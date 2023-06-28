Southern graduate Gianna DeBruyn aims for a successful future in the fashion industry

Last March, at the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America State Leadership Conference, Southern Regional School District Councilor Susan Stinson had tons of good things to say about Gianna DeBruyn. But what stood out was the nickname Stinson had been using for years.

I call her Tigger, because she always jumps from one thing to another, Stinson said. And she doesn’t stop. Since the seventh year, she has not stopped.

While DeBruyns’ favorite animal is the much less bouncy penguin, the nickname derived from the famous tiger in AA Milnes’ book Winnie the Pooh and Disneys The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh match perfectly Gianna just doesn’t like to sit around and do nothing.

I don’t really like breaks, she laughs, about a week before graduation. I really like to move and do something. The busier I am, the more motivated I am. When I’m not busy, I sleep, sit up in bed, and scroll through Tik-Tok on my phone. I need to always move.

I’m not sure if anyone ever called her Gianna the Jumping Bean, but movement is essential to her well-being. She likes her pleasure to be fast. She thrives when she’s on the go. She really likes anything that happens quickly and engages her mind at high speed.

I’m definitely an adrenaline junkie, she says. I’m always up for an adventure, a vacation, an event. I know that if I always do something, there will never be a dull moment, and there will always be a memory that comes out of it. Living life really gets me going.

In his six years with the Southern Regional School District, DeBruyn has been on adventure after adventure, mostly as a Southern FCCLA star attending competitions and conferences, generating ideas and program guidelines. at meetings, traveling to various parts of the country to be an advocate for FCCLA. As a state and national officer, she had done just about everything a student in an FCCLA school program could have done.

But even though she graduated alongside the other 461 Rams seniors on June 13, Giannas isn’t done with the FCCLA just yet.

What excites me the most now is being able to be part of the alumni program, doing a lot of behind-the-scenes work, she said. I won’t be on stage, directing the program at a conference or anything like that, but I can still help develop the scripts and workshops, and all the planning for the conference that’s happening at the interior.

My position on the National Executive Board involves a position on the Competitive Events Advisory Team, and that’s a two-year term. So I will be involved throughout my freshman year of college. My work with the FCCLA is certainly not over.

How involved she is beyond that remains to be seen. But in the meantime, she’ll get to know the city of Providence, RI, where she’ll study fashion merchandising and retail at Johnson & Wales University.

I didn’t want to go too far from home, but this is the furthest school I applied to, she said. The city of Providence is magnificent. The programs they have for fashion are outstanding and I really like the community. It looks like a tight-knit and supportive system, but I like the atmosphere of the city. I am very excited to go there.

From a very young age, Gianna wanted to do something in fashion. For a time, her sights turned to fashion design. But once she began to excel within the FCCLA program at Southern, her career interests changed slightly.

I grew up a bit and then did a project in eighth grade called Career Investigation, where I took a bunch of personality tests and tried all these ways to figure out how I wanted to pursue a career. It was a Star event and I participated in national championships, and thanks to that, I discovered and decided that I wanted to be on the business side of fashion.

With goals that line up somewhere between buying merchandise and visiting wholesalers around the world and choosing merchandise delivered to stores, DeBruyn’s first and foremost goal is to travel, meet and talk to a lot of people.

It’s a big industry, of course, she said. It’s an industry where you need to be able to show your creativity, but you also need to be able to speak for it. You can’t be a closed book or a shy, intimidated person. You need to be able to bring your ideas to life because if you don’t, your ideas will never come to life. I’m pretty bold; I have never been shy. I’m a fast-paced, outgoing, impatient, adaptive and determined person, so I believe this is the right path for me.

Interestingly, Gianna did not choose a path in music, which her father, Chuck, had hoped.

I was a singer. I can play guitar and ukulele, and I took piano lessons. I was very involved in the music business when I was younger, she said. But then I got into high school and got more into FCCLA, and I put music on the back burner. There was a different path that I really liked, and the music just didn’t appeal to me that much. I found my way elsewhere.

My dad loves the idea of ​​me potentially getting back into music and singing again, and sometimes I strum a few chords and pass out, but that’s not my thing anymore. And my parents are really happy with this direction. They are proud of what I have done and what I am doing.

No doubt the future is bright for the bubbly, fast-paced and passionate Southern grad, even if she can’t take Stinson with her.

She’s been by my side since I was in seventh grade and never doubted me or questioned my abilities,” DeBruyn said. She supported me through everything, even when I was a very outgoing and unprofessional seventh grader. She pushed me to run for public office, pushed me to run for national office, and she has truly been an incredible support system for me. But shes not seen or heard the last of me.

And while she learned a lot at Southern Regional, one of her biggest lessons was being able to ask questions without being ashamed of it, as well as learning that it’s totally okay to ask questions. help and support. Gianna hopes there is room for a higher degree of advocacy for the Districts FCCLA program.

I don’t think it’s recognized enough, she says emphatically. I have attended nearly every school board meeting for the past two years, speaking at public comments. The skills I developed truly set me up for success, and I don’t think any other club, organization, sports team, or extracurricular activity would have given me or any student the real-world skills that FCCLA gave me.

So why will Gianna succeed?

Without the training, the workload, and the countless hours of stress I’ve been through, and the people who have been behind me the whole time, pushing me towards success, I wouldn’t be who I am and I wouldn’t be on the way that I go, she said. I’ve put a lot of time and effort into my personal growth, and I’m not going to discredit that for myself, but my leadership development and the people around me are what will continue to drive me to success. .

David Biggy

[email protected]