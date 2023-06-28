Fashion
Lincoln Younes attends the Dior Homme Summer 2024 collection at Paris Fashion Week
From Summer Bay to Paris Fashion Week! Lincoln Younes makes a name for himself in the fashion world by attending the Dior Homme Summer 2024 collection
He began his career playing Romeo Kovac in the drama series Showcase Tangle before taking on a starring role in Home and Away as Casey Braxton.
But Lincoln Younes was a far cry from his Summer Bay days as he attended the Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week over the weekend.
The 31-year-old cut a classy and low-key figure as he mingled with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry.
Lincoln looked dapper in a black shirt and jeans, which he teamed with a slim fit navy blazer.
He completed his look by wearing a pair of Dior high-top sneakers.
Lincoln Younes was a far cry from his Summer Bay days as he attended menswear Spring/Summer 2024 as part of Paris Fashion Week this weekend
The 31-year-old was joined by a host of A-list stars including Demi Moore and Colombian singer Maluma
Lincoln starred in Home and Away for four years from 2011 to 2014.
These days, he’s enjoying a successful career, recently appearing in Paramount+’s Last King of the Cross miniseries about John Ibrahim, where he plays the main star.
The series has just been renewed for a second season.
Melbourne-born Netflix star Felix Mallard, 25, looked stylish in a neon green long sleeve button down shirt which he wore under a vest
He completed his look by wearing high waisted wide leg pants and brown shoes
Guardians of the Galaxy star Will Poulter pulled an acid wash jacket over his shoulder and sported a pair of mint green loafers
Lincoln was joined by a host of A-list stars at the exclusive event.
Among them was Melbourne-born Netflix star Felix Mallard, who looked stylish in a neon green long-sleeved button-down shirt he wore under a waistcoat.
He completed his look by wearing high waisted wide leg pants and brown shoes.
Will Poulter looked ready for summer in a crisp white shirt with a zipper which he paired with cream linen trousers.
The Guardians of the Galaxy star, 30, pulled an acid wash jacket over his shoulder and sported a pair of mint green loafers.
On her heels, model Winnie Harlow, 28, showed off her toned pins in a striped silk mini dress, which she layered with a blue bouclé sweater.
Gossip Girl star Thomas Doherty meanwhile looked dapper in a white blazer which he paired with white trousers and a teal colored tie
Pharrell Williams made a fashion faux pas by sporting Louis Vuitton at the Dior show after launching his first collection as men’s creative director
TikTok sensation Nic Kaufmann wore gray pants and a beige vest
British diver Tom Daley meanwhile wore a bomber jacket and matching trousers
|
