Fashion
hidden portraits by volker hermes explores historical fashion through altered antique paintings
hidden portraits of volker hermes at the james freeman gallery
Until July 8, 2023, RUFF HOOD by Volker Herme exposure at the James Freeman Gallery in London brings a playful twist to historical portraits. Known for his Hidden Portraits series, the German artist digitally alters renowned historic paintings by incorporating textures and patterns from the original images. Through this process, he creates masks and new embellishments that cover the faces of the subjects, offering a new perspective on the relationship between fashion and historical art.
Playful and mischievous, Volker’s portraits capture the living essence of historical style while highlighting the role of fashion in history. portrait. The artworks emphasize the importance of elements such as fabric, opulence and armor, which not only represent individuals but also represent society, its values and hierarchies. Often, viewers tend to ignore these elements and pick them up. However, by obscuring the figures’ faces and drawing attention to these adornments, Volker’s work invites the viewer to reconsider the way in which fashion reflects the codes and values of a society. She challenges us to evaluate these expressions with a contemporary sensibility.
“My digital interventions blend credibly with the original, but block access via the face. I cover the babysitter, using
only the already existing elements of the portrait. I add nothing from the outside and pay attention to the
idiosyncrasies of artists. I create a second comprehensible version of the portraits. Because contact via the
the face is no longer possible the gaze is directed towards other areas of the paintings which often go unnoticed
in the original version,’ Volker tells designboom.
Hidden Anonymous (Pourbus IV) | all images © Volker Hermès
Exploring layers of social status and representation
Volker uses the power of concealment to emphasize the idea that in historical portraiture, fashion functions as a different type of mask. Fashion is presented as a serious, social, ambitious and imposing facade, but it also serves as an outer layer that hides the real human being underneath.“Portraits have meaning for us. In the age of the selfie, portraits are our constant companions and are deeply rooted in our visual self-perception. This is why our relationship to the painted portrait is special, whatever the period to which they belong: we bond with them. They are the pictorial testimony of people of a pre-photographic age,’ keep it up artist.
“But portraits were also a luxury, commissioned by a small elite. Portraits were meant to show rank,
profession, training and degree of piety: in short, they were meant to be a representation of
social status. This explains that they contain hints, dress codes and attribute codes that
were immediately understood by the contemporary viewer for whom they were intended. However, these
societies no longer exist in this form. We no longer understand the coded nuances, so our access has
become restricted and we come into contact with the portraits mainly through the face.
Hidden van Mierevelt V
a contemporary vision of art history
The works in the James Freeman Gallery explore different perspectives on the subject. A portrait depicts a young man whose face is completely obscured by his long hair. Originally painted by Jacometto Veneziano, the work depicted a hairstyle fashionable in Venice at the end of the 15th century. However, Volker’s rendition exaggerates the hairstyle to the point where it becomes the sole focus of the image.
Similarly, another artwork based on a portrait by Rembrandt highlights the importance of strawberries, which were indicators of social status in 17th-century Holland. Volker’s depiction of a woman shows her almost consumed by her large ruff, symbolizing excessive privilege. By masking the face, Volker taps into the dramatic potential of masks, which have been used in various forms of theater throughout history, from Greek theater to Venice carnival to televised wrestling and more.
In several other works, Volker uses the mask motif to challenge the stereotype of rigid masculinity. For example, one piece is inspired by a painting by Leon Wyczółkowski, where the subject’s extravagant morning coat playfully masks his eyes. Another work is inspired by Catena’s portrait of the Venetian doge Andrea Gritti, with her golden blouse rising to become a veil.
hidden catena
RUFF HOOD’s works of art also delve into the absurdities of women’s fashion. For example, one piece is based on a portrait by Johann Georg Ziesenis, where the woman’s dress takes on a fetishistic quality, resembling a mask that accentuates her abnormally thin waist. Another adaptation of a Moroni portrait features a woman whose face is completely drowned out by the luxurious fabric of her dress, with only her nose visible. By concealing the face in these works, Volker introduces a sense of play akin to disguise, which in turn affects our perception of the person behind the mask.
Volker Hermes will exhibit more of his works at the upcoming Rococo Madness exhibition at
Wroclaw National Museum. The view will take place from July 14, 2023 to January 14, 2024. Stay tuned for more information on this upcoming event.
Hidden English School
Hidden Ziesenis
Hidden by Predis
Hidden Rigaud
Hidden Romani
Hidden Rotari
Hidden Stuart II
1/12
Hidden Roslin III
Hidden Jacometto
Hidden Moroni
Hidden Carrier III
Hidden Bouguereau
Hidden Wyczkowski
Hidden Rembrandt III
Hidden Singleton Copley VII
Hidden Perronneau II
Hidden from Keyser II
Hidden Anonymous (Pourbus II)
Hidden Vivian III
project info:
exhibition name: RUFF HOOD: Hidden portraits of Volker Hermes
artist: Volker Hermes | @volker.hermes
place: James Freeman Gallery | @jamesfreemangallery
location: 354 Upper Street, London
Appointment: June 15 to July 8, 2023
christina petridou I conceive
June 28, 2023
