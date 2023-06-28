Beard contest: The married couple compete to have the biggest and best facial hair | men’s facial hair





Name: Beard contest. Age: 150 years. According to beard expert Dr Alun Withey, adverts for the first beard and mustache show, held in Woolwich, London, were published in 1873. Appearance: Hairy. Are these competitions still taking place? They’re more popular than ever Aaron Johnston from South Carolina has just competed in the World Beard and Mustache Championships held in Germany. How did he get out? He came in second in class with a 27-inch goatee, but he missed his best on show this year. By a hair, you might say. Yes yes very good. Who won best in to show? Aarons wife, Natali. I see. It’s a very modern world, isn’t it? Natali finished first in her category, paving the way for her to win the title of Whiskerinas best in show. Mustaches? This is the name by which the competitors are known in beard circles. it sounds a bit sexist. Natali doesn’t really have a beard. How did she win, then corruption? Natali is competing in the best crazy fake beard realistic freestyle category, basically. I’m so confused. There are many categories: natural full beard over 30 cm; natural full beard less than 30m; Garibaldi; Hungarian mustache, even whaler from Alaska. I just can’t understand how a facial hair contest can be won by someone with a fake beard. Would it help if I said it was all for charity? Maybe. Do fake beards at least have to be made of real hair? No. You can make them from absolutely anything, like cutlery or bacon, says Natali. ALL RIGHT. Of course, there are rules. According to the statutes of the World Beard and Mustache Association, beards in the ladies/craft category must hang down from the face without manual assistance. So a beard a beard as long as it doesn’t fall? It’s a great currency. Maybe the World Beard and Mustache Association would like to adopt it. They already have one: United in friendship and honor. Is there a lot of camaraderie in the beard? Absolutely. Supported each other no matter what, says Natali. She claims it brought her closer to Aaron as a couple. Have they participated in many competitions together? Over 170 since 2015. It all started when Aaron saw a TV show called Whisker Wars. And he thought: my beard could do this? At the time, he had no beard. His wife didn’t come to that either. Exactly it’s all about growth. Say: United in friendship and honor. Do not tell : What happened to all the forks?

