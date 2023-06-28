The Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress Is On Rare Sale And That’s All I’m Wearing – StyleCaster

All featured products and services are independently chosen by the editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes.

The clothing section of my closet keeps getting bigger, but despite the new additions, I still have – and I mean always— let’s go back to a particular dress. The Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress is the gold standard for cute dresses that also work as activewear. I remember buying my first exercise dress and honestly didn’t expect much from it. But when I say this garment is a complete and utter game changer, I mean it. It’s my most worn dress ever and a piece that I constantly invite my friends to buy.

But let’s talk about the elephant in the room first. The iconic OV exercise dress is $100 a pop, which probably isn’t what you wanted to hear. But good news! It’s on sale for 20% off until August 31. Celebrate the fifth anniversary of the exercise dress with a reduced price of $80. I rarely see this wardrobe essential stand out, so now is the perfect time to get it for less. If you’re still on the fence with the price, let me explain my love for this dress and how it’s really worth your money.

First of all, it’s the most versatile number in my closet. I can literally wear it anywhere, whether it’s playing tennis, frantically running errands, or having brunch. Personally, I think it’s the perfect dress to take on a trip because it’s lightweight, can be worn in any situation, and is super comfortable. For these same reasons, I can also wear it to bars and clubs, or even to music festivals. My friend who introduced me to The Exercise Dress said it was incredibly practical and comfortable for festivals. And after owning one for nearly two years, I totally get it.

If we go into the finer details, let’s go through the checklist, shall we? Ultralight performance woven fabric that dries quickly and supports your every move? Check. A built-in shorts liner so you don’t accidentally flash everyone around you? Check. Side pockets in the built-in shorts liner that can hold your keys, phone, lip balm and more? Check. Adjustable straps that guarantee all-day wear and won’t dig into your shoulders? Check. Need I say more?? I can’t think of a single thing that this dress is missing.

Another friend just visited and packed the alternative to the Abercrombie exercise dress, and although it looked a lot like the OV one, the material, to me, didn’t feel as smooth and light. I insisted that the OG exercise dress was well worth the investment, and also told her it was on sale right now.

So here I am, telling you exactly what I told my friend: Just take the dress! Because if you have a dupe, you are really missing something. And if you have the original exercise dress, you won’t want to take it off.

There are currently eight colorways, and I just know you can’t go wrong with any of them. I would suggest starting with the black version as it goes with everything and looks a little dressier if that’s what you’re looking for. However, a splash of bright color from the Sun Dance option looks like such a fun summer vibe.

The Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress is made from 85% nylon and 15% spandex, and you can throw the garment in the washing machine on cold. Dry it flat, but if you accidentally throw it in the dryer, it’s not the end of the world (trust me, this is from personal experience). To ensure that your new favorite dress lasts a long time, do not bleach, iron or dry clean it.

Now go ahead and invest in the dress that will soon become your most-worn item, but be sure to hurry and grab the OV cult favorite while it’s still on sale for $80.