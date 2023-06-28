Fashion
The Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress Is On Rare Sale And That’s All I’m Wearing – StyleCaster
All featured products and services are independently chosen by the editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes.
The clothing section of my closet keeps getting bigger, but despite the new additions, I still have – and I mean always— let’s go back to a particular dress. The Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress is the gold standard for cute dresses that also work as activewear. I remember buying my first exercise dress and honestly didn’t expect much from it. But when I say this garment is a complete and utter game changer, I mean it. It’s my most worn dress ever and a piece that I constantly invite my friends to buy.
But let’s talk about the elephant in the room first. The iconic OV exercise dress is $100 a pop, which probably isn’t what you wanted to hear. But good news! It’s on sale for 20% off until August 31. Celebrate the fifth anniversary of the exercise dress with a reduced price of $80. I rarely see this wardrobe essential stand out, so now is the perfect time to get it for less. If you’re still on the fence with the price, let me explain my love for this dress and how it’s really worth your money.
First of all, it’s the most versatile number in my closet. I can literally wear it anywhere, whether it’s playing tennis, frantically running errands, or having brunch. Personally, I think it’s the perfect dress to take on a trip because it’s lightweight, can be worn in any situation, and is super comfortable. For these same reasons, I can also wear it to bars and clubs, or even to music festivals. My friend who introduced me to The Exercise Dress said it was incredibly practical and comfortable for festivals. And after owning one for nearly two years, I totally get it.
If we go into the finer details, let’s go through the checklist, shall we? Ultralight performance woven fabric that dries quickly and supports your every move? Check. A built-in shorts liner so you don’t accidentally flash everyone around you? Check. Side pockets in the built-in shorts liner that can hold your keys, phone, lip balm and more? Check. Adjustable straps that guarantee all-day wear and won’t dig into your shoulders? Check. Need I say more?? I can’t think of a single thing that this dress is missing.
Another friend just visited and packed the alternative to the Abercrombie exercise dress, and although it looked a lot like the OV one, the material, to me, didn’t feel as smooth and light. I insisted that the OG exercise dress was well worth the investment, and also told her it was on sale right now.
So here I am, telling you exactly what I told my friend: Just take the dress! Because if you have a dupe, you are really missing something. And if you have the original exercise dress, you won’t want to take it off.
There are currently eight colorways, and I just know you can’t go wrong with any of them. I would suggest starting with the black version as it goes with everything and looks a little dressier if that’s what you’re looking for. However, a splash of bright color from the Sun Dance option looks like such a fun summer vibe.
The Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress is made from 85% nylon and 15% spandex, and you can throw the garment in the washing machine on cold. Dry it flat, but if you accidentally throw it in the dryer, it’s not the end of the world (trust me, this is from personal experience). To ensure that your new favorite dress lasts a long time, do not bleach, iron or dry clean it.
Now go ahead and invest in the dress that will soon become your most-worn item, but be sure to hurry and grab the OV cult favorite while it’s still on sale for $80.
|
Sources
2/ https://stylecaster.com/fashion/shopping-guides/1611051/outdoor-voices-exercise-dress-sale/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ashley Graham says she loves acupuncture in a TikTok post about everyday experiences: I’m obsessed!
- NHL, players unveil inclusion coalition they hope will make hockey more diverse and welcoming
- The Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress Is On Rare Sale And That’s All I’m Wearing – StyleCaster
- 10 Hollywood Stars Who Improved The Western Genre
- Wireless Technologies Drive Innovation in Automotive, Life Sciences, Fintech and More – Communications, Mobile, Cable Communications
- Central India is prone to earthquakes: a study
- ‘Leaving Las Vegas’ actor Julian Sands found dead 5 months after going missing
- Serving an ace: what China’s love affair with tennis means for fashion
- Up to 50% off fashion and home
- Stock market holiday in Bakri Id postponed to June 29 from June 28
- Google Shows Top Brand Ads To Chatbot-Generated Spam Blogs
- First community-acquired malaria case detected in US in decades: What you need to know