change at this level. It not only provides a framework to meet Fashion Charters’ commitment to communications, but in doing so, empowers practitioners around the world to support the industry’s broader sustainability goals through environmental issues and social.

The Sustainable Fashion Communication Playbook provides practical advice, including lists of do’s and don’ts to consider and case studies as best practice examples.

Leading with science: Shows communicators why and how a dedication to scientific evidence and transparency is fundamental to communication change. This is presented as the baseline level of Playbooks for Sustainable Fashion Communication, recognizing the importance of translating technical and scientific information into believable and meaningful messages.

Shows communicators why and how a dedication to scientific evidence and transparency is fundamental to communication change. This is presented as the baseline level of Playbooks for Sustainable Fashion Communication, recognizing the importance of translating technical and scientific information into believable and meaningful messages. Changing behaviors and practices: Moves on to the need for cultural change, explaining why eradicating messages of overconsumption is crucial. It also encourages communicators to steer consumers towards low-impact and circular solutions, such as repair and reuse, helping to normalize sustainable behaviors.

Moves on to the need for cultural change, explaining why eradicating messages of overconsumption is crucial. It also encourages communicators to steer consumers towards low-impact and circular solutions, such as repair and reuse, helping to normalize sustainable behaviors. Reinventing values: Focuses on the need for role models to help represent alternative models of status and achievement, decoupling identity from novelty and recalibrating what is seen as aspiration in order to socially prove a sustainable future. It also focuses on how communicators can explore, explain and celebrate the positive ecological, cultural and social values ​​of the fashion industry, with an emphasis on inclusivity.

Focuses on the need for role models to help represent alternative models of status and achievement, decoupling identity from novelty and recalibrating what is seen as aspiration in order to socially prove a sustainable future. It also focuses on how communicators can explore, explain and celebrate the positive ecological, cultural and social values ​​of the fashion industry, with an emphasis on inclusivity. Driving advocacy: Demonstrates how communicators can empower consumers in their role as citizens to demand greater action from business and policy makers, holding industry stakeholders accountable.

In doing so, the Sustainable Fashion Communication Playbook recognizes that individual behavior change alone will not be enough and that systemic changes are also needed at business, societal and political levels. It explores the role of politics, from how communicators can support and encourage decision-makers to take the lead with measures that enable broader industry sustainability, to the exact current and future policies that will have a impact on communication work.

Fashion communicators are today invited to adopt and integrate the guidelines provided by the Playbook into their practice. To help them do this, UNEP will bring together stakeholders focused on sustainable fashion communication at the end of 2023, initially providing access to a series of masterclasses launched across all regions. Interested persons can apply to participate here.

NOTES FOR EDITORS

The Sustainable Fashion Communication Playbook is a joint publication between UNEP and the UN on climate change Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action. It follows the recognition of communication as a driver of the climate response through the development and implementation of a dedicated commitment to the renewal Fashion Charter announced at COP26. These are to: Align consumer and industry communication efforts on a path consistent with the 1.5 degree SBTi (Science Based Targets) initiative, as defined by the goals of the Paris Agreement, and a more just and equitable future.

In addition to being a guide for communication actors in the broad sense of the sector, the Playbook will serve directly as a framework for this commitment. As part of this, Fashion Charter signatories can report year-over-year progress, demonstrating how their communications efforts align with the Playbook principles.

The Sustainable Fashion Communication Playbook was informed by joint consultation with 160 global industry stakeholders as well as an extensive peer review process, in which both Fashion Charter signatories participated.

It is not just for those who communicate about sustainability in fashion, but rather refers to the idea of ​​applying a sustainable lens to everything that is communicated to consumers about fashion in general. It was developed with organizations in both developed and developing countries in mind, ranging from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to multinational corporations around the world.

About UNEP textile work

Through its Textile Flagship Initiative, UNEP is providing strategic leadership and fostering industry-wide collaboration to accelerate a just transition towards a sustainable and circular textile value chain. He underlined the imperative for the fashion sector, representing apparel and footwear, to radically and rapidly transform to become circular. To do this, it has identified three priority areas: changing consumption patterns, improving practices and investing in infrastructure.

The Sustainable Fashion Communication Playbook is its signature work to support the priority of changing consumption patterns, focused on increasing the participation of actors and consumer-facing communicators in the sector’s sustainability efforts. It recognizes fashion communication and its supporting ecosystem as an under-addressed area and a key enabler in transforming the entire textile value chain. As a next step, UNEP will offer a series of masterclasses that fashion communicators can attend to learn more about the principles of the Playbook and how to adopt and integrate them into their practice. Interested persons can apply to participate here.

About the UN Fashion Charter on Climate Change

Under the auspices of UN Climate Change, fashion stakeholders worked in 2018 to identify ways in which the broader textile, apparel and fashion industry can move towards a holistic commitment to climate change. climate action. They created the Fashion Charter, with a mission to drive the fashion industry to net zero greenhouse gas emissions no later than 2050, in line with keeping global warming below 1.5 degrees. The Fashion Charter was launched at COP24 in December 2018 and renewed at COP26 in November 2021.

Fashion Charter signatories collectively represent a significant portion of the fashion industry. There are currently 100 companies and 41 supporting organizations that have signed the Fashion Charter, including well-known brands such as adidas, LVMH, H&M Group, VF Corporation, adidas, Kering, Chanel, Nike and PUMA as well as suppliers such as Crystal Group, TAL Apparel, AGI Denim and others.

For media inquiries, please contact:

News and Media Unit of the United Nations Environment Program