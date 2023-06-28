Oregon teenager is living her dreams as a fashion designer





Her name is Venus Nova and she has nearly half a million followers and over 33 million likes on TikTok.

PORTLAND, Oregon. Venus Nova is an aspiring 16-year-old fashion designer and designer from the greater Portland area. She is currently living her dream of creating a full eight-piece fashion line for Portlands 22nd Annual Fashion Week in August. Portland Fashion Week is for up and coming designers. We really want to involve young people in the community. So that’s what I’m trying to do, says Nova. And finally, I want to do my own thing and have my own fashion show. Venus says her love for fashion comes from two places: her mother and the TikToks fashion community. It also has a fairly supportive community. Nova has nearly half a million followers on TikTok who have joined her on this exciting new journey. I just earned my following from some kind of post about my life [and] my whole journey. And a lot of people can see the transformation in my style, Nova said. I’m starting to post more fashion related content and styling videos. I have a lot of fun doing these things, but sometimes it’s a lot to take in and sometimes I just want to humble myself. She told KGW that she started by borrowing clothes from her mother and grandmother and styling them together in videos to create a brand new outfit. But she is now determined to create a fashion line that combines her vision of “modern and traditional femininity” with lace and pink silk. This one kinda reminds me of a maid, Nova said, describing one of her pieces. But I really like it because the lace is really cute. And it gives off that feminine feeling. Venus has so far created three of her eight pieces. She ultimately hopes to inspire other aspiring young fashion designers in the Pink City and across the country. She shares these few tips to get out of your comfort zone. “Go ahead and be honest,” Nova said. “Like you won’t know until you try it. Also, it has to be genuine. You shouldn’t do something that someone else do. Portland Fashion Week runs from August 14-20. You can get tickets here to see her gaze down the runway.

