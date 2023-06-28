Fashion
Marshall VFW wins in comeback mode over Lamberton in extras 4-3 | News, Sports, Jobs
MILROY– The Marshall 15U VFW Orange came back from two runs in the seventh inning to defeat Lamberton in extras 4-3 on Tuesday night at the Irish Yard.
Lamberton came out on fire, scoring three runs in the first inning behind an RBI single from Jake Erickson and a double steal that pushed the lead to 3-0. The Marshall Orange got two runners and earned a run due to an error by Lamberton to cut the lead to 3-1 after two innings.
This would be the last inning Lamberton would score.
Hits were hard to come by in the game. Both pitchers in Logan Philippe for Marshall and Hudsen Jenniges for Lamberton kept the bats quiet for several innings despite teams putting runners in scoring position
In the top of the fifth, Lamberton charged the bases but failed to convert any runs in that inning after Philippe retired the batter to the plate ending the threat. In the ensuing inning, Marshall Orange also loaded the bases with JR Vierstraete at bat. Vierstraete hit a rope deep into left field but Lamberton made the catch, ending the threat and the inning.
After a 1-2-3 inning by the orange defense, Levi Maeyaert had a single followed by Karson Kipitzki RBI single reducing Lamberton’s lead to 3-2. Although Marshall managed to get Kipitzki to third base, they failed to score the tying run and the game remained at 3-2 heading into the seventh.
Orange’s Eli Weedman approached to bat while trailing by one and drew a drive from Jenniges. After an error was made and a fly ball on the ground, he put Marshall with Weedman at third base to tie the game. Then a sacrificial fly was hit to tie the game at three, all with one out.
After an Andrew Cowden hit and Lamberton’s error on a wild pitch, the Orange were ready to come away with a win with Maeyaert at home plate.
However, with the winning run in third, Maeyaert went out and the game headed into extra innings.
Weedman took over on the mound for Philippe and retired two of the three batters he faced in the top of the 8th to preserve the tie at 3-3.
In the bottom of the eighth, two costly errors by Lamberton gave Marshall the victory in eight innings, 4-3. Eli Alcorn hit a field single and Jenniges knocked the ball down to first base, easily scoring the game-winning third base run.
The Orange had only had five hits in the game but pitchers from Philippe and Weedman put out Lamberton’s bats for the rest of the game.
“Their pitcher, Hudson Jenniges, is a good pitcher and he’s about as good as we’ve seen him all year,” Marshall’s manager Paul Blanchard said. “He did a lot of good things. I had timely successes and they put races on early. I told the team that there was a lot of baseball left and we had to stick with it.
“We made some adjustments and we were able to find the best side of it. The plan was to use three pitchers. Philippe improves with each outing. Weedman has been consistent for us all summer. He throws it pretty hard and the two are pretty competitive, it was good to see. We were hoping to get some sort of break and of course it happened. It’s a good team and when [Jenniges] pitches, they are good. It was good to see that we had enough depth to keep fighting and getting into the games.
Lamberton’s season ends in defeat.
“We’ve taken an early lead and are capable of putting the bat on the balls,” Lamberton manager Jacob Jenniges said. “When they switched pitchers, their second pitcher had better command and we had a harder time getting the ball in play. Hudsen threw a great game and his brother caught him tonight, so it was a very good combination. We were a few games away from winning. We made some good plays to maintain the tie. They finally got a break and we didn’t. I told my guys that I was very happy with the way we played them tonight. Anytime you have a small school that can compete with a team like Marshall that has the facilities and the time, we should be proud of ourselves.
The Marshall Orange season will continue with Luverne hosting Thursday night.
|
Sources
2/ http://www.marshallindependent.com/sports/local-sports/2023/06/marshall-vfw-wins-in-comeback-fashion-over-lamberton-in-extras-4-3/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Actor Julian Sands dies five months after mountain hike in California
- England try to heal wounds after cricket bruise time | Axis 2023
- Marshall VFW wins in comeback mode over Lamberton in extras 4-3 | News, Sports, Jobs
- Stock market today: Asian stocks mixed despite Wall Street rally
- Google Cuts Waze Jobs To Continue Maps Product Integration
- ‘Entrenched’ racism, sexism and classism in English cricket, report finds
- Transforming Stroke Care Across Saskatchewan: A Coordinated Approach to Supporting People Living With Stroke
- The body of actor Julian Sands discovered 5 months after his disappearance
- Loyalty360 Article: Visa and Hyundai Card Announce Strategic Partnership, State of Video Technology Survey Shares Findings on Personalized, Interactive, AI Video and More
- The Turkish Century: A Milestone, the Rise of a New Era: Erdogan
- England’s market town just 90 minutes from London, voted Europe’s ‘most relaxing place’
- Actor Julian Sands dies aged 65; died while hiking in California