DRESS TO IMPRESS: 4-H Llama and Alpaca Club carrying traditions for over 35 years – The Daily Reporter

From left to right: Jesse Melton, Wayne Melton, Susi Melton and Jason Melton. Photo provided. “>

HANCOCK COUNTY — Susi Melton, co-founder of the Hancock County 4-H Llama and Alpaca Club, was on a mission to make sure every child who wanted to work with llamas and alpacas had the opportunity.

Melton founded the club around 35 years ago. With his passing earlier this month, family and club members have ensured that traditions and opportunities for children continue at the fair this week.

“It’s been different without mum,” said Susi’s son and club superintendent Jesse Melton. “She was always there for that.”

Susi grew up on a farm and eventually raised her own on a farm as well. As a bus driver for Greenfield Central Schools, she had a heart for children.

One part of the club that Susi wanted to make sure was possible for kids was that they didn’t necessarily have to own a llama in order to participate. Currently, Jesse owns 30 of the club’s 34 llamas.

They have what is called their leasing program, without actually exchanging money. This program allows children to show an animal even if they do not have access to their own.

There are 32 children in the club and they are divided into three groups: juniors, intermediates and seniors. These children meet every Tuesday from March until the end of the fair week.

When the weather is nice, they take the animals to the barns to train for their events, such as the obstacle course, costume contest, showmanship division, and their general entertainment night.

Jesse says they will welcome about four to five new children each year. Mentoring happens between groups, where older kids will work with younger kids to help out whether they need extra practice or are still a little shy.

“Never lie to them and lead them straight…” Jesse said. “I have a good group of children, I always had.”

One problem Jesse says they sometimes run into is animals becoming more expensive and harder to obtain. Recently, they had to travel to Michigan and Bloomington to retrieve animals. Jesse says they’re not as readily available and the average cost for one is nearly $2,000.

As for the costs, the club organizes fundraisers and has people who donate. Some of the fundraisers include selling pizza, working at the dairy barn, and they recently held a fundraiser at Culver’s, which Susi attended and was able to visit with club members.

Beth Gulley, Susi’s niece, used to attend with her two sons when Susi showed up one day with two llamas in her driveway.

“Since then, it’s been a blessing. It’s probably one of the most rewarding times of my life, watching 4-H and participating in the different costume contests with them,” Gulley said.

Gulley remembers spending six months deciding on the costumes, making them, and then training with them.

In recent years, Gulley will watch certain events, as his eldest son always attends. Gulley says events like the costume contest really show how much time kids will spend with the animals and build trust.

“A lama hates having his ears taken care of and he hates having his feet taken care of. And you’ve always heard that llamas spit,” Gulley said. really worked with your lama, he’s used to you, and he trusts you and you trust him.”

Club leader Breeana Fish has been involved with the club since 2009, teaching in a variety of roles. Fish works alongside Jesse and throughout fair week will help care for the animals and organize the shows.

“We can see the progress of animal and 4-H side by side over the years,” Fish said.

When it came to last Sunday’s costume contest, Jesse was unaware of most of the costume ideas the kids had planned.

“I never want to know what someone’s costume is, because I run doors and I want to make sure that when I turn around, I want to be surprised,” Jesse said.

The score sheets used to determine the winner were developed over 30 years ago and remain the same to keep everything 100% fair no matter who judges.

The overall grand champion was Ava Gentry and the overall reserve grand champion was Lane Bassett. In their senior group, the champion was Ava Gentry and the reserve champion was Alayna Waltz. The middle group had Lane Bassett champion and the reserve champion was given to Layla Bagnall. The junior champion was Maci Bagnall and reserve champion Brenley Jones.

Wednesday night is their general entertainment night at 7 p.m., obstacle races are Thursday at 6 p.m., and the show is Friday at 9 a.m.