Kris Jenner, 67, nearly steps out of her skin-tight black dress in rare never-before-seen photos from Stephanie Shepherd’s luxury wedding





KRIS Jenner showed off some major skin at a wedding this weekend. The Hulu star attended Kim Kardashian’s former assistant Stephanie Shepherd’s wedding in Beverly Hills. 4 Kris Jenner attended a wedding this weekend Credit: The Mega Agency 4 She attended Stephanie Shepherd’s wedding Credit: The Mega Agency Over the weekend, Kris, 67, stepped out in a super low-cut black dress that left little to the imagination. In the unedited photos, the momager’s sleek outfit covered almost her entire body except for her chest where she showed off some major cleavage. She accessorized her look with a pair of huge diamond earrings and a small clutch to match her outfit. Kris joined other A-list celebrities including Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber at the glamorous event. SURPASS THE BRIDE Kim, 42, also attended the event while wearing a very revealing dress. The mum-of-four wore a barely-there black dress that showed off her curves, including her bum as she sported a thong. The top of the dress only covered her breasts while a velvet skirt covered her toned legs. However, the skirt was open as she showed off her black underwear. She let down her long black hair and went without jewelry. On her feet, she wore heels tied to her knees as she walked to and from their car. After attending the glamorous event, she stopped at a nearby gas station with her friend, La La Anthony, for a sweet treat. IS THAT YOU KRIS? Earlier this month, fans called out Kris for looking absolutely unrecognizable in a photo she posted on social media. Kylie Jenner’s business, Kylie Cosmetics, shared a photo of her mom, Kris, bathed in white light. The TV personality hid her eyes behind a giant pair of black sunglasses that were only eclipsed by her full red lips. Kris wore a simple black shirt and had her jet black hair brushed over her forehead. Kylie’s companycaptioned the photoby announcing their “summer matte lipstick somewhere on (Kris)”. But in the comments section, fans were convinced the model was someone else. “It’s Khloe dressed!” one person exclaimed about the uncanny resemblance to the Kardashian girl. Another person added: “If you want to pretend it’s Kris then fine, but we don’t have to believe it.” While a third shouted: “I don’t know who it is but it’s not Kris Jenner.” FOUNTAIN OF YOUTH This isn’t the first time Kris has been credited with looking younger. Days earlier, she posed on a piano in a gold hooded dress alongside her daughter, leaving netizens to joke that she looked “AI-powered.” Kris and Kylie made quite a duet on the youngster’s mega-famous Instagram page. The makeup mogul has posted memories of her recent Alavish trip to Paris. She uploaded snapshots of her fancy wardrobe and the window view of her flight on her $72 million private jet. However, it was the snap of her and her mother that left fans on a confused note. The Kylie Cosmetics founder donned a white one-shoulder dress and a white hooded scarf. Kris wore a hooded robe-style dress with huge drapes on the legs. Kris rested one golden leg on the piano bench – apparently in a hotel – while the other sank to the bottom of the picture frame. Kris completed the outside look with sunglasses although they were dimly lit inside and appeared to be holding her phone to her cheek. WHO IS THIS GIRL Fans felt the photo was so out of tune they just lost it and wondered in a Reddit thread if it was even real. “Is that Kris????” a Reddit user wrote under the snap. “STOP IT!!!!! Kylie messed her up so much with this,” wrote a second. “I honestly thought the photo was AI generated and posted as a joke,” wrote a third. “Reminds me of Gray Gardens,” wrote a fourth. “The photo is generated,” said another while a sixth just wrote that they had: “second-hand embarrassment”. Kris is always supportive of her daughter’s business ventures, and they often feature their mother in ad campaigns to return the favor. 4 The star wore a revealing black dress Credit: Getty Images – Getty 4 She almost got out of her all black dress Credit: Instagram/krisjenner

