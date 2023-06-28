Up to 50% off fashion and home

If one of your favorite pastimes is browsing the aisles of TJ Maxx in search of home decor treasures and affordable fashion finds, we have great news for you. Retailer is hosting ‘Maxx Sale Clearance’, giving you huge summer savings on line. Yes, that’s right, you can browse even more awesome deals from the comfort of your own home.

Whether you’re looking for a summer maxi dress or a new dinnerware set for your next dinner party, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite deals below. To help you save even more, TJ Maxx is also offering free shipping on orders of $89 and more with code. SHIP89.

This summer shoe gets an edgy twist with chain-link embellishments. They feature a slightly raised heel of less than an inch. Grab them now for $10, a savings of 60%!

This elevated hat is made from paper straw and features an animal print lining for a stylish touch. If you’re looking for a new hat for an upcoming trip, it’s only $10.

This cotton top features cute ruffled sleeves and breathable eyelet design. Pair it with high waisted denim shorts or your favorite wide leg pants.

These beige shoes will pair perfectly with all your favorite summer outfits, from maxi dresses to shorts. The brand claims the shoes are designed with a “comfortable footbed” for extra cushion.

If you’re looking for the ultimate versatile summer dress, look no further than this shirt dress. The hem hits just below the knee, making it ideal for the office, dinner and more.

These classic earrings are made from sterling silver, adorned with a lemon topaz gem and are plated with 18k gold, making them a great option for even the most sensitive ears.

What’s better than a trendy dress with pockets? A trendy dress that is on sale! And you can wear this maxi dress for any occasion, whether you’re going to a formal event or meeting friends for weekend brunch.

You mostly see raffia materials on beach bags, but this crossbody bucket bag is chic enough to wear with an LBD or dinner set. It has a fabric drawstring to keep your essentials secure.

You’ll feel flowery and seductive in this ruffled maxi dress. For under $50, it’s a great affordable option for a beach or daytime wedding this summer.

Planning to serve margaritas for an upcoming barbecue? You can grab these margarita glasses for just $7! Plus, they’re made of acrylic, making it easy to clean in case you accidentally break one.

Take your favorite drinks on the go with this stemless insulated mug, which is currently only $10. According to the brand, it will keep cold drinks cold for up to nine hours and hot drinks hot for up to three.

We know how valuable extra storage can be and this seagrass basket is a clever way to store linens or other small essentials in your home without sacrificing style. You can mark it for 50% off during this sale.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your party plates or are looking for the perfect gift for someone who loves to entertain, this blue floral dinnerware set is a great buy. For under $30, you get four dinner and salad plates, and four bowls and mugs.

Transform your bathroom into a luxury hotel with these large Egyptian cotton bath sheets. During the clearance sale, you can grab the two-pack for less than $30.

This knit blanket comes in two different colors and has a fun pom pom border. It’s even light enough to sit comfortably on the sofa on summer nights.

If you’re in need of a home decor refresh, this petite shade will add a touch of bohemian flair to any end table. It even comes with a removable shade, so you can customize it to your liking.

Save 46% on this wooden wall frame during the clearance sale. It measures 26 inches in diameter and will enhance any entryway or fit perfectly above your bedroom dresser.