City of Light, Camera, Action





Models on Ozempic, dazzling dudes in sequins, superstars everywhere you turn: look, it’s King James! Sheesh, here comes Rihanna! OMG, Beyonce! Those screams you hear? Fangirls are losing their minds over Cha Eun-woo, the cute singer of K-pop boy group Astro. The past week has been decidedly the week of fashion as an SEO experiment, the testing ground for an ever-changing, increasingly monocultural, global ecology of luxury goods. Yes, there were talented independents. There were great masters from outside the mainstream, including Rei Kawakubo. There were seasoned and famous, though not sufficiently recognized, talents like Grace Wales Bonner. There were survivors like Kim Jones at Dior Homme and plenty of gifted newcomers showing off men’s and women’s clothing and, well, everything in between. Take, for example, Marine Serre, who served up her most commercial riff yet on recycled yarn scraps and animal corpses, here rendered as armor for urban night warriors (as well as molls in the trash.) Let’s hear a round of applause for a party dress made from an Afghan granny. Try this one at the Met Gala, Lil Nas X.

Consider Rick Owens, showing in the open air in the plaza facing the river of the Palais de Tokyo as if he hadn’t seen a weather report. The announced thunderstorms never arrived, and yet Mr. Owens showered the guests all the same with drifts of gunpowder and crowns of sulphurous fog from fireworks mounted on scaffolding and projected into the Parisian sky.

The show was titled Lido, after Mr Owens’ seaside getaway to Venice, but it had more than a whiff of Burning Man. An observer would be hard-pressed to find any clear links between the soft coastal landscape of the Venetian lagoon and Mr. Owens’ severely constraining offerings: pointed shoulders like the budding wings of black angels; high-waisted trousers with long hems trailing like the unrolled envelopes of a mummy’s shroud; high-end versions of therapeutic leg braces and brutalist concrete sandals may be the answer to a terminal dip in the Adriatic.

There were also studies of cool elegance, like at Dries Van Noten. Like the famous geyser, this designer can be counted on to deliver, sometimes with bursts of the creative core, sometimes with rambling puffs. This occasion registered as something in between. That is to say, he provided undisputed gabardine trousers worn under trench coat skirts, men’s twin sets, knitted velvets, chiffon shirts teasing nipple flashes and, above all, sequin shorts. We’ve seen versions of it from other designers before. Yet the fickleness of fashion is such that they suddenly seemed eminently wearable.

This is partly the Paris effect. After Tokyo among the great world capitals, this city has the greatest capacity to frame the strange. In its context, the groups of Rei Kawakubo devotees strolling along the fashionable rialto that is Rue Saint-Honor in hoop-hemmed trousers or deconstructed frock coats or other extravagant garments seem like welcome legations from distant galaxies. Janet Flanner, the brilliant Parisian correspondent for The New Yorker, once remarked that Picasso, even as a genius, had more gifts than he could deploy. The same could perhaps be said of Ms. Kawakubo who, like Picasso in her 80s, shows few signs of slowing down. In order to find a new world, we must go beyond reality, Ms. Kawakubo said in a gnomic note accompanying her Comme des Garons collections. Of course, you could argue that the opposite is also the case.

For the current collection, Ms. Kawakubo showed black collared frock coats in which the belts were the hems of reversed shorts; double layer jackets; pants inside out; jungle prints; and Gary Card headbands encrusted with what looked like wreckage. Oh, and there were the Oxford shoes straight out of Meret Oppenheim. Were porters going or coming in properly bench-made, albeit surreal, Oxfords with two shoes per foot, stacked or pointed in different directions?

Where Ms. Kawakubo is coldly cerebral, Mike Amiri wears sincerity on his sleeve. When he bowed out at the end of his family parade, it was hard to resist the enthusiasm of this self-taught Californian designer who, exhibiting for several seasons in Paris, invites his loyal consumers to ride alongside him. the taste is moving away from streetwear towards soft tailoring, leaving behind the eternally youthful cult of sneakerheads.

Officially, Mr. Amiris’ inspiration was a cool LA style. What looked most like woven leather long shirts and shorts like bistro chairs, silly flower embellishments, shorts and shirts like cabana sets was attire for wealthy Miamians. If you accept that geography is business destiny, the next stop for the fashion caravan is South Florida. In a packed schedule that proved the parade was in no danger of dying out, some parades fell flat, like showroom appointments masquerading as something else. (Yes, you, Officine Gnrale.) There were explosive statements like Kim Jones’ anniversary collection at Dior Homme (he survived five years ago, a life in the luxury business), filled with slim cuts that have almost done imagining her next stop may be Chanel. And there were moments of pure theater and high design. The best of these was produced by Jonathan Anderson at Loewe and set inside the 18th century stable yard of the elite Republican Guard Frances version of the Royal Horse Guards.

Mr. Anderson often comes across as the industry’s rare thought leader, a designer connected to culture in a way that has nothing to do with the trashy wake of social media. The fountains that formed the centerpiece of his show were the work of American sculptor Lynda Benglis, large bronze extrusions that suggested organic eruptions or frozen waves. They offset the harshness of Mr. Anderson’s designs nicely, which included pants that were so fitted and high waisted they turned the upper torso into a bust, boxy gray sweaters like the Colorforms, and all-over sequined shirts and pants. . They brought to mind the glittering 60s, especially Andy Warhol’s foil-covered Silver Factory, which coincidentally is evoked by an exhibition at the Gagosian Gallery in Place Vendme. It was a great time to think about money, Warhol later wrote of the period and his legendary studio. Money was both the future and the past, he noted. Astronauts wore it. Hollywood actresses of the golden age were photographed there. Most importantly, the mirrors are backed with silver. Money was narcissism, said Warhol. Can anyone doubt that he was prophesying, as usual, the next Age of Narcissism, that of TikTok and Instagram?

Given this, the business logic of Louis Vuitton’s new CEO, Pietro Beccaris, hiring Pharrell Williams to design his menswear collection seems as irresistible as a bulldozer. Let naysayers chuckle at Mr Williams’ design offerings, somehow lost amid a zillion-dollar spectacle on a night out when Vuitton colonized central Paris, taking over the legendary Pont Neuf ; paint it in the pattern of its trademark Damier print; and importing the Voices of Fire gospel choir from Virginia, Mr. Williams’ home state, to sing a rousing composition of his title track Joy (Unspeakable) that tapped into black spirituality as a vehicle to promote shameless materialism. (If you want it, you can have it! they said. If you need it, you can have it!)

In a consolidated sphere of luxury, where three groups (LVMH, Kering and Richemont) control almost the entire ecosystem, capturing the market is the only real religion. The creators are his missionaries, and on Tuesday night Mr Williams seemed exactly like the person who would take us all to church on the way to the bank. The clothes, to the surprise of anyone familiar with Mr. Williams’ good music, were solidly commercial (everything will sell, as one retailer put it). previous experience by Mr. Williamss friend Nigo at Kenzo; the lug-soled versions of the mid-calf rain boot that Kanye West has been whipping around for some time; Damier denim trench coats, suits, biker and varsity jackets; Mary Jane shoes; and the very important Keepall, Alma, Neverfull and Speedy bags which, let’s face it, are the very essence of the Louis Vuitton fashion shows.

