Marshall VFW wins in comeback mode over Lamberton in extras 4-3 | News, Sports, Jobs

MILROY– The Marshall 15U VFW Orange came back from two runs in the seventh inning to defeat Lamberton in extras 4-3 on Tuesday night at the Irish Yard.

Lamberton came out on fire, scoring three runs in the first inning behind an RBI single from Jake Erickson and a double steal that pushed the lead to 3-0. The Marshall Orange got two runners and earned a run due to an error by Lamberton to cut the lead to 3-1 after two innings.

This would be the last inning Lamberton would score.

Hits were hard to come by in the game. Both pitchers in Logan Philippe for Marshall and Hudsen Jenniges for Lamberton kept the bats quiet for several innings despite teams putting runners in scoring position

In the top of the fifth, Lamberton charged the bases but failed to convert any runs in that inning after Philippe retired the batter to the plate ending the threat. In the ensuing inning, Marshall Orange also loaded the bases with JR Vierstraete at bat. Vierstraete hit a rope deep into left field but Lamberton made the catch, ending the threat and the inning.

After a 1-2-3 inning by the orange defense, Levi Maeyaert had a single followed by Karson Kipitzki RBI single reducing Lamberton’s lead to 3-2. Although Marshall managed to get Kipitzki to third base, they failed to score the tying run and the game remained at 3-2 heading into the seventh.

Orange’s Eli Weedman approached to bat while trailing by one and drew a drive from Jenniges. After an error was made and a fly ball on the ground, he put Marshall with Weedman at third base to tie the game. Then a sacrificial fly was hit to tie the game at three, all with one out.

After an Andrew Cowden hit and Lamberton’s error on a wild pitch, the Orange were ready to come away with a win with Maeyaert at home plate.

However, with the winning run in third, Maeyaert went out and the game headed into extra innings.

Weedman took over on the mound for Philippe and retired two of the three batters he faced in the top of the 8th to preserve the tie at 3-3.

In the bottom of the eighth, two costly errors by Lamberton gave Marshall the victory in eight innings, 4-3. Eli Alcorn hit a field single and Jenniges knocked the ball down to first base, easily scoring the game-winning third base run.

The Orange had only had five hits in the game but pitchers from Philippe and Weedman put out Lamberton’s bats for the rest of the game.

“Their pitcher, Hudson Jenniges, is a good pitcher and he’s about as good as we’ve seen him all year,” Marshall’s manager Paul Blanchard said. “He did a lot of good things. I had timely successes and they put races on early. I told the team that there was a lot of baseball left and we had to stick with it.

“We made some adjustments and we were able to find the best side of it. The plan was to use three pitchers. Philippe improves with each outing. Weedman has been consistent for us all summer. He throws it pretty hard and the two are pretty competitive, it was good to see. We were hoping to get some sort of break and of course it happened. It’s a good team and when [Jenniges] pitches, they are good. It was good to see that we had enough depth to keep fighting and getting into the games.

Lamberton’s season ends in defeat.

“We’ve taken an early lead and are capable of putting the bat on the balls,” Lamberton manager Jacob Jenniges said. “When they switched pitchers, their second pitcher had better command and we had a harder time getting the ball in play. Hudsen threw a great game and his brother caught him tonight, so it was a very good combination. We were a few games away from winning. We made some good plays to maintain the tie. They finally got a break and we didn’t. I told my guys that I was very happy with the way we played them tonight. Anytime you have a small school that can compete with a team like Marshall that has the facilities and the time, we should be proud of ourselves.

The Marshall Orange season will continue with Luverne hosting Thursday night.